Chromebooks are computers that run ChromeOS. They are usually lightweight and have a touchscreen. You can get a Chromebook in different forms, such as a computer, tablet, or sometimes both. Most Chromebooks come with a keyboard, which makes it easier to type and work on them.

Sometimes you get a 2-in-1 Chromebook, or your job requires you to work with the touchscreen a lot, in which case it can be a bit of a hassle to switch between the touchscreen and the physical keyboard several times a day. This is where ChromeOS’s on-screen keyboard comes in.

Reasons to Use On-Screen Keyboard on Chromebook

There are several reasons why someone might want to use an on-screen keyboard on a Chromebook, including:

: if you have a small Chromebook or work in a cramped space, the on-screen keyboard can be a more space-efficient option than a physical keyboard. Multilingual support: the on-screen keyboard can be useful for users who need to type in multiple languages and do not want to switch between physical keyboards or key layouts. The on-screen keyboard usually offers a variety of international keyboards and layouts that can be easily switched between.

Now that it’s clear why someone would want to use a virtual keyboard on ChromeOS, we’ll show you how to enable the on-screen keyboard on your Chromebook and also how to disable it and customize it according to your needs.

Let us get started.

Easily Enable the On-Screen Keyboard on Your Chromebook

When you use your Chromebook as a tablet, you can simply use the on-screen keyboard to type things. The on-screen keyboard is also useful when your physical keyboard stops working, but you need to type something quickly.

You can enable the on-screen keyboard on a Chromebook by following the steps below:

Click on time in the lower-right corner of the screen. Click the gear icon to open the Settings menu. Scroll down and click on the Accessibility option. Then click on the Keyboard and text input option. Turn on the toggle switch next to the On-screen keyboard option.

You can now access the on-screen keyboard by clicking the keyboard icon in the lower right corner of the taskbar.

How to Disable the On-Screen Keyboard on Your Chromebook

If you do not want to use the virtual keyboard on your Chromebook, you can easily disable it by following the steps below.

Click on time in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Click on the gear icon to open the Settings menu. Scroll down and click on the Accessibility option. Next, click on the Keyboard and text input option. Turn off the toggle switch next to the On-screen keyboard option.

Now you can no longer access the on-screen keyboard on your Chromebook. You can turn it back on at any time by following the steps described in the previous section.

The on-screen keyboard on your Chromebook can be helpful in several situations. If you have a ChromeOS tablet that does not come with a keyboard, then the virtual keyboard is the only way to enter data on your device. Otherwise, it can also serve as a replacement for your physical keyboard if it breaks.

Now that you know how to enable and disable the on-screen keyboard on your Chromebook, you can use it to your advantage. Leave your suggestions on ChromeOS below.

FAQs Related to Enabling the On-Screen Keyboard on Chromebook

Does the on-screen keyboard on Chromebook support emojis? Yes, you can easily access the entire library of ChromeOS emojis from your Chromebook's on-screen keyboard. Just tap the emoji button in the top bar to access the emoji library. This will bring up the emoji keyboard, which you can use to select and insert emojis into your text. Alternatively, you can also use keyboard shortcuts to insert emojis, such as pressing "Ctrl" + "Shift" + "U" followed by the Unicode value of the emoji you want to insert. Can you resize the on-screen keyboard on Chromebook? You can resize the virtual keyboard in ChromeOS to take up less screen space and make it easier to use with one hand. Just tap the right or left arrows at the bottom of the keyboard to resize it to a floating keyboard that can be moved anywhere on the screen. Additionally, you can also change the position of the on-screen keyboard by clicking and dragging it to a new location on your screen. How to open the on-screen keyboard on Chromebook after activating it? Once you have enabled the on-screen keyboard in ChromeOS by turning on the toggle switch in Settings, you will find a keyboard icon in the lower right corner of the taskbar. Just tap on this keyboard icon to activate the on-screen keyboard. The keyboard icon looks like a square with a line through it, and it may be hidden behind the "up arrow" icon if your system tray is collapsed. You can expand the system tray by clicking on the "up arrow" icon to reveal the keyboard icon and then click on it to open the on-screen keyboard. Is there a keyboard shortcut to open the on-screen keyboard on my Chromebook? Yes, you can set up a keyboard shortcut to open the on-screen keyboard on your Chromebook. To do this, go to Settings > Keyboard > Manage accessibility features, and then turn on the "On-screen keyboard" toggle. Once this is done, you can use the keyboard shortcut "Ctrl + Alt + k" to open the on-screen keyboard from anywhere in ChromeOS. Can I use voice dictation with the on-screen keyboard on my Chromebook? Yes, you can use voice dictation with the on-screen keyboard on your Chromebook. To do this, click on the microphone icon in the bottom right corner of the on-screen keyboard, and then speak your text. The Chromebook will transcribe your speech into text.