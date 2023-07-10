Instagram Stories, an immensely popular feature, owes its inspiration to Snapchat. Launched in 2016, Instagram Stories drew heavily from Snapchat’s concept of ephemeral content, where photos and videos would disappear after a short period. You may add filters to your photos, create short music tunes, use animated gifs, or create short movies or more with tweaking or fine-tuning to create something great and share it with the world. The worst aspect? It will only be accessible for 24 hours.

Therefore, you can save the Instagram story you just created or the wonderful short video of others. However, the ability to save an Instagram story with music is not inherently available in the Instagram app or website, even though you might want to do so. Also, there are some restrictions on downloading music on Instagram due to music licensing and free distribution of various songs.

So now we’ll look at some simple ways to add music to an Instagram story that’s easy to follow. You can also share the downloaded video or keep it in your gallery along with the music without publishing your account. Let us get started.

How to Save Instagram Stories with Music

We are going to present you with some simple methods to save all kinds of Instagram videos without worrying about how to add music to these short videos. Follow our comprehensive guide to learn more.

1. Save Instagram Story With Music In The Archive

Archiving or saving your favorite Instagram stories with music in the Instagram app is the easiest way to keep them. This way, even if the video story is gone from your profile, your desired short video will still be accessible on Instagram. To learn how to do that, follow these steps.

If you want to add a new short video, open the Instagram app and select the Add button and then Story .

button and then . From here, capture a new video using the Shutter button or select an existing short video from your device’s gallery or PC’s file explorer.

Now, from here, select the music icon from the sticker area in the upper part of the story.

Also, you can search for a song in the Instagram music collection. Once you find the right song or music that you want to use, tap on it and crop it to your liking.

Now tap on Send or the arrow icon.

After that, you can share the story you created.

Tap on your profile icon to open it after you have posted the story. Then click on Story Settings .

. Click Story settings and then select Save the story to archive.

By following these steps, you can easily save all the Instagram stories you have created or any other video stories you want. Stories in the archive are also saved with the music turned on.

2. Save Instagram Story With Music via Screen Recorder

You can use a screen recording app to record an Instagram story and save it to your smartphone. This way, you can keep Instagram stories with audio that you or other people have posted. Nowadays, most operating systems or user interfaces of Android devices have a native screen recording feature. Now that all the prerequisites are clear let us take a look at all the steps to follow:

On Android

Tap on the Screen Recorder icon in Quick Settings, or it can be found in the notification panel after dragging it down. Alternatively, you can open the Screen Recorder app from the app drawer.

When you open the app for the first time, you will be presented with some prerequisites. Select all of them or allow them and tap Start Recording or the red record button.



or the red record button. Open the Instagram app and the story you want to record and download with audio. After that, the countdown for recording will start.

To stop recording and preserve after the story is finished, press the red circle button again.

On iOS

On your iPhone or iPad, you can also record the on-screen content with audio.

First, open the Control Center and then tap Insert Screen Recording .

. Then open the Control Center again, select the Screen Recording button, and wait for three seconds.

Open the video story you want on Instagram and wait for it to finish. When it’s over, press the Stop button to stop recording.

3. Save Instagram Story With Music Before Uploading

You can also download Instagram Stories with music on your smartphone before uploading them. The best thing about this trick is that it works smoothly and without any restrictions. So, any Instagram story with music can basically be saved without being posted. Let’s take a look at all the steps to follow:

Open Instagram and click the Plus icon on your profile picture on the top left. Then create a short video story of your choice.

If you want, add music by tapping on the sticker icon and selecting “Music On”

Don’t post the short video yet. Instead, you can select Save by tapping the three dots in the upper right corner. You can select to save without music here. Then exit the app.

Open Instagram again and swipe right to open the messages section. Now open your messages and click on the Camera button in the bottom left corner.

Here, you will find the previously saved video. Click on it and then select Keep in Chat . Then send the video story.



. Then send the video story. After you have successfully sent the video, press and hold it and select Your newly created story is now saved in your smartphone gallery, and the music is turned on.

4. Save Instagram Story with Music via Story Saver

You can save Instagram Stories with music through other apps or third-party websites. However, keep in mind that the Instagram account you choose for the video must be public to use any of the services. Now that you have done that let us take a look at one of the most popular third-party websites called StorySaver and the steps to follow:

First, open the Instagram app and select your favorite Story video. Then tap the “Send” button in the bottom right corner and copy the link to the video story..

Now open the StorySaver website. Paste the copied link into the open field and tap Download .

. You will now see all the video stories of the profile from the last 24 hours. Select your favorite video and then tap Save as Video . Then click Download on the corresponding screen.

. Then click on the corresponding screen. Your video will now be downloaded and displayed with music in the gallery or file manager of your smartphone.

Conclusion

These are the different techniques or methods you can use to quickly download music from a recent Instagram story or another Instagram story you like. If you follow the above instructions successfully, you can download any Instagram story without worrying about whether the soundtrack of the short video has been downloaded or not.

