How to Find a Song by Humming: Hum to Search on Google

If you find yourself in a situation where you need to find the title of a song you once knew or heard but are having trouble doing so, Google Search has a feature that allows you to find a song by humming it without knowing the lyrics of the song so well. This “hum to search” feature was launched in 2020, and the best thing about it is that it understands more than 20 languages including English and Hindi.

One of the best things you can do with your phone is to identify songs on your mind, and the Google hum to search song feature now makes that even more straightforward. Simply hum (or whistle) the melody of any part of the song, and Google will display the most relevant results.

Yes, some apps (like SoundHound) can do this, but they can’t match Google’s accuracy. However, there’s no need to install third-party software for Android phones, and using this feature is easy. To make this even easier, we’ve put together this article as a guide to finding a song by humming.

Method 1: How to use the “Find a song by humming” feature on Google

An earworm is a “catchy” song that one can’t forget and has been haunting the person for some time. If you can not get a song out of your head and are looking for a way to identify it over the Internet, you can use the “Hum to find the song” feature on Google. And this is how it works:

Step 1: Open the Google Assistant app (or Google Search widget) on your Android, iPhone, or iPad and click the microphone icon in the search box.

Note: If you are using Android, the Google Assistant search box is sometimes on the home screen so that you can click the microphone icon from there.

Step 2: On the resulting page, click on the Search a song option at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: Start humming the melody of the song you want to search till the results come up, which most times takes 10-15 seconds.

Step 4: Google will then show you the list of songs that match the humming, and if the result isn’t included in the first three results, you can click More Results to see other matching results.

Step 5: If you happen not to find the song, click Try again and hum the song again in a more transparent manner and see if it’ll show up as a matching result

Mostly, as long as your humming sound is clear to some extent, google will always have a matching result for you.

How “Hum to Search” Works?

Machine learning models power the Hum to Search feature by Google. It builds on the “Now Playing” feature we first saw in 2017 on Google Pixel phones which could recognize songs playing in the background without being connected to the Internet.

When you hum a tune to find the song, Google converts your humming into a number-based sequence representing the song’s melody. It then compares the sequence to recordings of the audio clip and presents the results, displaying match percentages. Back in 2020, when the feature was first introduced, Google’s database included over 500,000 songs, which has since grown to close to a million.

Method 2: Hum a Song to Find it with SoundHound Mobile App

If you are looking for a music app that can help you find songs through humming or whistling, SoundHound is the perfect option. It uses acoustic analysis to identify the melody of any song and then provides lyrics and playback options.

If you do a decent job with humming, you will find the app really fast at identifying the song. You can engage with other concertgoers across the globe, communicate with fellow music enthusiasts, and even watch live videos. The in-built music player keeps track of your personal playlist and allows you to create and edit playlists.

If you are looking for a convenient way to find songs, SoundHound is the app for you. And the best part is, it is free!

Final Words

Having discussed how to use the hum to search song features via the Google app, it should be less challenging for you to get the title of songs stuck in your head. The feature works well for all smartphones and is very easy to use. Let us know your view of the feature in the comment section.

