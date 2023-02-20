Social media consumption has recently become ubiquitous. With easy access to the Internet and the advent of smartphones, people have access to social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and many others. Everything has gone digital, from starting an online business to finding and applying for jobs.

LinkedIn is a social media platform where you can socialize, share ideas, and build communities. It is a platform for creating and sharing all types of content, including articles, images, threads, and videos. The platform helps people find job opportunities based on their skills, talents, experience, and accomplishments. LinkedIn is also a valuable resource for businesses and companies, as they can hire employees for various roles, connect with customers, and use the platform as a marketing platform. It also provides insights into employees, companies, business practices, and other statistical data, making it a valuable tool for research and market analysis.

Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives. It is important to use it consciously and responsibly to reap its benefits while minimizing its negative impact on our daily lives. However, excessive use of social media can negatively impact mental health, sleep patterns, productivity, and social relationships, leading to mental illness, anxiety, and even severe disorders.

Therefore, it is always advisable to take frequent breaks from the platform for personal or professional reasons and use it only for shorter periods.

Reasons to Delete LinkedIn Account

There can be many reasons why you may want to delete your LinkedIn account, including:

Lower reach: there are times when the user is not receiving the expected reach in terms of posts, interaction, and user activity. Limited job opportunities: there may be times when the user is not getting jobs that match their skills. Multiple accounts: A person or company may have more than one LinkedIn account and choose to delete some of them. Privacy concerns: some individuals may want to keep their personal information and professional background private online for security reasons or because of changes in policies for sharing data with advertisers and third-party companies. Irrelevant connection requests or spam messages: Users may delete their accounts if they receive too many connection requests or spam messages that they do not want to see. Reduce distractions and focus on work: By deleting your account, you are freeing up time and energy to focus on the tasks at hand and utilizing your resources more efficiently. Not actively using the platform: users can only keep their account if they use it regularly and see value in it. Switching to a different platform: some people switch to another professional networking platform and want to delete their LinkedIn account. Difficulty using the platform: If someone needs help using LinkedIn, they may delete their account instead of trying to resolve the issue. Start fresh: There are myriad reasons why people might want to start fresh, i.e., create a new account and start from scratch.

Note: Regardless of the reason, it is important to remember that once a LinkedIn account is deleted, it cannot be recovered, and all related information and account connections will be permanently lost.

Prerequisites to Follow Before Proceeding With Our Guide on How to Delete LinkedIn Account

Remember your password: Make sure you have your account password with you, as you will need to enter your password during the final step of the account deletion process. Backup your data: Backing up and downloading a copy of your data is an important thing to be aware of because once the account is deleted, you have no way to retrieve your data from the platform, and no one but you is responsible for it.

Here Is a Quick Guide on How to Get a Copy of Your Data

Note: We recommend logging on to the Internet via a computer for this step, as the data may be very large, and you may not be able to access it on a smartphone or tablet.

1. Log in to your LinkedIn account using Chrome or another supported browser.

2. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner of the navigation menu.

3. Select Settings & Privacy from the drop-down menu.

4. When you click it, the settings page opens in a new tab.

5. Make sure that you are on the Data privacy tab. If not, then click on the Data privacy tab from the left side hamburger menu.

6. On this page, select Get a copy of your data from that page.

7. In the next step, you will have the option to either download all your data or select which things you want in the archive using the checkbox.

8. Once the selection is made, click the “Request Archive” button.

9. Now, you have to wait 24 hours, and you will receive the download link in the email associated with your LinkedIn account.

How to Temporarily Disable Your LinkedIn Account

Temporarily Deactivate LinkedIn on Android, iOS, or iPadOS

1. Launch the LinkedIn app on your device and tap the profile icon in the upper left corner of the app page.

2. Click Settings at the bottom.

3. Select Account Preferences, and scroll to the bottom of the page.

4. Under the Account Management section, click Hibernate Account.

5. Select the desired reasons for the action (optional and not mandatory) from the list, and tap Next.

6. All you need to do is enter your account password and click the Hibernate Account button in the last step.

7. The app will now log you out, and you can log back in anytime to access your account.

Temporarily Deactivate LinkedIn Account on Web

1. Log in to your LinkedIn account via Google Chrome or any of the supported browsers.

2. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner of the navigation menu.

