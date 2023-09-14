Take a moment, click on this video link and listen to the song. Try not to read the title or the video description, but listen and feel the music. It’s very good. It is one of my favorite cover songs. Not surprisingly, the song you just heard, “Hey There Delilah” by Kanye West, was generated by AI. Not only that but there are hundreds of AI song cover playlists on YouTube, as well as actual cover songs produced by AI.

You don’t need a studio or complex software to create a cover song. Today, you can use simple devices like your smartphone to create a cover song and publish it online. There are many websites that use AI to help you create a cover song for existing songs or even create new music from scratch.

In this post, we’ll introduce you to the ten best cover song generation websites, compare their features, and help you decide which one is the best.

Let’s dive in!

Best AI Cover Song Generators

Voicedub

Voicedub offers over 300 AI voices to create cover songs. You can create or upload your sample and edit it, add background music, customize the effects, and download the song. If you don’t find the right voice, you can request a new voice or upload your voice as a sample and create AI cover songs. Voicedub is paid and requires a subscription to use it.

The tool is simple and easy to use and can be used by beginners and professionals to create cover songs. The tools allow you to create songs in different ways. You can upload your audio files. You can drag and drop the supported files. The tools currently support popular formats like MP3 or WAV. You can convert the format with free online tools if you don’t have one.

Voicedub also allows you to upload YouTube video links that let you dub the songs available on YouTube. You can paste the link, dub the song, and download it. Voicedub has also recently introduced text-to-speech, where you can enter the lyrics of the song, choose your voice, or create a new cover song with your voice.

To use the tool, you need to create an account on the website. Currently, you can only log in with a Google account. After you have successfully logged in, you can create the cover songs. Unfortunately, the tool doesn’t offer free credits. You need to buy credits to create songs.

VoiceDub offers four pricing options. The Basic plan costs $2.99 per month and offers 5 AI voice dubs and 1 voice clone with premium support. For $14.99 monthly, the Starter Plan offers 25 AI voice dubs, 5 voice clones, and additional credits. The popular Influencer Plan costs $24.99 per month and offers 100 AI voice dubs, 20 voice clones, and faster priority editing for AI voices. Finally, the PRO plan costs $99.99 per month for professionals.

Visit Voicedub

Covers.ai

Covers.ai is a voice recreation tool that uses AI to recreate your voice and generate AI cover songs. Like Voicedub, you can upload your voice, overlay it with other AI-generated voices, and create original AI cover songs. The tool features the voices of artists featured on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and allows for various ways to upload and create your own AI cover songs.

The voice mode in Covers.AI currently uses users’ voice models, called “community models.” These are open-source models that are created by users and can include various celebrity voices. You can use these community models to create your next AI cover song. On the home page, you’ll find the most popular and hottest AI voices. You can also filter and search for specific genres.

This is how you create an AI cover song with the covers. You can visit the page and click the Create Your AI Cover Song button. Choose a popular song from the list or upload your MP3 track. Next, choose a voice for your cover from various options, such as the voices of celebrities, fictional characters, or different languages, and start creating your AI cover. When it’s ready, you’ll receive an email notification. You can then download your song or share it with friends.

The company is said to be working on licensing the voices of certain talent. You can use those voices and create cover songs. The company also plans to license song catalogs from song owners. Then, users would be able to mix and match songs with the voices of various artists on the platform. Covers.ai is paid, and you can use the tool on the Internet. You can create an account on the platform and subscribe to the premium plan, which costs $24.49.

Visit Cover.ai

Voicify.Ai

Voicify.Ai is one of the best tools for creating and publishing AI cover songs. You can choose the voices of famous artists like Kanye West and Michael Jackson and create a cover song. The app’s home screen also displays various trending artists. You can browse through the different artists and find the right one for your next cover song.

To use Voicify AI, visit the website and sign up for a new account or log in if you already have one. After logging in, you’ll choose a voice for your cover from various options, including celebrities, comic and game characters, or even voices in different languages. Next, you can upload your MP3 song, choose a song from the platform’s collection, or get the song from the YouTube link.

