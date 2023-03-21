An out-of-sync time is one of the most common issues with Fitbit devices. It mostly happens when your Fitbit’s dead and isn’t synced to the host device for a while. But a change in your location or the clocks changing for Daylight Savings Time can also cause your Fitbit to show an incorrect time.

What makes matters worse is that you can’t change the time on your Fitbit smartwatch or tracker directly. But fret not, as the process is fairly straightforward.

Follow along, and we’ll show you how to change time on Fitbit devices from your Android or iPhone if it’s showing the wrong time.

Method 1: Sync Your Fitbit

If your Fitbit hasn’t been synced to its host in a while, it could be one of the reasons why it’s displaying an incorrect time. In which case, syncing should help fix the time on your device.

Connect your Fitbit to your Android or iPhone and follow these steps to sync it with your device:

Open the Fitbit app on your phone. Tap on the profile icon in the top-left corner of the screen and select your Fitbit device on the following screen.

Tap on Sync Now to begin syncing the device with your phone and let the process finish.



Method 2: Change the Time on Fitbit Manually

Although a quick sync often fixes an incorrect time, if you’re still experiencing the issue on your Fitbit, you’ll need to change the time on it manually. Here’s how to do it on your Android or iOS device.

Change Your Fitbit’s Time on Android

Changing the time on a Fitbit device—irrespective of whether it’s a smartwatch or a tracker—is pretty easy. To do this, all you need is the Fitbit app and your Fitbit device linked to your phone.

After this, you can follow these steps to change the time on your Fitbit:

Open the Fitbit app on your Android phone. Hit the profile icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Choose App Settings under SETTINGS.

On the following screen, toggle on the Automatic time zone option (if it’s disabled) to set your Fitbit’s time to the network-provided time.

Alternatively, leave the Automatic time zone option toggled off, tap on Select time zone, and choose the time zone for your current location to set the time manually.



Change Your Fitbit’s Time on iPhone

Just like Android, changing your Fitbit’s time on the iPhone is also pretty easy. Make sure your Fitbit is connected to your iPhone and perform the steps below:

Open Fitbit on your iPhone. Tap on your profile icon in the top-left corner. Select App Settings under SETTINGS.

Select Time Zone, and on the following screen, toggle on the button for Set Automatically (if it isn’t already) to set the time automatically based on your iPhone’s current time zone. Alternatively, to set it manually, keep the Set Automatically toggle turned off, tap on Time Zone, and select the time zone of the place where you’re currently located.



Related Read: How to Sync Fitbit With Apple Health and Access All Your Metrics in One Place

Change Your Fitbit’s Time on Web

Lastly, Fitbit also allows you to change the time on your device through its dashboard on the web. It comes in handy if you don’t have the linked device around or wish to change your Fitbit’s time on your computer—Mac or Windows.

Simply follow these steps:

Open your favorite browser and head to the Fitbit website. Log in to your Fitbit account. Click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen and select Settings.

Select Personal Info from the left sidebar and scroll down to find TIMEZONE on the right pane.

Click the downward-pointing arrow next to the current time zone, tap on the arrow again, and select your current time zone.

Hit Submit to save the changes.

Go back to the linked device and sync your Fitbit. Your Fitbit should now be display the time based on the time zone you just selected.

Fixing Fitbit’s Time Is Super Easy

A Fitbit not only shows fitness data and notifications on your wrist, but it also makes checking time convenient—to the point where many people have replaced their traditional watches with it.

As such, it can be quite an annoying and inconvenient experience when your Fibit starts showing an incorrect time. Thankfully, it’s super easy to fix your Fitbit’s time, as shown in the guide above, and get it to show the correct time.

As a measure to prevent running into such issues in the future, it’s always nice to keep your Fitbit smartwatch or tracker synced with the linked device.

FAQs about Changing Time on Fitbit Devices

Can I manually change the time on my Fitbit? Yes, there are 3 easy ways to manually change time on Fitbit. Change Your Fitbit's Time on Android - This involves opening the Fitbit app on your Android phone, going to App Settings and enabling Automatic time zone Change Fitbit Time on iPhone - Open the Fitbit app > App Settings > Time Zone. Toggle "Set Automatically". Change Fitbit's time on web - Lastly, Fitbit also allows you to change the time on your device through its dashboard on the web. Login on fitbit.com, go to Settings > Personal Info > Timezone and set the current timezone. Why is my Fitbit clock not syncing? There could be several reasons why your Fitbit clock is not syncing: Check your device's battery: If your Fitbit device's battery is low, it may not sync properly. Charge your device and try syncing again. Check your Bluetooth connection: Your Fitbit device syncs with your mobile device or computer via Bluetooth. Make sure that Bluetooth is turned on and that your mobile device or computer is within range of your Fitbit device. Restart your devices: Try restarting both your Fitbit device and your mobile device or computer, and then try syncing again. Reset your device: If none of the above solutions work, you may need to reset your Fitbit device. You can find instructions for resetting your specific device on the Fitbit website. How do I change the time on my Fitbit without the app? If you want to change the time on Fitbit without the app, you can also change the time on your device from the Fitbit dashboard on the web. Sign in to fitbit.com, go to Settings > Personal Info > Timezone, and set the current timezone.