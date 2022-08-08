Weighing scales aren’t just for people who want to lose weight. Even if you’re not interested in your body composition, a reliable home scale can help you get other vital metrics like body fat and muscle mass. Smart scales can provide you with an insightful view of your physical health and fitness levels without requiring a lot of effort on your part.

The market is flooded with offerings today, but not all scales are created equal. For example, some smart scales can do more than just weigh you: they can also measure your BMI, body fat percentage, water weight, and even heart rate and resting metabolic rate.

This guide will help you find the best smart scale for your needs, whether you’re looking for an affordable option or one with all the bells and whistles. So, let’s get started!

What to Look for in a Smart Scale?

An ideal choice for a smart scale depends on your specific needs and preferences. In this guide, we have compared and reviewed ten of the best smart scales on the market, taking into account the following factors:

Accuracy: Weighing yourself on a scale is only helpful if the scale is accurate. Although most smart scales are not as accurate as a medical-grade device, they should be able to record readings consistently.

Weighing yourself on a scale is only helpful if the scale is accurate. Although most smart scales are not as accurate as a medical-grade device, they should be able to record readings consistently. Features: What can the scale track? Many smart scales can measure both weight and BMI, body fat percentage, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, body water percentage, skeletal muscle %, muscle mass, bone mass, protein %, BMR, and metabolic age (body age). Some even go so far as to capture lean body mass, heart rate, resting metabolic rate, and other health metrics.

What can the scale track? Many smart scales can measure both weight and BMI, body fat percentage, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, body water percentage, skeletal muscle %, muscle mass, bone mass, protein %, BMR, and metabolic age (body age). Some even go so far as to capture lean body mass, heart rate, resting metabolic rate, and other health metrics. Connectivity: one of the main benefits of a smart scale is that it can connect wirelessly to your phone or other devices and often sync with popular fitness apps like Fitbit and Apple Health. All the scales in this guide have Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can easily transfer your health data.

one of the main benefits of a smart scale is that it can connect wirelessly to your phone or other devices and often sync with popular fitness apps like Fitbit and Apple Health. All the scales in this guide have Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can easily transfer your health data. Display: How easy is it to read the display? If you have trouble seeing the screen, look for a scale with a large, easy-to-read display.

How easy is it to read the display? If you have trouble seeing the screen, look for a scale with a large, easy-to-read display. Ease of Use: The smart scale should be easy to use with clear instructions on how to set up and connect to your devices.

The smart scale should be easy to use with clear instructions on how to set up and connect to your devices. Price: smart scales range in price from $50 to over $200. In general, the more features a scale has, the higher its price.

Let’s take a look at the best smart scales on the market!

Best Smart Scales of 2022 That You Should Check Out

Smart Scale Buy Link Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale Best Budget Smart Scale Buy Link Withings Body+ Smart Scale Best Wi-Fi Smart Scale Buy Link Eufy Smart Scale P1 Best Non-Athlete Smart Scale Buy Link Garmin Smart Scale Index S2 Best Splurge Smart Scale Buy Link Greater Goods Smart Scale People's Favorite Buy Link Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale Best Smart Scale For Fitbit Users Buy Link QardioBase 2 Smart Scale Most Stylish Smart Scale Buy Link Etekcity Digital Body Weight Scale Honorable Mention Buy Link

1. Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale – Best Budget Smart Scale

Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale is one of the market’s most popular and affordable options. It has all the basic features you want in a smart scale, including Bluetooth connectivity, weight, and BMI tracking, and a large, easy-to-read display.

It also has some unique features, such as tracking 13 different body composition metrics and syncing with popular fitness apps like Fitbit, Samsung Health, and Apple Health. In addition, up to 8 users can track their progress individually, making it perfect for families or groups of friends.

The basic version of the Renpho Smart scale is offered with Bluetooth connectivity at a price of $24.99 (with additional discounts via coupons). There is also a premium version with Wi-Fi connectivity for $44.99.

If you are looking for an affordable smart scale with all the essential features, the Renpho Smart body fat scale is a great choice.

Pros:

Affordable

Tracks 13 different body composition metrics

Bluetooth connectivity & Wifi Connectivity

Large, easy-to-read display

Cons:

May not be as accurate as more expensive options

Rounds up weight

Buy Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale

2. Withings Body+ Smart Scale – Best Wi-Fi Smart Scale

This WiFi-enabled smart scale from Withings uses bioelectric impulse technology to measure your weight, BMI, body fat percentage, water percentage, bone mass, and muscle mass. It can also track your heart rate and has built-in pregnancy, athlete, and baby modes. Its accuracy is clinically proven at 100 g/0.2 lb. It can connect with over 100 health apps.

One of the best features of the Withings Body+ is the Health Mate app, which allows you to track your progress over time, set goals, and view your results in easy-to-understand tables and graphs. The app also allows you to share your data with your doctor or nutritionist. It also has automatic multi-user recognition for up to 8 users.

The Withings Body+ Smart Scale is one of the more expensive options on this list, with a price tag of $69.30 or more. However, it’s worth the investment if you’re looking for a high-quality scale with all the bells and whistles.

Pros:

Excellent Wi-Fi connectivity and Health Mate app

Precise and accurate (Clinically-proven)

Auto multi-user recognition

Loads of features: body fat, water percentage, bone mass, muscle mass, pregnancy mode, athlete mode, baby mode, and much more!

Cons:

More expensive than other options

Only 8 users

Buy Withings Body+ Smart Scale

3. Eufy Smart Scale P1 – Best Non-Athlete Smart Scale

The Eufy Smart Scale P1 is a budget-friendly option that comes loaded with features. It has 14 different health metrics, including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, water percentage, bone mass, BMR, and muscle mass.

