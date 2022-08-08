8 Best Smart Scales to Buy in 2022: Weighing the Smart Way
Scales with Brains
- Smart scale is a device that can help determine your weight, body fat percentage, and other measurements. A smart scale also has Bluetooth or WiFi connectivity so that it can send your data to a smartphone app.
- Most smart scales measure weight, body fat, and BMI (body mass index). Some also measure water weight, muscle mass, and bone density.
- Which smart scale is best for you depends on your needs and budget. This article will help you choose the best smart scale for your needs. We will also introduce you to our favorites among the best smart scales on the market.
Weighing scales aren’t just for people who want to lose weight. Even if you’re not interested in your body composition, a reliable home scale can help you get other vital metrics like body fat and muscle mass. Smart scales can provide you with an insightful view of your physical health and fitness levels without requiring a lot of effort on your part.
The market is flooded with offerings today, but not all scales are created equal. For example, some smart scales can do more than just weigh you: they can also measure your BMI, body fat percentage, water weight, and even heart rate and resting metabolic rate.
This guide will help you find the best smart scale for your needs, whether you’re looking for an affordable option or one with all the bells and whistles. So, let’s get started!
What to Look for in a Smart Scale?
An ideal choice for a smart scale depends on your specific needs and preferences. In this guide, we have compared and reviewed ten of the best smart scales on the market, taking into account the following factors:
- Accuracy: Weighing yourself on a scale is only helpful if the scale is accurate. Although most smart scales are not as accurate as a medical-grade device, they should be able to record readings consistently.
- Features: What can the scale track? Many smart scales can measure both weight and BMI, body fat percentage, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, body water percentage, skeletal muscle %, muscle mass, bone mass, protein %, BMR, and metabolic age (body age). Some even go so far as to capture lean body mass, heart rate, resting metabolic rate, and other health metrics.
- Connectivity: one of the main benefits of a smart scale is that it can connect wirelessly to your phone or other devices and often sync with popular fitness apps like Fitbit and Apple Health. All the scales in this guide have Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can easily transfer your health data.
- Display: How easy is it to read the display? If you have trouble seeing the screen, look for a scale with a large, easy-to-read display.
- Ease of Use: The smart scale should be easy to use with clear instructions on how to set up and connect to your devices.
- Price: smart scales range in price from $50 to over $200. In general, the more features a scale has, the higher its price.
Let’s take a look at the best smart scales on the market!
Best Smart Scales of 2022 That You Should Check Out
1. Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale – Best Budget Smart Scale
Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale is one of the market’s most popular and affordable options. It has all the basic features you want in a smart scale, including Bluetooth connectivity, weight, and BMI tracking, and a large, easy-to-read display.
It also has some unique features, such as tracking 13 different body composition metrics and syncing with popular fitness apps like Fitbit, Samsung Health, and Apple Health. In addition, up to 8 users can track their progress individually, making it perfect for families or groups of friends.
The basic version of the Renpho Smart scale is offered with Bluetooth connectivity at a price of $24.99 (with additional discounts via coupons). There is also a premium version with Wi-Fi connectivity for $44.99.
If you are looking for an affordable smart scale with all the essential features, the Renpho Smart body fat scale is a great choice.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Tracks 13 different body composition metrics
- Bluetooth connectivity & Wifi Connectivity
- Large, easy-to-read display
Cons:
- May not be as accurate as more expensive options
- Rounds up weight
2. Withings Body+ Smart Scale – Best Wi-Fi Smart Scale
This WiFi-enabled smart scale from Withings uses bioelectric impulse technology to measure your weight, BMI, body fat percentage, water percentage, bone mass, and muscle mass. It can also track your heart rate and has built-in pregnancy, athlete, and baby modes. Its accuracy is clinically proven at 100 g/0.2 lb. It can connect with over 100 health apps.
One of the best features of the Withings Body+ is the Health Mate app, which allows you to track your progress over time, set goals, and view your results in easy-to-understand tables and graphs. The app also allows you to share your data with your doctor or nutritionist. It also has automatic multi-user recognition for up to 8 users.
The Withings Body+ Smart Scale is one of the more expensive options on this list, with a price tag of $69.30 or more. However, it’s worth the investment if you’re looking for a high-quality scale with all the bells and whistles.
