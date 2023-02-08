Instagram is the most popular social media site used by millions of people around the world. It has features like Stories, Posts, Reels, and the Highlights feature that lets users showcase multiple Stories to boost their profile.

Highlights on Instagram appear as circular icons on a user’s profile; users can add new Stories to existing Highlights, edit Highlight covers, and rearrange the order of their Highlights at any time. Stories added to a highlight collection remain accessible to followers even if they have disappeared from the user’s Story feed.

Before you go through, note that viewer lists will be unavailable 48 hours after your highlight story is published. In a recent update, Instagram rolled out an update to Story Highlights that extended the ability to see who has seen their highlights from 24 hours to 48 hours.

In this guide, we will see who has seen your Instagram story highlights on Android, iOS, and the web and also share some helpful ways to see who has seen Instagram highlights after 48 hours. Without any delay, let us get started.

How to Check Who Viewed Instagram Highlights on Android

Let us start with the most popular mobile operating system in the world, Android. Let us take a look at how to check who has viewed IG Highlights.

Open the Instagram app on your smartphone. Make sure you are using the latest version of the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Once you have the app open, click on your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

Now you can see your Instagram profile. Under “ Edit Profile Options ,” you can now see your list of Instagram highlights.

,” you can now see your list of Instagram highlights. Now select a highlight and tap on it to see who has viewed your highlights.

In the bottom left corner, you can see the activity of your Instagram highlight.

Click on it to see the number of views and the list of individual users who have viewed your Instagram highlights.

How to Check Who Viewed Instagram Highlights on iPhone

Next up is the iPhone. The process for checking Instagram highlights stats is pretty similar to the one we discussed above for Android.

Open the Instagram app on your smartphone. Make sure you are using the latest version of the Instagram app on your iPhone.



Once you open the app, click on your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

Now you can see your Instagram profile. Under Edit Profile button, you will see your list of Instagram highlights.



button, you will see your list of Instagram highlights. Now select a highlight and tap on it to see who has viewed your highlights.

In the bottom left corner, you will see the activity of your Instagram highlight.



Click on it to see the number of views and the list of individual users who have viewed your Instagram highlights.

How to See Who Viewed Instagram Highlights on Desktop

Open https://www.instagram.com/ in your browser or click this link to visit the page directly.



Once open, click on your profile picture in the upper right corner.

Now you will see your Instagram profile. Under “Edit profile” option, you can now see your list of Instagram highlights.

Now select a highlight and tap on it to see who has viewed your highlights.

In the bottom left corner, you can see the activity of your Instagram highlight.

Click on it to see the number of views and the list of individual users who have viewed your Instagram highlights.



How to Check Who Viewed Instagram Highlights After 48 Hours

After your Instagram highlight reaches its time limit (48 hours from the time it was posted), Instagram automatically disables the list of viewers. You will then no longer be able to see who has viewed your Instagram highlights. You can refer to the image above.

Unfortunately, you have no way to enable this feature. But there are a few methods you can use to see what your Instagram story highlights look like after 48 hours. None of the plans offer a straightforward approach. You need to make some changes and follow different processes to see the number of views of your Instagram highlights.

Boost Story Highlights

Boosting is a feature on Instagram that lets you share your Instagram story. Just like ads and promoted posts. You need to spend money to boost your account on Instagram. Once the story is boosted, you can see the analytics of that story. You can see the number of views, the number of times the story has been viewed, and more.

Taking Screenshots

If you want to save who viewed your Instagram highlight before removing the number of views, you can take screenshots of the list.

Use Third-Party Tools to See View Count

There are third-party tools that help manage Instagram accounts. With these tools, you can manage your Instagram account and track everything from the number of views to likes. Some of the most common tools are

Sprout

SquareLovin

Buffer and more

Instagram highlights are a great feature to boost your profile and show off what you have. But it’s limited when it comes to stats like the number of views, even if you have a business profile.

Ways to Check Who Viewed Your Instagram Highlights

That’s it! Here’s how to view Instagram highlights on your smartphone, PC, and on the web. I hope this guide was helpful to you. If you have any suggestions, feel free to leave a comment below. For more useful guides, check out our other popular guides on Instagram below.

FAQs on Checking Who Viewed Instagram Highlights

How to see who viewed your Instagram story after 24 hours You can easily see who has viewed your Instagram story after 24 hours by adding the story to your highlights. Open an Instagram account on your device

Click on the plus icon, select a story, and upload it to Instagram

Now click on the highlight button to add your story to the highlights

Tap on the plus icon to create a new highlight

Now enter the name of the new highlight

Now tap on "Add" to add your story to the highlights.

Once your story is added to highlights, you can visit your highlights section from your Instagram profile, and you can see who has viewed your Instagram story after 24 hours. Note: You can see who has viewed your Instagram story 48 hours after it's posted. Can People See if you Look at their Instagram Highlights? Yes, people can see if you are viewing their Instagram highlights 48 hours after the story is published. Once the time limit is reached, people will no longer be able to see who is viewing their Instagram Highlights. To illustrate, you can look at the image above. I am unable to see who viewed my Instagram story highlights. Why is it? There can be many reasons why you can not see who has viewed your Instagram story highlights. The most common reasons are that the 48-hour limit has been exceeded, flight mode is being used, a third-party app is being used, or they have not seen your Story yet. Can you find out what time people viewed your Instagram story? No, you can not see what time people viewed your Instagram story. Instagram only shows the number of views and their usernames in the "Views" section.