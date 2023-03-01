Students or professionals mainly use Chromebooks. A Chromebook runs on ChromeOS, a web-based operating system with a nice user interface.

Most elements of ChromeOS are built on lighter color themes, making the display quite bright. The downside to this is that the screen is not as bright as you’d like when working in a dark environment. To fix this problem and save your eyes, you can enable Dark Mode on your Chromebook.

By the end of this article, you will know how to turn on Dark Mode on ChromeOS and how to turn it off. Let us get started.

How to Enable Dark Mode on Chromebook

Turning on the dark mode in ChromeOS is not a difficult task. Just follow the steps below to enable dark mode on your Chromebook.

  1. Open your Chromebook and click Time in the lower right corner of the screen.
  2. Once the quick settings open, click on the gear icon at the top to open the Settings menu.
  3. Now open the “Personalization” section on the left and then click “Set your wallpaper and style.”
  4. Under “Set your wallpaper and style,” you will see a toggle for “Dark Mode” Click on the toggle to activate it.
  5. Your Chromebook will now switch to dark mode.                                                  
How to Turn Off Dark Mode on Chromebook

You can easily follow the steps below to disable dark mode on your Chromebook.

  1. Open your Chromebook and click Time in the lower right corner of the screen.
  2. Once the quick settings open, click on the gear icon at the top to open the Settings menu.
  3. Now open the “Personalization” section on the left and then click “Set your wallpaper and style.”
  4. Under “Set your wallpaper and style,” you will see a toggle for “Light Mode” Click on the toggle to activate it.
  5. Your Chromebook will now switch to light mode.                                                  
Enabling Dark Mode on ChromeOS

Enabling Dark Mode changes not only the appearance of your Chromebook’s system interface but also that of many websites and apps you use on your Chromebook. Some websites and apps may not support dark mode. In this case, they will continue to appear in light mode even if you have enabled dark mode on your Chromebook.

Now that you know how to enable dark mode on your Chromebook, you can work in lower light without worry. Most of the applications you will use already support dark mode on the Chromebook.

FAQs Related to Enabling Dark Mode on Chromebooks

When the dark mode is enabled in ChromeOS, all supported applications, as well as UI, switch to a darker design. Some applications may not support dark mode and remain in the default state.

Yes, you can enable dark mode on Chromebook for specific apps or websites. However, this feature depends on whether the app or website has a built-in dark mode option. For example, if you use the Chrome browser on your Chromebook, you can enable dark mode for specific websites by using a browser extension such as "Dark Reader" or "Night Eye." Similarly, some Android apps on Chromebook may also have their own dark mode option that you can enable.

Yes, you can schedule dark mode on Chromebook. Follow the steps below:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Click Personalization.
  3. Click "Set your wallpaper & style."
  4. Under Theme, select "Auto."

That's it!

Dark mode is often recommended as a way to conserve battery on devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. But that solely depends on the type of display being used on the Chromebook. If it's an AMOLED panel, then surely dark mode will help save some battery life. Else, no.