Pros:
- Excellent Wi-Fi connectivity and Health Mate app
- Precise and accurate (Clinically-proven)
- Auto multi-user recognition
- Loads of features: body fat, water percentage, bone mass, muscle mass, pregnancy mode, athlete mode, baby mode, and much more!
Cons:
- More expensive than other options
- Only 8 users
3. Eufy Smart Scale P1 – Best Non-Athlete Smart Scale
The Eufy Smart Scale P1 is a budget-friendly option that comes loaded with features. It has 14 different health metrics, including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, water percentage, bone mass, BMR, and muscle mass.
The design of the scale is similar to the Renpho scale, with a large, easy-to-read display and a smooth glass surface, but the base is flatter for better support and stability. The top of the scale is made of tempered glass with the coating ITO, which provides better conductivity and weight distribution. The four sensors are located at the bottom of the scale and provide more accurate readings.
The Eufy P1 is Bluetooth compatible with Android and iOS devices and can store readings from up to 16 different people. It also comes with a 15-month warranty, and with a price tag of $44.99, it’s an affordable and trustworthy smart scale.
Pros:
- Budget-friendly
- 14 different health metrics
- Accurate readings
- Compatible with Android and iOS devices
- Up to 16 user profiles
Cons:
- May not be as reliable as more expensive options
- No athlete and pregnancy mode
- No Wi-Fi connectivity
4. Garmin Smart Scale Index S2 – Best Splurge Smart Scale
This is one of the most expensive smart scales on the market, but it’s also packed with high-end features. The Garmin Index S2 uses bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to determine your body composition. It has Wi-Fi connectivity and stores readings for up to 16 users.
It’s an excellent choice for people because of its accuracy and additional features like the Garmin Connect app, which lets you plan your workouts, track your menstrual cycle, and set fitness goals. It also has a high-resolution display and a battery life of up to 9 months.
If you already own Garmin devices like smartwatches or fitness trackers, the Index S2 integrates seamlessly with your ecosystem. It is an excellent choice for serious athletes or anyone who wants to get the most comprehensive data possible from their smart scale.
Pros:
- Highly accurate
- Connects to other Garmin devices
- Comprehensive data tracking
- User-friendly app
- Simple setup
Cons:
- Expensive
- Slow processing speed
5. Greater Goods Smart Scale – People’s Favorite
This body composition scale from Greater Goods is undeniably people’s favorite when it comes to the best smart scale. And why? Because of its “futuristic” design, affordable price of $69.88, and advanced features make it a winner in the smart scale industry.
This digital weight scale has an ITO tempered glass top and an easy-to-read, backlit LCD display. It also features high-end sensors that provide readings accurate to within 0.2 lbs. Greater Goods smart scale measures weight and six other body metrics, including BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, water weight, and bone density.
The in-house fitness app, Weight Gurus, allows you to track your progress and set goals. You can also link the scale to popular apps like Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit. The scale has a great reputation and has been featured in many publications, including the NYTimes!
Pros:
- Reasonable price
- Can record and store 8 user profiles
- Accurate readings
- 6 body metrics
- Compatible with popular fitness apps
Cons:
- No athlete or pregnancy mode
- No Wi-Fi connectivity
6. Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale – Best Smart Scale For Fitbit Users
The Aria Air is the best smart scale for you if you have a Fitbit fitness tracker and app. It connects to your home network via Bluetooth and automatically uploads your data to the Fitbit app. The Aria Air is available in black or white and has a backlit LED display that shows your weight.
The scale only measures body weight, but that’s all most people need. Fitbit Aria Air is very accurate and has a sleek design that looks great in any bathroom. With a price tag of $49.95, it’s a bit overpriced, but it’s still the best smart scale for Fitbit users.
It doesn’t work with BIA, so it doesn’t measure body composition like body fat percentage or muscle mass. And that’s great for people with implanted devices like a pacemaker or pregnant women.
Pros:
- Sleek design
- Uploads data to the Fitbit app
- Very accurate
Cons:
- Only measures weight
- No athlete or pregnancy mode
- No Wi-Fi connectivity
- Bit overpriced
7. QardioBase 2 Smart Scale – Most Stylish Smart Scale
QardioBase 2 is one of the market’s most stylish and elegant smart scales. It has this unique emoji feature that displays emojis instead of numbers to track your progress. This scale can track both weight and body composition and is perfect for anyone who wants to focus on improving their overall fitness, but it is more expensive than its competitors.
