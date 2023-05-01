If you receive an error message when visiting your website or webmail, it is probably because your IP has been temporarily blocked by a firewall. This can happen for a variety of reasons, including multiple login attempts with incorrect credentials that trigger firewall rules and cause the IP address to be blocked.

The easiest way to find out if your IP address is blocked is to connect to the website using another connection. If you are using Wifi, try using a different Wifi connection or device to connect to the same website. If you can access the website from another device, you can confirm that your IP address is temporarily blocked.

Depending on the security protocols used by the websites, IP blocking can last, on average, 12-24 hours. During this time, your device will not be able to access the website in question, and you will receive the “IP temporarily blocked” message.

However, there are some methods we can use to unblock your IP and access the website. If you are here, we assume that you are facing this issue right now. So, here are some possible solutions to fix this error and visit the website without any restrictions.

Find Out the Reason Why Your IP Address Is Blocked

Here are some of the most common reasons why your IP might be getting blocked:

Attempting Multiple Logins : Many websites limit you to a certain number of logins. When this limit is reached, the website will automatically block your IP address. Multiple login attempts can result from entering incorrect credentials or trying to log in to someone else’s account.

: Many websites limit you to a certain number of logins. When this limit is reached, the website will automatically block your IP address. Multiple login attempts can result from entering incorrect credentials or trying to log in to someone else’s account. Regional ban : If you’re in a country that is blocked for a website, you’ll not be able to access it. For example, Tiktok is banned in India, and you cannot access the website or app from the country.

: If you’re in a country that is blocked for a website, you’ll not be able to access it. For example, Tiktok is banned in India, and you cannot access the website or app from the country. Rule violations : If you violate the rules of a website, for example, by posting inappropriate content, the firewall or system blocks your IP address.

: If you violate the rules of a website, for example, by posting inappropriate content, the firewall or system blocks your IP address. Suspicious activity: If the website notices your suspicious activities, such as phishing attempts, malware installation, click fraud, etc., your IP address will be blocked automatically.

How to Fix “Temporarily Blocked IP Address”

Wait for Sometime

The simple method is to wait for some time. As mentioned earlier, a temporary IP block can last anywhere from 12 to 24 hours, depending on the site’s security protocols, and some sites even lift the block in less than 12 hours. You can simply wait for some time until your IP block is lifted to access the website again.

This method can be applied to most of the IP blocking issues mentioned above, with the exception of country blocking.

Use a Different WiFi Connection

Another simple method is to try accessing the same website with different WiFi connections. Different WLANs have assigned different IP addresses. Accessing the website through a different connection might help you unlock your IP and access the website without any problems.

Use a VPN Service

A virtual private network, or VPN, is commonly used to secure your connection. A VPN replaces your actual IP address to make it look like you connected to the Internet from another location with a different IP address. You can set up VPN on any device and bypass website restrictions, including a country ban.

How to set up VPN on a PC

Setting up VPN on Windows is very simple. For an easy method, open Microsoft Store and search for VPN, install the app on your Windows, and configure it. This is the simplest and easiest method to set up VPN on your PC. You can also set up VPN manually on Windows. Follow the steps below:

Open Settings and go to Network Settings Tap on Add VPN. Now select Windows as the VPN provider. Add a connection name. This doesn’t have to be the same as the name of your VPN service or a specific server. Add a server name or address that you can find on your VPN provider’s website. Choose the type of VPN you’re using. Finally, you need to enter your VPN username and password. Finally, click Save.

How to set up VPN on your mobile

Open the App Store or the Google Store, depending on your device type.

Look for any VPN app that is free. We’d recommend ExpressVPN.

Now install the app and configure it.

Visit the website.

Use a Proxy Website

Another easy way to bypass a website’s temporary IP block is to use a proxy website. There are many ways to set up and use a proxy. One of the most common is to use web proxies. A proxy is a tool that hides users’ IP addresses and allows any user to bypass Internet censorship and restrictions, including those that are blocked in their region. The best thing about a proxy is that, unlike VPN, it is easy to set up and is the best option for unblocking individual websites.

Using BlockAway Proxy is simple. Just go to BlockAway.net and visit the website. On the home screen, you will find the search bar and quick links to popular websites below the search. You can access BlockAway Proxy via mobile, tablet, and PC.

Visit Blockaway.net

See if Your IP Address Is Blacklisted

Many websites use IP blacklists to prevent websites from being visited by malicious bots, spammers, hackers, and other unwanted visitors. On websites like WhatIsMyAddress, you can check if you are on the public blacklist.

Open WhatIsMyAddress on your mobile or PC



Enter your valid IPv4 address and click the button CHECK IP ADDRESS. To get a valid IP-v4 address, click on this link.



After reloading, the page will show your IP blacklist status.



