In Summary
- Chromebooks run on ChromeOS, a web-based operating system that has a pleasing user interface and can run web-based applications.
- The light mode on ChromeOS looks very good, but working in environments with dim lighting can cause eye strain when light mode is on.
- In this article, we have shared steps to enable Dark Mode on your Chromebook which will convert the entire UI to a darker theme to protect your eyes.
Students or professionals mainly use Chromebooks. A Chromebook runs on ChromeOS, a web-based operating system with a nice user interface.
Most elements of ChromeOS are built on lighter color themes, making the display quite bright. The downside to this is that the screen is not as bright as you’d like when working in a dark environment. To fix this problem and save your eyes, you can enable Dark Mode on your Chromebook.
By the end of this article, you will know how to turn on Dark Mode on ChromeOS and how to turn it off. Let us get started.
How to Enable Dark Mode on Chromebook
Turning on the dark mode in ChromeOS is not a difficult task. Just follow the steps below to enable dark mode on your Chromebook.
- Open your Chromebook and click Time in the lower right corner of the screen.
- Once the quick settings open, click on the gear icon at the top to open the Settings menu.
- Now open the “Personalization” section on the left and then click “Set your wallpaper and style.”
- Under “Set your wallpaper and style,” you will see a toggle for “Dark Mode” Click on the toggle to activate it.
- Your Chromebook will now switch to dark mode.
How to Turn Off Dark Mode on Chromebook
You can easily follow the steps below to disable dark mode on your Chromebook.
- Open your Chromebook and click Time in the lower right corner of the screen.
- Once the quick settings open, click on the gear icon at the top to open the Settings menu.
- Now open the “Personalization” section on the left and then click “Set your wallpaper and style.”
- Under “Set your wallpaper and style,” you will see a toggle for “Light Mode” Click on the toggle to activate it.
- Your Chromebook will now switch to light mode.
Enabling Dark Mode on ChromeOS
Enabling Dark Mode changes not only the appearance of your Chromebook’s system interface but also that of many websites and apps you use on your Chromebook. Some websites and apps may not support dark mode. In this case, they will continue to appear in light mode even if you have enabled dark mode on your Chromebook.
Now that you know how to enable dark mode on your Chromebook, you can work in lower light without worry. Most of the applications you will use already support dark mode on the Chromebook.
Leave us your Chromebook suggestions below.
FAQs Related to Enabling Dark Mode on Chromebooks
Can we schedule Chromebook dark mode to turn on automatically at the given time?
In the settings under "Personalization," you will find a switch for "Auto" under "Set your wallpaper and style." When this option is enabled, it will automatically switch between light and dark modes depending on the time of day on Chromebook.
Does Chromebook dark mode affect the whole system or just some parts of it?
When the dark mode is enabled in ChromeOS, all supported applications, as well as UI, switch to a darker design. Some applications may not support dark mode and remain in the default state.
Can I enable dark mode on Chromebook for specific apps or websites?
Yes, you can enable dark mode on Chromebook for specific apps or websites. However, this feature depends on whether the app or website has a built-in dark mode option. For example, if you use the Chrome browser on your Chromebook, you can enable dark mode for specific websites by using a browser extension such as "Dark Reader" or "Night Eye." Similarly, some Android apps on Chromebook may also have their own dark mode option that you can enable.
Is there a way to schedule dark mode on Chromebook?
Yes, you can schedule dark mode on Chromebook. Follow the steps below:
- Open the Settings app.
- Click Personalization.
- Click "Set your wallpaper & style."
- Under Theme, select "Auto."
That's it!
Does enabling dark mode on Chromebook save battery life?
Dark mode is often recommended as a way to conserve battery on devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. But that solely depends on the type of display being used on the Chromebook. If it's an AMOLED panel, then surely dark mode will help save some battery life. Else, no.
Further Reading:
- How to Copy and Paste on Chromebook
- How to Hard Reset Your Chromebook [3 Ways]
- How to Split Screen on Chromebook [3 Easy Ways]
- How to Record Your Screen on a Chromebook