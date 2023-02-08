Instagram is the most popular social media site used by millions of people around the world. It has features like Stories, Posts, Reels, and the Highlights feature that lets users showcase multiple Stories to boost their profile.

how to check who viewed instagram highlights

Highlights on Instagram appear as circular icons on a user’s profile; users can add new Stories to existing Highlights, edit Highlight covers, and rearrange the order of their Highlights at any time. Stories added to a highlight collection remain accessible to followers even if they have disappeared from the user’s Story feed.

Before you go through, note that viewer lists will be unavailable 48 hours after your highlight story is published. In a recent update, Instagram rolled out an update to Story Highlights that extended the ability to see who has seen their highlights from 24 hours to 48 hours.

In this guide, we will see who has seen your Instagram story highlights on Android, iOS, and the web and also share some helpful ways to see who has seen Instagram highlights after 48 hours. Without any delay, let us get started.

How to Check Who Viewed Instagram Highlights on Android

Let us start with the most popular mobile operating system in the world, Android. Let us take a look at how to check who has viewed IG Highlights.

  • Open the Instagram app on your smartphone. Make sure you are using the latest version of the Instagram app on your smartphone.
  • Once you have the app open, click on your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

    image showing instagram home screen

  • Now you can see your Instagram profile. Under “Edit Profile Options,” you can now see your list of Instagram highlights.

    image showing instagram profile

  • Now select a highlight and tap on it to see who has viewed your highlights.
  • In the bottom left corner, you can see the activity of your Instagram highlight.

    image showing instagram story

  • Click on it to see the number of views and the list of individual users who have viewed your Instagram highlights.

    image showing instagram story viewers count

How to Check Who Viewed Instagram Highlights on iPhone

Next up is the iPhone. The process for checking Instagram highlights stats is pretty similar to the one we discussed above for Android.

  • Open the Instagram app on your smartphone. Make sure you are using the latest version of the Instagram app on your iPhone.
    check-instagram-highlights-views-1
  • Once you open the app, click on your profile picture in the bottom right corner.
  • Now you can see your Instagram profile. Under Edit Profile button, you will see your list of Instagram highlights.
    check-instagram-highlights-views-2
  • Now select a highlight and tap on it to see who has viewed your highlights.
  • In the bottom left corner, you will see the activity of your Instagram highlight.
    check-instagram-highlights-views-3
  • Click on it to see the number of views and the list of individual users who have viewed your Instagram highlights.

How to See Who Viewed Instagram Highlights on Desktop

  • Open https://www.instagram.com/ in your browser or click this link to visit the page directly.
    image showing home screen of instagram web
  • Once open, click on your profile picture in the upper right corner.

    image showing instagram profile on web

  • Now you will see your Instagram profile. Under “Edit profile” option, you can now see your list of Instagram highlights.
  • Now select a highlight and tap on it to see who has viewed your highlights.

    image showing stories on instagram web

  • In the bottom left corner, you can see the activity of your Instagram highlight.
  • Click on it to see the number of views and the list of individual users who have viewed your Instagram highlights.
    image showing stories view count on instagram desktop

How to Check Who Viewed Instagram Highlights After 48 Hours

instagram screenshot showing 48 hours limit message on instagram highlights

After your Instagram highlight reaches its time limit (48 hours from the time it was posted), Instagram automatically disables the list of viewers. You will then no longer be able to see who has viewed your Instagram highlights. You can refer to the image above.

Unfortunately, you have no way to enable this feature. But there are a few methods you can use to see what your Instagram story highlights look like after 48 hours. None of the plans offer a straightforward approach. You need to make some changes and follow different processes to see the number of views of your Instagram highlights.

Boost Story Highlights

Boosting is a feature on Instagram that lets you share your Instagram story. Just like ads and promoted posts. You need to spend money to boost your account on Instagram. Once the story is boosted, you can see the analytics of that story. You can see the number of views, the number of times the story has been viewed, and more.

Taking Screenshots

If you want to save who viewed your Instagram highlight before removing the number of views, you can take screenshots of the list.

Use Third-Party Tools to See View Count

There are third-party tools that help manage Instagram accounts. With these tools, you can manage your Instagram account and track everything from the number of views to likes. Some of the most common tools are

  • Sprout
  • SquareLovin
  • Buffer and more

Instagram highlights are a great feature to boost your profile and show off what you have. But it’s limited when it comes to stats like the number of views, even if you have a business profile.

Ways to Check Who Viewed Your Instagram Highlights

That’s it! Here’s how to view Instagram highlights on your smartphone, PC, and on the web. I hope this guide was helpful to you. If you have any suggestions, feel free to leave a comment below. For more useful guides, check out our other popular guides on Instagram below.

FAQs on Checking Who Viewed Instagram Highlights

loader image

Yes, people can see if you are viewing their Instagram highlights 48 hours after the story is published. Once the time limit is reached, people will no longer be able to see who is viewing their Instagram Highlights. To illustrate, you can look at the image above.

There can be many reasons why you can not see who has viewed your Instagram story highlights. The most common reasons are that the 48-hour limit has been exceeded, flight mode is being used, a third-party app is being used, or they have not seen your Story yet.

No, you can not see what time people viewed your Instagram story. Instagram only shows the number of views and their usernames in the "Views" section.

Was this article helpful?
YesNo