Contact the Website Webmaster

Most IP bans are lifted after some time. If you still cannot access certain websites after 24 hours, there is a good chance that the website in question has added your IP to its block list.

To have the block lifted, you can contact the website’s webmaster team. These individuals are responsible for the maintenance and security of the website. Most websites list the webmaster’s contact information in the footer. If you don’t find any, you can contact the website owner and ask the reason for IP blocking and fix the problem.

Usually, you can find the webmaster’s contact information on the website itself, for example, in the “Contact Us” or “About Us” section. You can use Google to do a Whois search (who is?) for the owner of the website. Go to google.com and search for whois www.example.com. The email address to contact the website owner can often be found under “Registrant Email” or “Administrative Contact”

Check for Malware

In most cases, the IP ban should be lifted within 24 hours. If you are still facing the same problem after 24 hours, there is a good chance that you will be blocked again. If your IP has been temporarily blocked again, there is a possibility that your computer has been hacked and someone is using it to send spam or conduct Denial of Service (DoS) attacks.

To solve this problem, you should scan your computer to see if there is any malware on it. You can use the standard antivirus tools of your operating system or use external software, such as Kaspersky, to scan your computer and remove the malware that causes this problem.

Change Your Device IP Address

Your IP address is a unique identifier assigned to your device by your Internet Service Provider (ISP). Changing your IP address can be useful in certain situations, such as when you want to bypass a lockout or access content that is restricted in your region. You can easily change the IP address of your device.

For Windows:

In Windows 11, open Settings and click Network and Internet.

Click Wifi and select the current network connection.

Under the “IP Settings” section, click the Edit button.

Select the Manual option.

Turn on the IPv4 toggle switch.

Set a static IP address for Windows 11 – you can choose an IP address in the range 10.0.0.0-10.255.255.255. Example: 10.1.11.121 Now specify a subnet mask – for example, 255.255.255.0. Specify a Default Gateway address. You can get your default gateway address at CMD. Open CMD and enter the ipconfig command.

Specify a Preferred DNS address. Click Save. The new settings are applied to your network. To verify that the new settings work, you can open a web browser and try to load a website.



Update Your Computer

Try to update your computer to the latest version. The old version of the computer is more vulnerable to malware and may prevent you from accessing certain websites. To fix this, you can simply update your operating system to the latest version. To update, select Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, and then select Check for updates. If updates are available, install them.

If you are using Mac, click on the Apple menu  on the top left part of the screen, choose System Preferences, and click Software Update.

How to Prevent Future IP Blocks

IP blocking is very common nowadays. Since website security is a top priority for any company, strict security principles have been implemented to protect the website from spam content and hackers. If you follow some tips, you can reduce the probability of your IP being blocked in the future.

Use stronger passwords : make your passwords stronger and harder to guess. This will help you prevent hackers from stealing your passwords and using them for suspicious activities.

: make your passwords stronger and harder to guess. This will help you prevent hackers from stealing your passwords and using them for suspicious activities. Monitor your account activity : Check your account activity for signs of unusual activity. If you notice suspicious activity, take action against it.

: Check your account activity for signs of unusual activity. If you notice suspicious activity, take action against it. Avoid using automated tools and scripts : Automated tools and scripts can be potentially harmful. Some websites consider the use of these tools as suspicious activity and may block your IP address.

: Automated tools and scripts can be potentially harmful. Some websites consider the use of these tools as suspicious activity and may block your IP address. Avoid multiple login attempts: make sure you remember your website login credentials. If you try to log in multiple times with the wrong credentials, it may result in the blocking of your IP.

FAQs about Fixing “Your IP Address is Blocked” Error

Is it legal to evade an IP ban? No, it is not legal to bypass an IP block. If a website or service blocks your IP address, it is usually because you have violated their terms of service or engaged in behavior they deem inappropriate. Attempting to circumvent the block by using a different IP address or otherwise is often considered a violation of the site or service's rules, and in some cases may even be a criminal offense. How do I bypass region-based blocked internet? You can use proxy websites or set up a VPN on your device to bypass regionally blocked Internet. However, it is important to follow regional laws and regulations, and trying to bypass them can be illegal and unethical. You should also keep in mind that accessing content that is restricted in a certain region can expose you to various security risks, including malware and other online threats. My IP address is blocked by Wikipedia; what should I do? If your IP address is blocked by Wikipedia, the best method is to submit an unblock request. You can simply visit Wikipedia's IP address unblocking website and submit your request. Can a blocked IP address be permanent? In some cases, a blocked IP address may be permanent if the associated activity is severe or repetitive. However, this is usually a last resort, and websites or services usually issue warnings or temporary blocks before permanently blocking an IP address. Can someone else cause my IP address to be blocked? Yes, if you share a network or router with another person and they perform suspicious or malicious activities, it may result in the IP address being blocked. It is important to monitor your network users and educate them on how to use the Internet safely.