This smart scale costs $144.99 and features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The QardioBase 2 can also store eight user data and send it to the free Qardio app. It is also compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, and other popular fitness apps.
Pros:
- Stylish design
- Compatible with popular fitness apps
- Tracks weight and body composition
- Safe for pregnant women and implanted devices
Cons:
- Expensive
- Limited 5 users
Honorable Mention: Etekcity Digital Body Weight Scale
This isn’t a smart scale; it’s an ordinary bathroom scale. But it’s still a great scale and worth a mention. The Etekcity digital body weight scale is very accurate and has a large backlit display LCD. It can measure up to 400 pounds and has a sleek design.
It’s available in black or white and is one of the most affordable scales on the market with a price of $19.95. It measures accurately in increments of 0.1 lbs and has four sensors for increased accuracy. The scale is based on “step-on” technology, which means you don’t have to tap it to turn it on.
This scale has more than 125000+ reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 stars, making it one of the most popular scales on the market.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Large back-lit LCD display
- Precise measurements
- Step-on technology
- Popular scale with great reviews
Cons:
- Not a smart scale
- No Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity
Choose the Best Smart Scale and Chug Along Your Fitness Journey
The bathroom scales you buy can play an important role in your weight loss journey. Whether they’re connected to your fitness tracker, smartphone or smartwatch, they can help you stay motivated and reach your goals faster by tracking your progress and making it easier to reach your goals.
We hope you enjoyed our guide to weighing the smart way. We believe that there is no better way to stay on track with diet and exercise than with the help of a smart scale. Stay tuned as we will continue to update this blog post as the years go on!
FAQs about Best Smart Scales
Are smart body scales accurate?
Home smart scales aren't as accurate as medical scales, but they're accurate enough for most people. Weight readings are within 0.5-0.9 lb of your DEXA values. To check the accuracy of your scale, you can get a DEXA scan at your local hospital or health club.
How do smart scales work?
Smart scales use BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) to determine your body composition. BIA involves sending a small, safe electric current through your body. The current passes through water and muscle faster than it passes through fat. Therefore, the scale can estimate your body fat percentage and muscle mass by measuring the resistance of the current.
What’s the difference between a smart scale and a regular scale?
Smart scales are more expensive than regular scales and have additional features like the ability to track your weight, body composition, and progress over time. They also have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity so they can sync with fitness apps.
Should I buy a smart scale?
A smart scale is a good investment if you want to track your weight, body composition, and progress over time. They're also great for people who're losing weight or pursuing fitness goals. However, a regular scale is sufficient if you just want to measure your weight.
How to use a smart scale?
You must first download the appropriate app and create an account to use a smart scale. After that, you can stand on the scale, and it will automatically sync your data with the app. You can then view your weight, body composition, and progress over time in the app.
What to look for when buying a smart scale?
When buying a smart scale, you should pay attention to the features that are important to you. Features you should look for include Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, compatibility with fitness apps, the ability to measure weight and body composition, and multiple user profiles. You should also pay attention to the price and whether you want a sleek design.
Are BMI and Body Fat Percentages the same?
No, BMI (body mass index) and body fat percentage are not the same things. BMI is a measure of your weight in relation to your height. Body fat percentage is a measure of the amount of fat in your body. BMI does not take into account muscle mass or bone density, while body fat percentage does.
How to calculate BMI?
To calculate your BMI, you need to know your weight in kilograms and your height in meters. You can then use the following formula: BMI = weight (kg) / height (m)2. For example, if you weigh 70 kg and are 1.7 m tall, your BMI is 24.2.
The BMI range is as follows:
Underweight = BMI < 18.5 Normal weight = 18.5 - 24.9 Overweight = 25 - 29.9 Obese = BMI > 30
How can I get more accurate readings on my smart scale?
For more accurate results, calibrate your scale regularly and use it on a level surface. Also, avoid eating or drinking before weighing, as this can affect your readings. Also, avoid moving the scale too much as this can also cause inaccurate readings. If you use a digital scale, place it on a hard, flat surface to get the most accurate results.
Which body fat scale is the best?
We would choose the Withings Body+ as the best body fat scale you can buy. While there are a lot of things to consider before you buy a smart body fat scale, the Withings Body+ ticks a lot of factors like design, build, smart features, and accuracy, with the price being the only con.
