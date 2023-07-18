Chromebooks, known for their lightweight design and cloud-centric approach, have gained immense popularity due to their user-friendly interface and seamless integration with Google applications. However, some users crave more advanced software and need the ability to perform complex tasks that go beyond the confines of Chrome OS. This is where Linux comes in, opening the doors to a wide variety of software, development tools, and customization options.

Linux is an open-source operating system that allows many tasks to be accomplished just by using various terminal commands. By combining ChromeOS with Linux, we get a versatile computing experience that combines the simplicity and security of Chromebooks with the flexibility and extensive open-source ecosystem of Linux. As Linux support on Chromebooks becomes more widespread, users can now unlock a whole new level of productivity and customization on their Chromebooks.

In this article, we’ll show you step-by-step how to set up Linux on your Chromebook and how to install Linux applications. Let us get started.

How To Set Up Linux on Chromebook

All Chromebooks launching in 2019 and later will offer support for Linux. Even school-issued Chromebooks have Linux support, but school administrators can still disable Linux support from their end. If that’s the case with your Chromebook, you can contact your school administrator to remove the restriction. But that seems pretty far-fetched.

You do not need to enable developer mode on your Chromebook to run Linux, as it is supported by default. You can even set up Linux on ARM-based Chromebooks, as I did. Just follow the steps below to set up Linux on your Chromebook.

First, open the Quick Settings by clicking on the clock in the lower right corner. Then click on the gear icon to open Chromebook settings. In the settings, click Advanced to expand them. You can find this option on the left side of the window. In the advanced settings, click Developers. This will open the developer settings for your Chromebook. In the Developer Settings, find the Turn On button next to Linux Development Environment and click it. Next button at the bottom right of this box. You will then be prompted to enter your username and select the disk size for your Linux environment. You can either choose the default size, which for me was 10 GB or click the Custom button to choose a different size. Once you have selected the disk size and user name, click the Install button. It will take some time to set up the Linux environment on your Chromebook. After the installation is complete, the Linux terminal will open automatically. There you will see the username you selected during the installation process. You have successfully installed Linux on your Chromebook. Now you can run Linux applications, share files, and do much more with your Chromebook. You will see two new applications in the app drawer. One is the Linux Terminal app and the other is the Linux Text Editor app.

Before you start exploring the newly installed Linux environment on your Chromebook, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

You can open the Terminal app and then go to Terminal Settings to customize anything you want to change in Terminal.

to customize anything you want to change in Terminal. You can open the Developer Settings and then go to the Linux Development Environment to manage all the settings related to the Linux environment on your Chromebook.

and then go to the to manage all the settings related to the Linux environment on your Chromebook. You can share files between your Chromebook and the Linux environment by placing the files in the Linux Files section in your ChromeOS file manager.

Install Linux on Chromebook and Take it Up a Notch

Installing Linux on a Chromebook can turn it into a versatile and powerful computing device and extend its capabilities beyond the limits of Chrome OS. With access to a wide range of Linux applications, improved performance, and advanced customization options, you can realize the full potential of your Chromebook. Linux can greatly increase your productivity when using your Chromebook and turn your Chromebook into a portable all-in-one device with long battery life and incredible software support.

If you have any questions or suggestions about Linux, ChromeOS, or Chromebooks, feel free to leave them below in the comments.