You can customize the sound of the song by changing the pitch, speed, and volume and tweak the lyrics if needed. You can preview the song and then download your cover song created by the AI. The app also allows you to upload your voice. You can also create an AI song by uploading the file and inserting the like from the URL.

Voicify AI is a paid tool and has three pricing plans. The AI Vocal Tool Kit credits cost $8.99 monthly and offer users 25 credits for 25 conversions and essential tools. The Creator plan, which costs $24.99 monthly, offers unlimited conversions, one custom model per month, and 24/7 support. The $89.99 monthly Power User plan offers five custom models per month, early access to features, and unlimited conversions.

Visit Voicify.Ai

Melody Studio

Melody Studio is best suited for original song creators. The app uses AI to help users find new songs to create and come up with new melodies. Melody Studio also has built-in chord progression generation (automatically creating a chord progression for a song without having to select each chord manually) that lets you create new progressions in your compositions. Instead of creating melodies from scratch, the tool guides you through different melodies you can use.

You don’t have to be an expert to create melodies for the song. You can use the AI to customize the existing melodies or use the melodies suggested by the app. The app is free and offers limited options. You can upgrade to the premium version that lets you create melodies for the entire song, collaborate with your team, export the created song in different formats, and more.

Go to the MelodyStudio website, sign up, or log in with your account to create melodies for your songs. Choose a song to cover or start from scratch. Use the AI to create a cool melody, adjust the settings, and select tunes. You can also play with the notes, add some effects, and save the melody. Then, you can share your new melody with your friends or the MelodyStudio folks.

Visit MelodyStudio

Voicemod

If you want to change your voice in real-time, Voicemod might be the best choice. The app lets you change your voice in fun ways. It offers over 100 different voice options for you to play around with. The app is mainly for creators who want to change their voice in real time. This could be during Discord live or Twitch streaming or when you’re chatting. You can use Voicemod with many popular apps and games like Discord, ZOOM, and Fortnite.

In addition to hundreds of different voices, Voicemod also offers a soundboard with many sounds that you can use in chats. The app can create unique content, like songs, by combining voices and sounds. Here’s how to use Voicemod. Download Voicemod to your device. The app is free and available for both Windows and Mac.

After installing the app, close any open chat or communication apps that are currently running. Now launch Voicemod. If you’re using the app for the first time, you’ll need to go through a few setup steps. Go to the settings in Voicemod and select your microphone for speaking and your headphones for listening.

Voicemod doesn’t provide a built-in option for voice recording. To record your voice in Voicemod, you can use Audacity or another program to record the audio. Once you have Audacity open, select “Voicemod Virtual Microphone” as the microphone. Start recording your voice or any sound effects. If you want to use the sound later in Voicemod, save it as MP3. Make sure you save it with a certain “constant” bitrate, especially if you want to use it in Voicemod’s soundboard.

If you’re a gamer and want to use Voicemod in your games, go to your game’s audio settings. Set Voicemod as input there so that the game uses your modified voice. Back in Voicemod, there is a section called Voicebox. Here, you can select different voice effects. Just click on the effect you like. There is also a soundboard where you can play different sounds. And if something is wrong or you run into problems, Voicemod offers online resources and communities like FAQs and Discord to help you.

Visit Voicemod

Vox Maker

VoxMaker AI Voice Generator & Cloner offers a range of features to clone your voice and create AI cover songs. The app has a text-to-speech feature that can convert text to speech in many languages and create AI versions of the voices. The app contains more than 3200 different types of AI voices, including the voices of famous characters or personalities.

The tool supports various audio formats, such as MP3 and WAV. It also offers different voices. You can customize the sound of the voice by changing the speed, tone, and more. When you create content, you can use the voice cloning feature to make your content unique and create a custom voice for all content. The app also includes the voices of singers. You can also generate AI cover songs with Voxmaker and convert the songs to different languages.

