Apps in local languages are becoming more and more popular. Many people find it more convenient and easier to use apps in their native language, as it allows them to understand the content and features more easily. That’s why Amazon has started adding local language support to its shopping and video streaming platforms.

Now Amazon supports multiple languages, including international and regional languages. You can switch Amazon to English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese. You also get more regional language options depending on your location. For example, if you visit the Amazon India website, you can see Amazon in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

This guide is for you if you are here to change the language settings on Amazon or have accidentally changed your language settings. In this guide, we have shared various methods to change language on Amazon on Android, iOS, web, and more. Also included is How to change language settings on Amazon Prime Video. Use the table of contents below to navigate to the steps on your device.

How to Change Amazon’s Language on Mobile

Android

Open the Amazon app on your Android smartphone. Make sure you are using the latest version of the Amazon app.

On the home screen, click the menu with the three dots in the bottom right corner once you are logged in.



Now scroll down and tap Settings

Select the Country & Languages option.

option. Now select the desired language option from the list.

That’s it! You will now see Amazon in your preferred language. Amazon will also notify you about the language update confirmation in your registered email.

On iPhone

Open the Amazon app on your iPhone Click on the three-line menu in the lower right corner.

Scroll down and tap on “Settings.” Scroll down and tap on “Country and language.”

Select the desired language from the list of available options.



How to Change Amazon’s Language on Desktop Website

Open any web browser and navigate to Amazon’s website. Find the flag icon next to Account & Lists and hover your mouse over it..

Now, you will see the list of languages that Amazon offers. Select the language you want to change.

To use Amazon in other languages, click the Change country/region button.

button. Now select the country from the dropdown menu and choose the language. The supported languages will change accordingly as they are region specific.

Mobile Website

Open your preferred browser and access the Amazon website.

Now click on the language settings to change the language.

Select the language and click Changes to apply it.

How to Change the Language on Amazon Prime Video

Website

Go to the Amazon Prime website in your browser.

Click on your profile picture > “Account & Settings” dropdown menu in the top right corner of the screen.



Select “Your Account” from the dropdown menu.

Locate the “Language” tab and click on it.

Select the language you want from the dropdown menu.



Click on the “Save changes” button.

App

Open the Amazon Prime Video app on your device.

Tap on “ My Stuff ” > “ Settings ” option on the screen’s bottom right.

” > “ ” option on the screen’s bottom right. Scroll down and tap on the “Language” option.



Select the desired language from the list of available languages.

Tap “ Save ” to apply the changes.

” to apply the changes. Close the app and restart it for the changes to take effect.

Changing Amazon Language Setting Across Platforms

So, this is how you can change the language on the Amazon Shopping website and Amazon Prime Video. Amazon recently updated its user interface, so it’s easy for anyone to change the language settings on its apps and websites. I hope you find this guide helpful. If you have any suggestions, feel free to suggest them below in the comments.

FAQs on How to Change Amazon Language

How to Change Language on Amazon From Spanish to English? To change the language on Amazon from Spanish to English, follow these steps: Log into your Amazon website/app and if you are on the web, hover your mouse on the flag icon and select the English language. If you don't see an option, click on the country/region, select your reason, and now select English as an option. If you are on a mobile app, Click on the three-line menu in the bottom right corner. Tap on the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the upper left corner. Tap on "Settings." Scroll down and tap on "Country and Language." Select the English language from the list of available options. Tap "Save" to confirm the change. Note: These steps may vary slightly depending on your device and the version of Amazon you are accessing. How to Change Language Preference on Amazon? To change language preference on Amazon: Go to Amazon's website and log in to your account. Click on the "Accounts & Lists" button at the page's top right corner. Select the "Your Account" option from the drop-down menu. Scroll down to the "Language Preference" section and click on the "Edit" button. Select the desired language from the list of options. Click on the "Save Changes" button to confirm the changes. Note: The process may be slightly different if you use the Amazon app. Go to the app's settings, then "country and language," and make your desired changes. How to Change Language to English on Amazon? Here are the steps to change the language to English on Amazon: Log into your Amazon website/app and if you are on the web, hover your mouse on the flag icon and select the English language. If you don't see an option, click on the country/region, select your reason, and now select English as an option. If you are on a mobile app, Click on the three-line menu in the bottom right corner. Tap on the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the upper left corner. Tap on "Settings." Scroll down and tap on "Country and Language." Select the English language from the list of available options. How to Change Language on Amazon Fire Tablet? Follow these steps to change langiage on Amazon Fire Tablet: Go to the Home screen on your Amazon Fire Tablet. Tap the Settings icon, which looks like a gear. Scroll down to the Device section and tap on Device Options. Tap on Language & Keyboard. Now, Select the language you want to use from the list. Click on save to apply the changes. How to Change Audio Language in Amazon Prime on TV? To change the audio language on Amazon Prime on TV, follow these steps: Launch Amazon Prime Video on your TV and select the video you want to watch. Press the "Options" or "Menu" button on your TV remote control. Select "Audio and Subtitles" or "Audio Settings." Select the language you want to hear the audio in. Save the changes and continue watching the video. How to Change Closed Caption Language on Amazon Prime? Many Prime Video titles include multiple audio tracks. To change the language, press up on your remote control during the title playback, then select Audio & Languages. Select the audio track that you want from the available list. Log in to your Amazon Prime account. Select the video you want to watch. Click on the "Options" button located below the video. Select "Subtitles and Captions." Click on "Language" and select the desired language from the list. The closed caption will now appear in the selected language. How to Change Language on Amazon Alexa? Follow these steps to change language on Amazon Alexa: Open the Alexa app. Open More and select Settings. Select Device Settings. Select your device. Under Language, select your preferred language. Select the language you want to set your device to.