3. Select Settings & Privacy from the drop-down menu.

4. When you click it, the settings page opens in a new tab.

5. On the Account Preferences tab, scroll down and click Hibernate Account button in the Account Management section.

6. Select a reason for temporarily deactivating your account and click Next.

7. In the next step, enter your account password and click the Hibernate Account button.

Note: Hibernating accounts won’t delete any of your data on the platform or your connections, but at the same time, no one else will be able to see your profile, including you. If you want to reactivate your account, it may take up to 24 hours, and only after that will you be able to log in again.

Note: If you try to close your account, it will be closed immediately according to LinkedIn’s current internal terms and policies, without giving you 30 days to change your decision.

How to Delete LinkedIn Account on Android

1. Open the LinkedIn app on your Android phone or tablet.

2. Tap the profile icon in the upper left corner of the app page.

3. Click Settings at the bottom.

4. Select Account Preferences, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click Close Account under the Account Management section.

5. In the next step, click on the Continue button.

6. Select one of the desired reasons for account closure from the list, and tap Next.

7. In the last step, you need to enter your account password and select “Done.”

How to Delete LinkedIn Account on iPhone/iPad

The procedure to delete LinkedIn account on iPhone or iPad is pretty similar to the steps we mentioned above for Android devices. Let’s take a look.

1. Open the LinkedIn app on your device from the home screen or app library.

2. Tap your profile icon in the upper left corner of the app page.

3. Click the Settings option at the bottom.

4. Select Account Preferences, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Close account under the Account Management section.

5. Click the Continue button at the next step.

6. From the given list of options, select one of the desired reasons for account deletion and tap Next.

7. At the last step, you need to enter your account password and select “Done.”

How to Delete LinkedIn Account From Any Browser

1. Sign in to your LinkedIn account using Google Chrome or one of the supported browsers.

2. Click your profile picture in the upper right corner of the navigation menu.

3. Select Settings & Privacy from the drop-down menu.

4. When you click on it, the settings page will open in a new tab. Ensure you are on the Account Settings tab. If not, click the Account Settings tab in the hamburger menu on the left.

5. Scroll down and click the “Close account” button present under the “Account Management” section.

6. In the next step, click the Continue button.

7. Select a reason for closing your account and click Next.

8. In the last step, enter your account password and click “Done.”

What happens after you delete your LinkedIn account?

Deleting or closing a LinkedIn account is a serious decision, and it is important to understand the implications of this action. Here’s what happens after you delete your LinkedIn account:

You will no longer have access to your contacts or to the information that was stored in your account. Your profile will no longer be visible on LinkedIn, and search engines can still display your information due to cached data. You will also lose all recommendations and endorsements on your LinkedIn profile. You must cancel that subscription to delete the basic LinkedIn account if you have a premium account or group. If you hibernate or deactivate your LinkedIn account, your data will remain there, but it will no longer be visible to other users. Your profile will no longer be visible, and any messages you have received and any recommendations will be deleted. Once you delete or close your LinkedIn account, all your data will be permanently deleted. You will not be able to reopen your account after 14 days. Therefore, it is important that you download all the information you want to keep before you close your account. It takes seven days for LinkedIn to remove all your data from its servers, but your contacts and profile information will be removed immediately. There is a possibility that your profile information can still be found in search engines, but this should subside over time.

Final Words

This guide shows you how to delete your LinkedIn account in a few simple steps. If you want a short break from the platform, follow the steps above to deactivate your account temporarily. However, continue with the account deletion process if you no longer wish to use the platform.

Let us know in the comments below if you found this helpful article on deleting a LinkedIn account. If so, share it with your friends and family so they, too, can take a break from social media and spend time together or focus on learning a new skill.

FAQs on Deleting LinkedIn Account Permanently or Temporarily

Further Reading: