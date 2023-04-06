The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming device available with various storage options ranging from 64 GB to 512 GB. The 64GB variant has an eMMC storage option, which is slower compared to the 256GB and 512GB variants with solid state drives (SSDs). Although these storage options should be sufficient for most people, installing some large games can quickly fill up the Steam Deck’s storage space.

Valve has indeed thought of this problem and provided a MicroSD card slot on the Steam Deck. You can use MicroSD, MicroSDHC, and MicroSDXC cards with a capacity of up to 2 TB in the Steam Deck. These are not as fast as the SSDs, but they do the job quite well.

We will guide you through the process of installing and setting up a MicroSD card on your Steam deck.

How to Increase the Storage of Steam Deck

If you need more space on your Steam deck, you can expand it by following the steps below:

Purchase a microSD card: The Steam Deck has a microSD card slot that supports MicroSD, MicroSDHC, and MicroSDXC cards. You can buy a card with a capacity of up to 2 TB. Insert the microSD card: locate the microSD card slot on the Steam Deck, which is located on the bottom right of the device. Slide the card into the slot until it clicks into place.

Format the microSD card: Once you have inserted the microSD card, press the Steam button > Go to Settings > Go to System > Format SD Card. This will format your microSD card to be compatible with the Steam Deck.

Move games to the microSD card: You can move games from the Steam Deck’s internal storage to the microSD card to free up storage space. To do so, go to Settings > Storage, and select the game you want to move. Press the Y key to move the selected game, and then select the microSD card as the destination.



The games will only be moved to the microSD card if the game has been fully updated. By following the above steps, you can expand the storage of your Steam Deck and enjoy more games and apps on your device.

How to Add More Storage to Steam Deck

Adding more storage to the Steam Deck will allow you to keep more games on hand in case you run out and need to download a big game in the middle of nowhere. Keeping games in a separate storage also increases performance, as the main storage is not fully utilized.

Now that you know how to expand the memory of your Steam Deck, it will be easier for you to have more games in your arsenal. You can leave similar suggestions about Steam Deck in the comments below.

FAQs About Steam Deck Storage Expansion

Will expanding the storage of Steam Deck void its warranty? No, if you use the Steam Deck's MicroSD card slot to expand the memory, it does not void the warranty. But if you open the Steam Deck and replace the internal SSD, the warranty may be voided. What is the maximum storage that we can use in the Steam Deck with MicroSD cards? MicroSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC cards can be used with the Steam Deck's microSD card slot. In Steam Deck, you can use a card with a capacity of up to 2 TB. Make sure the microSD cards you buy have at least 100 Mbps read and write speeds. Can I store any game in a MicroSD card on the Steam Deck? Any game can be stored on a MicroSD card in the Steam Deck as long as it is properly formatted after being inserted into the Steam Deck and the size of the game is less than the total capacity of the MicroSD card. Can Steam Deck use 1TB SD card? MicroSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC cards can be used with the Steam Deck's microSD card slot. In Steam Deck, you can use a card with a capacity of up to 2 TB. Make sure the microSD cards you buy have at least 100 Mbps read and write speeds.

