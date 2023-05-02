Smartphones have had a significant impact on making our lives easier and have become a sought-after part of our lives. We depend on many functions of the phone at the same time. One of these functions is that we usually use the flashlight of our smartphones.

Whether we need to find our way in the dark or head to an unlit restroom in the early hours of the morning, the flashlight can come in handy. In such a situation, it is very important to be able to quickly access the button to turn on the smartphone flashlight.

Although many people are familiar with the flashlight function in the control panel, have you ever thought about integrating the flashlight into the home screen of your iPhone? Imagine being able to unlock your iPhone and activate the flashlight with just one tap – would not that be great?

In this article, we’ll show you how to add flashlight to iPhone home screen to make accessing this useful feature easier than ever. So, let us get started!

Ways to Access The Flashlight on iPhone

There are several ways to use the flashlight feature on an iPhone. First, swipe left on the lock screen to reveal the flashlight button, or simply press the flashlight button in the lower left corner of the iPhone’s lock screen. Another option is to use Siri by saying, “Hey Siri, turn on the flashlight.” The Control Center, which you can access by swiping down from the top right corner of the screen, also has a flashlight button.

If you want to access your iPhone’s flashlight, it’s best to have it available on your iPhone’s home screen, and there are two other options. The first way is to add a flashlight widget to the home screen, and the second is to create a flashlight button on the home screen using the Shortcuts app. These alternative methods provide quick and convenient access to the flashlight feature on iPhone.

Can I Add Flashlight to iPhone Home Screen?

Honestly, there is no easy or standard way to add a flashlight to the iPhone home screen without downloading a third-party app and putting it there.

However, we have researched and found out that there is a solution to add a shortcut to quickly turn the flashlight on and off on the home screen. This workaround involves using the Shortcuts app, which eliminates the need for a third-party app.

Add Flashlight to iPhone Home Screen Using Shortcut App

Although there are numerous flashlight apps, iOS devices do not have a built-in method to quickly access this feature. Fortunately, there is a simple solution: you can create a shortcut to activate the flashlight directly from your iPhone’s home screen. And the best part? With this workaround, you no longer need to download a third-party app.

With the Shortcuts app, you can easily create a shortcut to turn on the flashlight with just one tap, saving you time and hassle. If you are using iOS 14 or later, follow the steps below to do so.

1. Launch the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

2. Tap the plus (+) icon located in the top right corner of the screen.

3. Click on Add action

4. Type “Set Torch” in the search bar at the top and select “Set Torch” from the list of actions.

5. Tap Turn and select Toggle from the action menu prompt.

Pro Tip: Adjust the brightness of the flashlight by tapping the forward arrow icon. This will ensure that you get exactly the same brightness every time you use the flashlight shortcut.

6. Tap the info icon (i) in the middle bottom of the screen.

7. Select Add to Home Screen.

8. Enter a name for your shortcut and select an icon.

Optional: To customize the app icon for your shortcut, tap the shortcut icon next to New Shortcut in the Shortcuts app. Choose one of the following options from the drop-down menu: Take Photo, Select Photo, or Select File. Select an image you want to use as the app icon and tap Select in the lower-right corner of the screen. Finally, tap New Shortcut and give your shortcut a name of your choice.

9. Click Add and then Done.

That’s it! Your home screen now contains a flashlight icon. Just press the Flashlight shortcut on the Home screen to turn the flashlight on or off.

Add Flashlight widget on your iPhone Home Screen

If you like using widgets, you can integrate a flashlight widget into your iPhone running iOS 14 or a newer version. One of the main advantages of including a widget in your system is that it avoids displaying the shortcut information at the top of the screen when you run the shortcut. This can be especially useful in situations where you need an uncluttered interface or want to access the shortcut quickly without distractions.

The above statement indicates that there is one prerequisite that must be met before creating a widget, which is the creation of a shortcut for Flashlight. This means that creating a shortcut for Flashlight is a necessary step that must be completed before a widget can be created.

1. On your home screen, tap and hold an empty space.

2. Tap the “Plus” button in the upper left corner.

3. Type Shortcuts in the Search widgets field and select it from the search results.

4. Tap the Add Widget button to add the shortcut widget to your Home screen.

5. Finally, tap Done.

Adding Flashlight to Home Screen Made Easy

Adding a flashlight to your iPhone’s home screen is an easy and convenient way to access this useful feature quickly. With a few steps, you can customize your device to suit your needs and improve its usability.

By following the steps above, you can add a flashlight icon to your iPhone home screen. Whenever you need it, you can take advantage of the fact that it is readily available. If you have not tried it yet, give it a try and see how easy it makes your daily life.

FAQs about Adding Flashlight on iPhone Home Screen

1. How can I activate the torch on my iPhone without using Control Centre?

On some iPhone models, there is a flashlight button in the lower left corner of the lock screen. Tap it to turn the flashlight on or off. You can change the brightness of the iPhone flashlight, which is a great feature.

2. What should I do to restore my torch to my iPhone’s lock screen?

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. After selecting Control Panel, scroll down and tap the green plus icon next to “Flashlight.”

3. Why is the torch on my iPhone disabled?

When you use power saving mode to save battery, the flashlight on your iPhone is disabled. Turn off power saving mode by going to the “Battery” menu in the “Settings” app.

4. Why am I unable to activate my iPhone torch from the lock screen?

If your iPhone flashlight is not working on the lock screen, you may have accidentally removed it from the Control Center. To re-enable it, navigate to “Settings” > “Control Center” and select “Flashlight”.

5. Can I activate my torch with the back tap?

You can do this by simply opening the Accessibility menu in Settings. Go to Touch > Back Tap > Double Tap and select Flashlight.