How to View Gmail Login History and Secure Your Gmail Account

Are you someone who constantly feels like someone is snooping on your emails? Well, if you use Gmail, there’s an easy way to check your login history and see exactly when, where, and how your account was accessed.

Google allows you to check your Gmail login history via last account activity. This can be done from either your smartphone or your desktop.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to view your Gmail login history on both your smartphone and desktop.

How to Check Gmail Login Activity From Your Smartphone

If you want to check your Gmail login history on your smartphone, open the Gmail app and tap on the three vertical dots in the top-right corner. Tap on “Settings” there.

At the top of your screen, tap the “Manage your Google Account” button. From there, tap “Manage your data and privacy.”

Now scroll down and tap “Web & App Activity,” again, scroll down again and tap “Manage all Web & App Activity.”

Scroll down a bit, and you will find all your past Google activities.

Now you can find all the times you have logged into Gmail by scrolling down.

Trick: In the previous google activity area, there was an option to sort your activities. If you want to see only your Gmail login history, select “Filter by date & product.”

Here you can select a time range for which you want to see your Gmail login activity. You can also select “Gmail” from the menu of product selection boxes.

Now you can see all the times you logged into Gmail within the specified time period. To check the exact time, date, and device you logged in with, just tap “Details,” and all the information will be displayed.

Following these steps, you can easily check your Gmail login history from your smartphone.

Summary of steps:

Gmail app > Three vertical dots > Settings > Manage your Google Account > Manage your data and privacy > Web & App Activity > Manage all Web & App Activity > Filter by date & product.

How to Check Gmail Login Activity From Your Desktop

If you want to check your Gmail login history from your desktop, open Google in your browser and sign in to your Gmail account.

Now, tap on “(⚙️)Settings” in the upper fight corner, and then on “See all settings.”

Scroll down to the bottom right corner and find your last account activity. To see your Gmail login activity, click “Details.”

You will be able to see all the times you have logged into Gmail from your desktop. This way, you can keep track of all the devices that have accessed your Gmail account.

Summary of Steps:

Gmail account > (⚙️)Settings > See all settings > Last account activity > Details.

Now that you know how to check your Gmail login history let’s look at how you can protect your account from being compromised.

How to Secure Your Gmail Account

You can secure your Gmail account by enabling two-step verification (or 2 Factor Authentication). For this, you need your phone to log in to your Gmail account.

Turn On Two-Step Verification

First, enable two-step verification. This adds an extra layer of security to your account. Even if someone knows your password, they’ll not be able to access your account without the verification code.

Steps To Turn On Two-Step Verification:

From Smartphone:

Open the Settings on your smartphone. In the “Search Settings” bar, look for “2-Step Verification“. Now you will be prompted to enter your password. After you have entered your password, click “Continue.”

Now add your mobile number as a backup option. If you lose your phone or the second step is unavailable, you can get a verification code from your backup option.

From here, you can either choose to receive the codes via text message or voice call. Choose the option you want and tap “Send.”

You will be prompted to enter the verification code. Enter the code you received via text message or voice call and tap “Continue.”

You have successfully turned on two-step verification for your Gmail account.

Summary of Steps:

Go to Settings > Search Settings > Two-Step Verification > Continue > Add Mobile Number > Select Text Message or Voice Call > Send > Enter Code Received > Continue.

From Desktop:

Open your browser and log in to your Gmail account. Tap on the “Profile Icon” on the top right corner. Now tap on “Manage your Google Account.” And then tap on “Protect your account.” On your screen, you will find the 2-step verification. Tap on “Set up“.

Now you will be prompted to enter your password. After you have entered your password, select “Continue.”

Now add your mobile number as a backup option. This way, you can recover your account if you lose your phone or the second step is unavailable.

Follow the instructions and click “Send” to receive the verification code. You will be prompted to enter the verification code. Enter the code you received, select your second step device, and click on “Continue.”

Finally, click “Turn on.”

This way, you have successfully turned on two-step verification for your Gmail account.

Summary of Steps:

Profile Icon > Manage your Google Account > Protect your account > Set up > Continue > Add Mobile Number > Text Message or Voice Call > Send > Enter Code Received > Turn on.

Keep a Check on Your Gmail Login History and Stay Secure

Gmail’s login history is a great way to know whether your account has been accessed by someone else and to track down suspicious activity. Keeping a close eye on your Gmail account can help you to safeguard your personal information and keep your account secure. We hope this guide has helped you learn more about checking your Gmail account history and has provided you with some helpful tips for securing your email.

FAQs

Further Reading: