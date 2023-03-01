Students or professionals mainly use Chromebooks. A Chromebook runs on ChromeOS, a web-based operating system with a nice user interface.

Most elements of ChromeOS are built on lighter color themes, making the display quite bright. The downside to this is that the screen is not as bright as you’d like when working in a dark environment. To fix this problem and save your eyes, you can enable Dark Mode on your Chromebook.

By the end of this article, you will know how to turn on Dark Mode on ChromeOS and how to turn it off. Let us get started.

How to Enable Dark Mode on Chromebook

Turning on the dark mode in ChromeOS is not a difficult task. Just follow the steps below to enable dark mode on your Chromebook.

Open your Chromebook and click Time in the lower right corner of the screen. Once the quick settings open, click on the gear icon at the top to open the Settings menu.

Now open the “Personalization” section on the left and then click “Set your wallpaper and style.”

Under “Set your wallpaper and style,” you will see a toggle for “Dark Mode” Click on the toggle to activate it.

Your Chromebook will now switch to dark mode.



How to Turn Off Dark Mode on Chromebook

You can easily follow the steps below to disable dark mode on your Chromebook.

Open your Chromebook and click Time in the lower right corner of the screen. Once the quick settings open, click on the gear icon at the top to open the Settings menu.

Now open the “Personalization” section on the left and then click “Set your wallpaper and style.”

Under “Set your wallpaper and style,” you will see a toggle for “Light Mode” Click on the toggle to activate it.

Your Chromebook will now switch to light mode.



Enabling Dark Mode on ChromeOS

Enabling Dark Mode changes not only the appearance of your Chromebook’s system interface but also that of many websites and apps you use on your Chromebook. Some websites and apps may not support dark mode. In this case, they will continue to appear in light mode even if you have enabled dark mode on your Chromebook.

Now that you know how to enable dark mode on your Chromebook, you can work in lower light without worry. Most of the applications you will use already support dark mode on the Chromebook.

Leave us your Chromebook suggestions below.

FAQs Related to Enabling Dark Mode on Chromebooks

Further Reading: