Composing an email takes time if you want it to be accurate and error-free. Also, writing longer emails can sometimes be a nightmare. You may have wondered if there are tools that can help you write emails faster and error-free. How about we explain a feature that gives you suggestions when writing emails?

Yes, Gmail has introduced the Smart Compose feature that helps you write your emails faster. In this guide, we will explain what Smart Compose is and how to enable or disable it on your desktop, iPhone, and Android phone.

What Is Gmail Smart Compose

The Smart Compose feature in Gmail helps you compose your emails faster by providing sentence suggestions based on machine learning. You’ll see suggestions based on your writing style as you type in the composer.

If you like the suggestion and want to include it in your email, you can press Tab. Or you can type the text you like and ignore it.

With the Smart Compose feature, you can save a lot of time by using the suggestions that appear.

How to Enable or Disable Smart Compose on Desktop

To enable or disable the Smart Compose feature on your PC,

Open Gmail in a web browser of your choice. Sign in and click the gear icon next to your profile picture in the upper right corner. Select See all settings. On the General tab, scroll down to find Smart Compose. Check the radio button next to Writing suggestions on to enable Smart Compose. Then scroll down and click Save Changes.



Related Read: Gmail Storage Full? How to Quickly Fix it?

How to Enable or Disable Smart Compose on Android or iPhone

Follow these steps to enable or disable the Smart Compose feature on Android. Please note that the procedure is pretty much the same to enable Smart Compose on iPhone as well.

Open the Gmail app Tap on the hamburger menu Click on Settings Select your Gmail account Scroll down and check the box beside Smart Compose to enable it. Uncheck to disable it.



Use Smart Compose to Write Emails Faster on Gmail

Smart Compose is an excellent feature of Gmail that is enabled by default. If you write long emails for personal or professional purposes, this feature can be a great companion that will help you save a lot of time when writing.

You do not have to worry that it will affect your writing style. It will only suggest sentences that match your writing style. If you disabled the Smart Compose feature for this reason, enable it again and write your emails in a smart way.

Related Read: How to Delete Gmail Account

FAQs on Gmail Smart Compose

How do you turn on smart compose in Google Docs? You can easily enable the Smart Compose feature in Google Docs in the settings. Usually, the feature is enabled by default. If, for some reason, it is disabled, you can enable it by clicking Tools in the menu bar and selecting Settings. Then check the box next to Show smart reply suggestions. Click OK to save the changes. How does Gmail Smart Compose work? When you write or compose an email in Gmail Composer, you'll see suggestions for completing the sentence based on your writing style. They are generated by the Smart Compose feature, which is powered by machine learning. You can press the Tab key on your keyboard to add the suggested text to your email or simply ignore it and continue writing it. What are the disadvantages of Gmail Smart Compose? Gmail Smart Compose can be distracting when you know what you want to say; Despite its time-saving promise, Smart Compose increases workload as speed increases; It also contributes to higher social expectations for swift sends and replies; It may not accurately predict the words you need to use; It requires extra steps to disable it, as it cannot be turned off directly from the quick settings panel. What are the benefits of using Gmail Smart Compose? The advantages of using Gmail Smart Compose are numerous. First, it helps users compose high-quality content faster and easier by eliminating the need to type out emails and documents manually. Second, it checks for spelling and grammar errors, ensuring that the content sent is error-free. Third, users can finish their emails quickly and easily, making it an ideal solution for those who need to process a lot of emails quickly. Fourth, Smart Compose's AI-powered personalization feature gets smarter over time, helping users write better emails faster. Finally, Smart Compose saves users from typing over 1 billion characters a week, freeing up time for other important tasks. Does Gmail Smart Compose work with mobile devices? Yes, Gmail Smart Compose works with mobile devices. You can enable it in the Gmail app on Android and iOS. Open the app, go to Settings, and then click on your Google account. Finally, check the Smart Compose checkbox to enable the feature. If you no longer want to use the feature, simply uncheck the box. Smart Compose is available in some languages, including English, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese. Is there predictive text for Gmail? Yes, there is predictive text for Gmail. This feature is called Smart Compose and offers text suggestions as you type an email. It is enabled by default but can be disabled in general settings. The feature builds on Google's Smart Reply feature, which automatically selects simple replies based on the email you receive and your normal spelling. Smart Compose gets smarter over time as the AI learns more about your communication behavior. What is Gmail Smart Reply? Gmail Smart Reply is a productivity tool designed to save you time. It provides automatic replies to emails that you can quickly tap on if they fit into the conversation. Instead of suggesting words or phrases, Smart Reply suggests three possible replies that you can customize before sending. Smart Reply also offers the ability to name everyone in the email thread at CC, which is something to consider when choosing a reply. What’s the difference between Gmail Smart reply and Gmail smart compose? The main difference between Gmail's Smart Reply and Smart Compose features is that Smart Reply offers three pre-composed quick replies at the bottom of an email, while Smart Compose gives you predictive text suggestions as you type. Both features are powered by machine learning, but Smart Reply is limited to providing three responses compared to the much more expansive and personalized options available with Smart Compose. Smart Reply is best for providing quick yes or no answers, while Smart Compose is better for more in-depth emails. Smart Reply will also CC everyone on the email thread, so it's best only to use it when you want to send a message to everyone in the conversation.