The design of the scale is similar to the Renpho scale, with a large, easy-to-read display and a smooth glass surface, but the base is flatter for better support and stability. The top of the scale is made of tempered glass with the coating ITO, which provides better conductivity and weight distribution. The four sensors are located at the bottom of the scale and provide more accurate readings.

The Eufy P1 is Bluetooth compatible with Android and iOS devices and can store readings from up to 16 different people. It also comes with a 15-month warranty, and with a price tag of $44.99, it’s an affordable and trustworthy smart scale.

Pros:

Budget-friendly

14 different health metrics

Accurate readings

Compatible with Android and iOS devices

Up to 16 user profiles

Cons:

May not be as reliable as more expensive options

No athlete and pregnancy mode

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Buy Eufy P1 Smart Scale

4. Garmin Smart Scale Index S2 – Best Splurge Smart Scale

This is one of the most expensive smart scales on the market, but it’s also packed with high-end features. The Garmin Index S2 uses bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to determine your body composition. It has Wi-Fi connectivity and stores readings for up to 16 users.

It’s an excellent choice for people because of its accuracy and additional features like the Garmin Connect app, which lets you plan your workouts, track your menstrual cycle, and set fitness goals. It also has a high-resolution display and a battery life of up to 9 months.

If you already own Garmin devices like smartwatches or fitness trackers, the Index S2 integrates seamlessly with your ecosystem. It is an excellent choice for serious athletes or anyone who wants to get the most comprehensive data possible from their smart scale.

Pros:

Highly accurate

Connects to other Garmin devices

Comprehensive data tracking

User-friendly app

Simple setup

Cons:

Expensive

Slow processing speed

Buy Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale

5. Greater Goods Smart Scale – People’s Favorite

This body composition scale from Greater Goods is undeniably people’s favorite when it comes to the best smart scale. And why? Because of its “futuristic” design, affordable price of $69.88, and advanced features make it a winner in the smart scale industry.

This digital weight scale has an ITO tempered glass top and an easy-to-read, backlit LCD display. It also features high-end sensors that provide readings accurate to within 0.2 lbs. Greater Goods smart scale measures weight and six other body metrics, including BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, water weight, and bone density.

The in-house fitness app, Weight Gurus, allows you to track your progress and set goals. You can also link the scale to popular apps like Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit. The scale has a great reputation and has been featured in many publications, including the NYTimes!

Pros:

Reasonable price

Can record and store 8 user profiles

Accurate readings

6 body metrics

Compatible with popular fitness apps

Cons:

No athlete or pregnancy mode

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Buy Greater Goods Smart Scale

6. Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale – Best Smart Scale For Fitbit Users

The Aria Air is the best smart scale for you if you have a Fitbit fitness tracker and app. It connects to your home network via Bluetooth and automatically uploads your data to the Fitbit app. The Aria Air is available in black or white and has a backlit LED display that shows your weight.

The scale only measures body weight, but that’s all most people need. Fitbit Aria Air is very accurate and has a sleek design that looks great in any bathroom. With a price tag of $49.95, it’s a bit overpriced, but it’s still the best smart scale for Fitbit users.

It doesn’t work with BIA, so it doesn’t measure body composition like body fat percentage or muscle mass. And that’s great for people with implanted devices like a pacemaker or pregnant women.

Pros:

Sleek design

Uploads data to the Fitbit app

Very accurate

Cons:

Only measures weight

No athlete or pregnancy mode

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Bit overpriced

Buy Fitbit Aria Air Smart

7. QardioBase 2 Smart Scale – Most Stylish Smart Scale

QardioBase 2 is one of the market’s most stylish and elegant smart scales. It has this unique emoji feature that displays emojis instead of numbers to track your progress. This scale can track both weight and body composition and is perfect for anyone who wants to focus on improving their overall fitness, but it is more expensive than its competitors.

This smart scale costs $144.99 and features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The QardioBase 2 can also store eight user data and send it to the free Qardio app. It is also compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, and other popular fitness apps.

Pros:

Stylish design

Compatible with popular fitness apps

Tracks weight and body composition

Safe for pregnant women and implanted devices

Cons:

Expensive

Limited 5 users

Buy QardioBase 2 Smart Scale

Honorable Mention: Etekcity Digital Body Weight Scale

This isn’t a smart scale; it’s an ordinary bathroom scale. But it’s still a great scale and worth a mention. The Etekcity digital body weight scale is very accurate and has a large backlit display LCD. It can measure up to 400 pounds and has a sleek design.

It’s available in black or white and is one of the most affordable scales on the market with a price of $19.95. It measures accurately in increments of 0.1 lbs and has four sensors for increased accuracy. The scale is based on “step-on” technology, which means you don’t have to tap it to turn it on.

This scale has more than 125000+ reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 stars, making it one of the most popular scales on the market.

Pros:

Affordable

Large back-lit LCD display

Precise measurements

Step-on technology

Popular scale with great reviews

Cons:

Not a smart scale

No Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity

Buy Etekcity Digital Body Weight Scale

Choose the Best Smart Scale and Chug Along Your Fitness Journey

The bathroom scales you buy can play an important role in your weight loss journey. Whether they’re connected to your fitness tracker, smartphone or smartwatch, they can help you stay motivated and reach your goals faster by tracking your progress and making it easier to reach your goals.

We hope you enjoyed our guide to weighing the smart way. We believe that there is no better way to stay on track with diet and exercise than with the help of a smart scale. Stay tuned as we will continue to update this blog post as the years go on!

FAQs about Best Smart Scales