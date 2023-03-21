Chromebooks come pre-installed with ChromeOS, an operating system from Google. Usually you have access to most features, but sometimes you need more. You can unlock the developer mode of ChromeOS to get access to more features.

What is Developer Mode on Chromebook?

Developer Mode is a mode that allows advanced users and developers to access the underlying system files and make modifications to the Chromebook’s operating system.

Developer mode gives you access to the ChromeOS command line interface, which allows you to install applications and features that are not authorized by Google. You can do a lot more with ChromeOS developer mode.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to enable developer mode on your Chromebook and also how to disable it if required.

Let us get started.

How to Enable Developer Mode on Your Chromebook

Important: Before you start, you should note that enabling developer mode will delete all data on your Chromebook. Therefore, back up all important files before you enable the developer mode.

To enable developer mode on a Chromebook running Chrome OS, follow these steps:

Turn off your Chromebook. Press and hold the Esc + Refresh keys (usually the fourth key in the top row with an arrow circling it) on the keyboard. While holding down these keys, press the Power button to turn on the Chromebook. Release the keys when you see the recovery screen.

From here, use the arrow keys to navigate to the advanced options and press Enter. On the next screen, select Enable Developer Mode and press Enter. On the last screen, press Confirm. Your Chromebook will now restart and the Developer Mode screen will appear. Select the Boot from internal hard disk option and press Enter. Now your Chromebook will boot into the Developer mode OS.

If you enable developer mode, you can access Chrome OS prompt and install and run programs that are not approved by Google. However, this also increases the risk of security vulnerabilities and may affect the stability of your device.

How to Disable Developer Mode on Your Chromebook

Important: Before you start, you should note that disabling developer mode will delete all data on your Chromebook. Therefore, back up all important files before disabling the developer mode.

To disable developer mode on a Chromebook running Chrome OS, follow these steps:

Turn off your Chromebook. Press and hold the Esc + Refresh keys (usually the fourth key on the top row with an arrow circling it) on the keyboard. While holding these keys down, press the power button to turn on the Chromebook. Release the keys when the Developer Mode screen appears. Use the arrow keys to select Return to Safe Mode and press Enter. Then click on Confirm on the next screen. Your Chromebook will now restart and boot back to the regular OS.

If you disable Developer Mode, you will no longer be able to access the Chrome OS command prompt and install and run programs that are not approved by Google. However, it is recommended that you disable Developer Mode when you no longer need it because it increases the security of your device.

Access Developer Mode on Your Chromebook

Now that you are able to access the developer mode of your Chromebook, you can sideload apps and unlock various features that are normally locked to the regular user.

Using developer mode on your Chromebook increases the risk of it being sabotaged because it will no longer be secure. Therefore, make sure you are aware of the consequences before unlocking developer mode on your Chromebook.

If you have any suggestions or ideas, feel free to share them in the comments below.

FAQs About Enabling the Developer Mode on ChromeOS

Will there be any loss of data when unlocking the Developer Mode on Chromebook? Yes, all locally stored data, including files, settings, and apps on your Chromebook will be deleted every time you enable and disable developer mode on Chromebooks . This is because Developer Mode is designed for advanced users and developers who need greater access to the system's inner workings, which can potentially cause instability and security risks. Make sure you backup all important data before proceeding. Is it risky to unlock the Developer Mode on Chromebook? While it's not particularly risky to unlock developer mode on your Chromebook, it does override all the security measures Google has put in place to keep your Chromebook safe, making it easier for malware and other malicious software to infect the device. Make sure you are aware of what you are doing before unlocking developer mode on your Chromebook. What are the benefits of enabling Developer Mode on a Chromebook? Enabling Developer Mode on a Chromebook provides access to advanced features and customization options like: Running Linux apps Customise user interface and settings to your preferences, such as changing the desktop environment, modifying the boot options, and more. Advanced debugging Access to system files Will enabling Developer Mode void the warranty on my Chromebook? Developer Mode may void the warranty of a Chromebook, depending on its terms and conditions. It is possible that some manufacturers will not provide warranty coverage if a problem arises due to Developer Mode enabled on the Chromebook. Check the warranty terms and conditions before enabling Developer Mode. You shouldn't enable Developer Mode if the warranty explicitly states that it will void the warranty. You should contact the manufacturer or seller if you're unsure whether Developer Mode will void the warranty.

Further Reading: