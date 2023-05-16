We always have that one song we want to keep as our phone ringtone instead of the pre-installed ones. On Android devices, you can easily change your ringtone to any song or music you want, but on iPhones, it is a very tedious process that requires many steps just to set a ringtone on your phone.

That’s why in this article, we have a complete step-by-step guide on how to set any song as a ringtone for free on your iPhone using an application called Garageband that comes pre-installed on your iPhones.

Set Any Song as Ringtone on iPhone for Free

Apple is always limiting features on its devices to sell its services to users. In this case, the easiest way to set a certain song or music directly as a ringtone is to buy it from the iTunes Store. But such a basic feature should not really cost you anything.

There is a solution to this problem, but the process is a bit tedious. We will use Garageband to set any song you have downloaded as a ringtone for your iPhone.

First, download the song you want to use as a ringtone and save it to your Files app. After downloading the song, just follow the steps below to set any song as a ringtone on your iPhone for free.

Step 1: Download Garageband and Import a Song

Open the App Store on your iPhone and download the Garageband application if you do not already have it on your phone. Once Garageband is open, swipe right or left until you find the Audio Recorder option. Tap on it to open it. Now tap on the Tracks option, which looks like a stack of gray lines on the upper left side. Now tap on the Metronome button to turn it off (from blue to gray). It looks like a little chime and is located to the right of the red recorder button. Now tap the Loop button located in the upper right corner, along with the Settings button. On the next screen, tap the Files option at the top. Then tap on “Browse items from Files app,” which you will find on the button on the left. Once your Files app is open, navigate to the folder where you saved the previously downloaded song, and then tap on the song to import it. In the next step, you need to hold the song you just imported and drag it to the track timeline. When you have done this successfully, you will see the song in the timeline with a blue color.

Step 2: Trim the Song into a 30-Second Loop

Once you see the blue track in the timeline, tap the + button in the upper right to open the Song Sections option.

Tap the “8 bars” button here and change it to 30 by tapping the up arrow in the manual option, then tap Done. This will loop your song after 30 seconds. Next, select the part you want to keep as a ringtone by dragging the white lines on both ends of the song. This will select that particular part and make it a 30-second loop.

Step 3: Export the Loop and Make it the Ringtone

Tap the arrow in the upper left corner of your screen, then select “My Songs.” This will save the loop as a file. Now press and hold on the file and rename it to your liking using the “Rename” option from the menu. Press and hold the renamed file and select the “Share” option from the menu. On the next screen, tap Ringtone and then press Continue. On the last screen, check the name of your ringtone and then press the Export option in the upper right corner of the screen. Once the export is complete, you can set the ringtone directly by selecting Use sound as from the pop-up or press OK to close it. Now head into the Settings app and go to Sound & Haptics. Now go to Ringtone and select the song you just exported as your ringtone from the list. Yes, it’s that simple.

Set Any Song as Ringtone on iPhone for Free without iTunes

A simple task like setting a custom ringtone for your phone has been turned into such a long and tedious process by the fruit company just to make a few extra bucks. Well, now you know how to do it without spending a single penny. If you do not feel like cutting the song, you can also download 30-second clips of some of your favorite songs from websites like Zedge. This way, you’ll at least save yourself some time and stress while you are sweating trying to set a ringtone on your iPhone.

We may have to change our ringtone soon, so let us know your favorite song in the comments below, and also leave your suggestions regarding iPhones and iOS if you have any.

FAQs about How to Set Any Song as Ringtone on iPhone for Free