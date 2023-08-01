In Summary
- Chromebooks come with ChromeOS, which is almost a desktop operating system. You can edit your documents on the Chromebook and then print them directly from the Chromebook by connecting to a printer.
- Chromebooks support both wired and wireless printers, so you can use any printer you have available. It’s easy to set up and even easier to print stuff.
- In this article, we’ll give you step-by-step instructions on how to connect a printer to your Chromebook and print the things you want.
Chromebooks have become a popular choice due to their simplicity, speed and cloud-based features. These lightweight laptops have changed the way we work and learn. They allow for effortless collaboration and seamless access to a world of information. But despite their many benefits, some users wonder how to manage a seemingly mundane task – printing.
Printing with a Chromebook doesn’t have to be a complicated affair. With the right settings and a few simple steps, you can print documents, photos, and other materials directly from your Chromebook to compatible printers. Whether you’re a student handing in assignments or a professional printing out important documents: This guide will show you several methods you can use to master printing from your Chromebook. Let’s get started.
Set Up the Printer With Your Chromebook
Nowadays, printers are either wireless or wired, depending on the configuration. Setting up a wireless printer is a little different than setting up a wired printer. First, let’s set up a wireless printer with the Chromebook.
Set Up a Wireless Printer With Chromebook Using WiFi
You need to set up your printer with your WiFi connection to connect it to a Chromebook. Just follow the steps provided by your printer’s manufacturer to set it up. Follow these simple steps to set up your wireless printer with a Chromebook.
- Open the Launcher by clicking the round button on the bottom left.
- Type “add printer” in the search box at the top of the launcher, and then select Add Printer from the list of best matches.
- If you have already added printers, they’ll appear in a list of saved printers. Just below that, you’ll see printers that you can save or set up.
- Choose Save or Set Up to add these printers to your saved list so they appear as an option when you want to print a photo or document.
- If your printer doesn’t automatically appear, click the blue plus icon to the right of Add Printer. A pop-up window will appear where you can enter a name, the printer’s IP address, protocol (usually IPP), and queue (usually ipp/print).
- The printer manufacturer’s website will tell you which protocol to use and how to find your printer’s IP address.
Set Up a Wired Printer With Chromebook Using a USB Cable
If your printer is older and doesn’t support Wi-Fi connections, you can set up your printer with a USB cable. However, this method may not work for older printers because you can’t install software or drivers on a Chromebook. Just follow these simple steps to set up your wireless printer with a Chromebook.
- Connect your printer’s USB cable to the appropriate port on your Chromebook. Depending on your Chromebook model, you may need a USB-A to USB-C adapter. Also, make sure the printer is turned on and working normally.
- Once plugged in, a notification will appear with further instructions on how to set up the printer with your Chromebook.
How to Print on a Chromebook
Once you have successfully set up the printer with your Chromebook, you can easily print what you want by following the steps below.
- Open the page or photo you want to print and press the Ctrl + P keys at the same time. Alternatively, you can click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner and select Print from the drop-down menu.
- A pop-up window will display the print options. If you don’t see the printer you want next to the destination, select the down arrow and choose the printer you want.
- Select More Settings to see additional options.
- Scroll down to see all of the controls. Select Advanced Settings for even more options.
- A new window will open where you can select input and output trays, your preferred print quality, and more. Select Apply to return to the print window.
- When everything is set the way you want, click the Print button to start printing.
You can even use the manufacturer’s Android app to print wirelessly from your Chromebook.
Print Anything From a Chromebook
Printing from a Chromebook requires a combination of familiarity with Chrome’s native printing features OS, exploration of third-party applications, and a willingness to adapt to new technologies. By following the methods described in this article, you can print documents, photos, and other materials effortlessly, get the most out of your Chromebook, and streamline your workflow to be more productive and enjoyable.
FAQs about How to Print From a Chromebook
How do I connect my printer to my Chromebook?
- Connect your printer to the same Wi-Fi network as your Chromebook.
- On your Chromebook, click on time in the lower right corner and then click on the gear icon to open "Settings."
- Scroll down and click "Advanced" to expand the settings.
- Under "Printing," click on "Printers."
- Click on "Add printer."
- Your printer should appear in the list of available printers. Click on it to add it to your Chromebook.
Can I print a PDF file on a Chromebook?
Yes, Chromebooks have a built-in "Save as PDF" option that lets you print to a PDF file. When you want to print a document, select the "Print" option and choose "Save as PDF" in the destination list instead of a physical printer. This will save the file as a PDF to your Chromebook's local storage or Google Drive.
How do I print from Google Docs, Sheets, or other Google Workspace apps?
Printing from Google Docs, Sheets, or other Google Workspace apps is quite simple:
- Open the document you want to print.
- Click on the three vertical dots (menu) in the top-right corner.
- Choose "Print" from the dropdown menu.
- Adjust the print settings if necessary.
- Click the "Print" button to start the printing process.
How can I print from other apps or websites on my Chromebook?
To print from other apps or websites, follow these steps:
- Press Ctrl + P (or Cmd + P on a Mac) on your keyboard to open the print dialog.
- Select the printer you want to use from the list of available printers.
- Adjust the print settings if needed.
- Click on the "Print" button to start printing.
Is it possible to print from a USB printer directly connected to my Chromebook?
Yes, Chromebooks support printing with USB printers. When you plug a USB printer into your Chromebook, it should automatically detect and set it up. You can then print from your Chromebook as usual.
Can I use Chrome extensions to enhance printing capabilities?
Yes, there are several Chrome extensions in the Chrome Web Store that you can use to enhance your printing capabilities. Some extensions offer additional print settings, allow you to print from the cloud to non-cloud printers, or print to specific file formats. Just search for relevant extensions and install the ones that fit your needs.