The app is primarily used for creating voices for social media content, online educational videos, promotional videos, and more. You can also use the app to create AI cover songs. You can upload the file or convert the file from text to speech. After that, you can choose the voice from different AI voices. You can filter and select the voices that are suitable for singers. With the app, you can also customize the audio files; you can add or adjust different voice settings.

VoxMaker AI Voice Generator & Cloner offers a range of pricing options. The 1-month plan costs $14.95 and provides access to over 3200 voices and 250,000 characters of text-to-speech. The 1-year plan costs $39.95 per year and offers 800,000 characters for text-to-speech and free annual upgrades. It also comes with a Perpetual Plan for a one-time purchase.

If you’re looking for a real-time voice conversion tool similar to Voice Dub, you can check out MagicVox from the same company. With this tool, you can convert your voice to another one in real-time with the help of AI.

Check out MagicVox

Get Voxmaker

SoundFul

Soundful is the best choice for people who are looking for an AI music generator app. There are a lot of AI music generator apps out there. We have made a list of the best AI music generator apps that you can check out by clicking on the link. You can also use the AI song generator apps to create AI cover songs.

These apps allow you to upload your voice as an overall, generate music using the built-in AI tools, and combine them into a song that the AI generates in its entirety. Some tools even offer text-to-speech options that let you convert the lyrics of the song into speech and use that AI generator website to add songs and publish them online.

Soundful is also one of the best AI music generator apps. Soundful offers a unique AI music generator that allows users to effortlessly produce royalty-free background music for content creators and personal use. With the built-in editor, you can create music for videos, streams, podcasts, and more. The platform supports various themes and moods, from EDM and chill beats to meditation and study moods.

Soundcloud also offers different licensing options to suit users’ needs. You can use SoundCloud to create AI cover songs. You can use the app’s built-in cover tools, upload your voice, edit the song with the built-in misc editor, and create a cover song. Soundcloud offers both free and paid access to this tool. If you want to license the songs, you can upgrade to the Pro plan for $24.99 per month.

Get Soundful

Other Notable Mentions for AI Cover Song Generators

Fine share

Fine share is another tool that lets you create AI cover songs. The tool offers a selection of over 100 AI voices that users can use to transform songs into the style of their favorite singers. The app is easy to use. You can search for the AI voice model of your choice to create a cover song. After selecting the model, you can upload your audio file and create your own song. The tool also offers various customization options to change different parameters in the song. You can preview the changes you made to the song and download the song in popular MP3 and WAV audio formats.

Visit Fineshare

Musicfy

Musicfy is another cool AI cover song tool to create your cover songs. Similar to other websites, the app offers various tools to create songs. It has 100 built-in AI-generated voices that can turn your lyrics (song text) into a voice. You can also customize the various parameters of the songs. Musicfy is available online; you can create an account and create AI cover songs. Musicfy’s pricing includes a $9.99/month Starter plan with 25 instruments, a $24.99/month Professional plan with 100 instruments, and a $69.99/month Studio plan with unlimited instruments and advanced features.

Visit Musicfy

Vocalize.FM

With Vocalize FM, you can create AI cover songs with the voices of famous artists like Kanye West, Bruno Mars, and others. You can upload the recorded voice and choose your favorite artist. The app then uses the AI to transform the song into the artist’s voice of your choice. The app also lets you customize the song’s various parameters, such as pitch, adding background music to the song, and more. You need to sign up or register on the platform to create AI cover songs. The app uses credits to create cover songs. You can buy up to 25 credits by paying $8.99 once.

Visit Vocalize.fm

How to Choose the Best AI Cover Song Generators

Purpose of creation: Find your purpose. If you want to create AI cover songs for fun or surprise your friend, a simple AI tool can do those things for you. If you are a professional artist and want to create an AI cover song for your next band, you should look for professional tools to create it.

Find your purpose. If you want to create AI cover songs for fun or surprise your friend, a simple AI tool can do those things for you. If you are a professional artist and want to create an AI cover song for your next band, you should look for professional tools to create it. Genre Specificity: Some AI tools are better suited for certain genres. Check if the tool specializes in a certain style. We have different genres like pop, classical, jazz, rock, and more.

