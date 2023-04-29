Google I/O is an annual conference held by Google to showcase its upcoming software and hardware alongside other plans for the rest of the year.

Like every year, this year’s I/O is set to take place in May. And thanks to all the leaks and rumors, there’s a lot for developers and non-developers alike to get excited about this year. From the latest Android 14 to Google Bard and from the Pixel 7a to the highly-anticipated Pixel Fold, the event’s going to a bunch of announcements.

Here’s when I/O 2023 takes place, how to watch it, and what to expect from Google at the keynote.

When Is Google I/O 2023?

Google I/O 2023 gets underway on Wednesday, May 10.

It’ll take place with a limited in-person audience at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. In-person attendees can also join technical sessions and on-demand learning sessions Google is organizing at this year’s conference.

Plus, there’ll also be a live stream of the conference online for those who can’t be at the venue.

How to Watch Google I/O 2023 Online

Google will live stream the opening keynote of the I/O 2023, where it’ll make most of the announcements, on YouTube. If you wish to follow along live, you can tune in to the Google YouTube channel on May 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

Alternatively, if you miss catching it live, you can rewatch the announcement a few hours after it’s concluded on the same channel.

What to Expect from Google I/O 2023

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will take the stage at I/O 2023 for the opening keynote. He’ll also be joined by a few other speakers from different teams who’ll announce the latest updates surrounding their products, services, and other developments for the year.

Here’s a quick roundup of everything you can expect at the I/O 2023 based on all the news and rumors around the conference.

Android 14

Google showcases its latest Android operating system at I/O every year, and this year’s no different. Although the company already gave us the first glimpse of Android 14 with the first preview, the I/O gives it the opportunity to brief us about the latest features and changes coming to its operating system to its users to give us a better idea about the software experience they’re going to get later in the year.

For the unversed, the first Android 14 beta is already live and available to download. And thanks to it, we also have some idea of what Android 14 has in store for us.

To begin with, Android 14 promises a host of new features, some of which have long been asked for, along with improvements in privacy, security, and overall performance. Among its biggest highlights include the all-new app cloning feature that lets you use one app with two different credentials, a powerful photo picker, which allows you to grant apps permission to access only select photos in your gallery, and an improved predictive back gesture that gives you a peak of the page you’re returning to before you do it.

Google’s also considering adding support for new game controllers on Android 14. What this means is that if you play Android games on your Android phone, you can now pair the latest controllers with your phone for a better gaming experience. Likewise, another notable addition to Android 14 is the all-new Health Connect app. Created in collaboration with Samsung, the Health Connect app will essentially serve as a hub for users to easily store, manage, and sync their health data with other Android fitness apps.

Besides, Google’s also introducing a few other changes in Android 14. These include an improved guest mode, the ability to see apps installed in the background, full admin-level access to secondary users, and some more.

Pixel 7a

Google generally uses the stage at its I/O keynote to announce new hardware and shed light on what it’s working on and what might come later in the year. This year, it’s rumored to announce the Pixel 7a—a supposedly affordable version of its flagship offerings, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

As per the leaks and rumors, the Google Pixel 7a will come in the same design as the Pixel 7. It’ll feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Tensor G2 chipset, and a new 64MP camera system. In addition, some rumors also indicate support for wireless charging, the first time on an A-series Pixel device.

Expected to be available in Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral colors, the Pixel 7a could be priced at $499, which is $50 more than the Pixel 6a’s launch price of $449. We’re not sure how this will be perceived by consumers since the regular Pixel 7 can be had at a discounted price of anywhere between $350 and $400. But there are surely people waiting to get their hands on one when it comes out.

Pixel Tablet

It’s been a while since Google made a tablet. The market’s ripe for a good Android tablet—one that can compete and take on the iPad, which has been dominating the market for quite a while—and give users more options than the handful of offerings available currently, and it seems like the right time for Google to get back in the game.

Ever since Google announced the Pixel Tablet at I/O 2022, it’s been leaked and talked about quite a bit on the internet. While talking about the device last year, the company hinted that the tablet would run on a Tensor G2 chipset—the same processor powering the Pixel 7 series—and feature a charging dock.

However, thanks to some leaks, we have a few more details about some of its specifications. The display, for instance, is said to be a 10.85-inch one, which puts it in line with Apple’s 11-inch iPad models. Then, the tablet is said to come with a privacy switch that’ll allow users to disable the camera and the mic, something that may prove to be useful while you have the device docked at your desk.

Speaking of, rumors suggest that the dock will also help users turn the Pixel Tablet into a smart display of sorts. It’ll reportedly have a built-in speaker and also serves as the charging station for the tablet. Pixel Tablet could launch between $650-$700.

Pixel Fold

Foldables have been around for some time now, and we’ve seen at least one device from many of the popular players in the industry—except Apple and Google. However, that’s about to change for the latter, as the company is expected to have a foldable out soon.

Referred to as the Pixel Fold, the device will reportedly be a Fold-style foldable that opens horizontally to reveal a larger screen inside, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold series. As can be seen in the pictures, the phone will have a wider body—unlike the Fold—and hence, a wider outer display, similar to what you get on regular smartphones, which would let users perform more operations right on the cover display—that too, more comfortably.

As for the specifications, the Pixel Fold may arrive with a 5.8-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. Both displays are said to be high refresh rate displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, the device could have Google’s Tensor G2 chip coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It’s rumored to sport a new camera system with a 48MP primary, a 10MP telephoto, and a 10.8MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, the Fold might come with an 8MP sensor.

As per various leaks, Google may price the Pixel Fold starting at $1799, which is exactly how much the Galaxy Z Fold4 costs.

Google Bard and More AI

AI is the talking point of all technological developments right now. With OpenAI’s ChatGPT leading the way in the AI space and demonstrating the power of large language models and Microsoft bringing ChatGPT to Bing, Google’s been put in the back seat and forced to act.

Amidst all the buzz, Google finally managed to bring Bard—its answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT—a few months back. But it didn’t stop there. A while back, it also introduced several generative AI features to its Workspace apps, like Docs, Sheets, etc., to help users use them more effectively.

Likewise, with the threat of ChatGPT and Bing looming over its search engine, Google’s also reportedly working on a new AI-powered search engine—codenamed Magi—to be in the game. The timeline for this isn’t clear, but with AI on its agenda at this year’s I/O, we expect Google to take the opportunity to talk about Magi, along with updates to Bard and its other AI developments and projects in the works.

Google Pixel 8 Teaser

Last but certainly not least, Google may also drop a Pixel 8 teaser at the I/O 2023. This isn’t new for the company, and it’s this likelihood that may give us our very first look at Pixel 8—Google’s next flagship smartphone—before it’s revealed later this year.

We also feel this would be the right decision for Google. For, it’s been hard for the company to keep its devices under wraps and prevent them from being leaked months before their official announcement. And hence, teasing the Pixel 8 before leaksters put it online makes it a win-win situation for both Google and Pixel fans.

Stay tuned to TechPP for the latest announcements from Google I/O 2023.