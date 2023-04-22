Chromebooks are equipped with ChromeOS, a web-based operating system that requires few resources but is packed with features. One of the most important features of any operating system is the ability to change the language of the user interface. ChromeOS makes it very easy for users to change the language of their Chromebook when needed.

In the following sections, we have listed some detailed step-by-step instructions on how to change the language of your Chromebook in different scenarios. Let us get started.

How to Completely Change Language on Chromebook

Changing the language on your Chromebook is a simple process that you can do with the following steps.

Click on the status area in the lower-right corner of your screen (where you can see the current time). Click the Settings icon (gear icon) to open the Settings menu. Scroll down to the Advanced section and click on it to expand it. Click Languages and Input to open the language settings. Under the Languages section, click Device Language to select the language you want to add. Select the language you want from the list of available languages. Once you have selected the language, click the Display Google Chrome OS in this language option to change the system language. After you have made your changes, click the Relaunch button to apply the new language settings.

Your Chromebook will now use the language you selected.

How to Change the Language of a Website on ChromeOS

Changing the language of a website on your Chromebook can be done in several ways.

Use Chrome’s built-in translation feature: if the website is not available in your preferred language, Chrome may offer to translate the webpage for you. Look for the Translate button in the address bar, and click it to see a list of available languages. Select the language you want, and the web page is translated. Use a browser extension: You can also use a browser extension like Google Translate to translate the website into your preferred language. To install an extension, open the Chrome Web Store, search for Google Translate, and click the Add to Chrome button to install it. Change your Chromebook’s system language: If you want all websites to be displayed in a specific language, you can change the system language of your Chromebook (as described in the previous section). This will change the language of all websites you visit. Look for a language switcher on the website: Some websites have a language toggle that allows you to select the language you want. Look for a button or drop-down menu on the website labeled Language or Select Language.

Note that not all websites may be available in your preferred language, and translations may not always be correct.

How to Change the Keyboard Input Language on Your Chromebook

To change the input language on your Chromebook, follow the steps given below.

Click on the status area in the lower-right corner of your screen (where the current time is displayed). Click the Settings icon (gear icon) to open the Settings menu. Scroll down to the Advanced section and click on it to expand it. Click Languages and Input to open the language settings. Under the Inputs and Keyboards section, click on the Add input methods option. Select the input method you want to use from the list of available options. You may need to download the language pack if it’s not already installed. Turn on the Show input options in the shelf toggle. Once you’ve added the new input method, you can switch between input languages by clicking on the language icon on the shelf (the bottom bar of the desktop). You can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + Space to switch between input languages.

Note that some input methods have a special keyboard layout or require special characters. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the input method you’re using to ensure correct usage.

Easy Ways to Change the Language of Your Chromebook

Changing the language of the operating system should always be easy, as it is essential for the user to know what each switch does. If something goes wrong with the device and you can not fix it because of language barriers, it becomes a problem.

Most operating systems do offer the option to select your preferred language when setting up a new device. However, if you need to change the language of the system or a website to understand it better, you can follow all the steps described in the previous sections.

Let us know in the comments if you have any other ideas related to Chromebooks.