Some AI tools are better suited for certain genres. Check if the tool specializes in a certain style. We have different genres like pop, classical, jazz, rock, and more. Audio Quality: Audio quality is the most important thing. Look for a tool that offers better audio output. You can check the prepared sample, try the tool yourself, and check if it fits your needs.

Audio quality is the most important thing. Look for a tool that offers better audio output. You can check the prepared sample, try the tool yourself, and check if it fits your needs. Flexibility and Customization: Check if the tool allows you to enter and customize melodies, chords, or lyrics. Some tools even let you hum or sing a melody. Also, look for tools that let you adjust tempo, key, instruments, and other musical elements.

Check if the tool allows you to enter and customize melodies, chords, or lyrics. Some tools even let you hum or sing a melody. Also, look for tools that let you adjust tempo, key, instruments, and other musical elements. Ease of Use: A user-friendly interface can simplify the process, especially if you’re not familiar with the technology. Look for a tool that offers a simple and easy-to-use interface.

A user-friendly interface can simplify the process, especially if you’re not familiar with the technology. Look for a tool that offers a simple and easy-to-use interface. Ethical Considerations: Make sure the AI tool respects copyright laws and doesn’t infringe on original compositions.

Full Comparison of All the AI Cover Song Tools

Feature/App Voicedub Covers.ai Voicify.Ai Melody Studio Voicemod Vox Maker SoundFul Platform Web Web Web Web PC PC Web Price Basic: $2.99/month Starter: $14.99/month Influencer: $24.99/month PRO: $99.99/month $24.99 AI Vocal Tool Kit Credits: $8.99/month Creator: $24.99/month (discounted from $34.99) Power User: $89.99/month $4.99/month Free & Paid Free & Paid Free & Paid Genre Specificity All All All Not specific Yes Yes Yes Audio Quality Good Good Good Good High High High Customization Supported Supported Supported Supported Yes Yes Yes Ethical Considerations Personal and non-commercial use only Personal and non-commercial use only Personal and non-commercial use only Personal and non-commercial use only Unknown Unknown Unknown Languages Multiple languages. Multiple languages Multiple languages Yes Multiple Multiple Multiple Voice Cloning Yes Yes Yes Yes, using other third-party tools No Yes Unknown Output Formats MP3,WAV MP3,WAV MP3,WAV MP3,WAV Multiple MP3, WAV MP3, WAV Unique Voices Supported, 200+ Supported, 200+ Supported, 200+ You can use third-party tools 200+ 3200+ Unknown

This is the list of the best AI cover song generator websites. Technology has improved a lot, and now we can tune and create melodies using AI. You can also read our guide to the best AI music generator websites, where you can create songs using AI. If you have more suggestions for websites, you can suggest them below in the comments.

FAQs about Best AI Cover Song Creator Apps

1. Is it legal to use AI for creating cover songs?

There is no clear answer to this question at the moment. Since copyright laws for AI content are still evolving, the same is true for AI-generated music. However, some AI cover song creator websites offer ethical considerations for fair use. You can check the ethical considerations of each tool to make better use of the music you create and publish online and avoid legal problems.

2. How accurate are AI cover song creator apps?

The accuracy of AI cover songs can vary from tool to tool. It depends on the quality of the output and the type of algorithms these tools use. You can check this accuracy by testing the tool or listening to samples created with the app.

3. Can I use AI-generated cover songs for commercial purposes?

Yes, most apps allow you to use AI-generated cover songs for commercial purposes. However, it’s a good idea to check the privacy policy and ethical considerations of each app before posting your content online. Some apps may not allow commercial use of songs created with the tool. Some tools allow you to publish your songs with credits, while others allow you to fully own the songs you create by purchasing them.

Are there any limitations to what genres or styles the AI can cover?

Yes, not all tools are perfect for creating AI cover songs. Some tools are specialized for certain genres.