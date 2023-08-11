If you live in an area that faces frequent power outages or you’re someone who loves adventure and likes going on expeditions, a portable power station can prove invaluable to you.

A portable power station gives you easy off-grid access to power both inside and outside your home. Although many brands make portable power stations, VTOMAN is a popular name in the space. It has multiple products in its lineup, and its latest offering, the VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500, is an interesting proposition that stands out from others thanks to its unique feature set.

Let’s explore VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 in detail and learn about all the ways this portable power station can make your life easier.

What Is VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500?

VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 is a portable power station. It has a huge 1548Wh capacity battery with an output power of 1500W. In addition, it also supports expansions, so you can easily double its capacity and increase the running time by adding an extra battery.

Although VTOMAN already offers a few portable power stations (under the Jump series), the one drawback these have is slow charging speed. With the new FlashSpeed series, though, the company is changing that and finally bringing faster charging speed to its power stations.

VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 Power Station Specifications

Battery Charging time: 1 hour (0 to 100%)

1 hour (0 to 100%) Battery Type: LiFePO4

LiFePO4 Battery Capacity: 1548Wh

1548Wh Life Cycles: 3000+ to 80%

3000+ to 80% Output Ports: 3x 110V/1500W AC, 3x 12v/10A DC, 4x USB-A (Quick Charge supported), and 2x 100W USB-C

3x 110V/1500W AC, 3x 12v/10A DC, 4x USB-A (Quick Charge supported), and 2x 100W USB-C Input Ports: 1500W AC, 12-20V/200W DC, and 30-60V/400W Anderson

What Makes the VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 Portable Power Station Stand Out?

VTOMAN’s FlashSpeed 1500 is unique in many ways. It comes with several features that the previous versions didn’t offer. These include:

Functional Design

One of the best things about the VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 power station is its design. It’s portable, and thanks to the non-slip handles on either side, it’s also easy to move and carry around.

In addition, this design also serves other purposes. For instance, since the top of the power station is flat, you can stack things up, like the additional battery, on top of it and make the most of the limited space available in your car.

Similarly, the top of the power station also has a large cutout in the middle, which you can use to store things like charging cables, etc.

Ultra-Fast 1500W AC Charging and More

As we mentioned initially, one of the notable highlights of the VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 is its faster charging speed. In fact, it’s the primary reason for the company to launch the new lineup of portable power stations.

Compared to previous models, the FlashSpeed 1500, as the name implies, charges much faster. VTOMAN suggests a recharge time of just about an hour for the power station to go from 0-100%, all thanks to the 1500W AC charging.

Alongside fast charging, the VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 also supports 400W solar charging, which takes between 4 to 6 hours to fully recharge the battery, and 200W DC charging that promises to fuel up the battery within 13-14 hours via the 12V/10A car port.

Reliable LiFePO4 Batteries

Besides fast charging, another area where the VTOMAN FlashSpeed stands out from the company’s previous offerings is with regard to the battery type.

VTOMAN is incorporating LiFePO4 batteries in its latest product which, it suggests, is more reliable and has an impressive lifespan of over 3000 cycles. Additionally, it also provides enhanced safety during usage and charging to give you peace of mind.

What aids the battery with this is the LiFeBMS system, VTOMAN’s native battery management system, and it also ensures protection against over-charge, over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit, among other things.

Expandable Capacity

Although the FlashSpeed 1500 has a huge battery and can charge pretty super fast, for times when you can’t recharge it, there’s an option to expand its capacity up to 3096Wh with an extra battery.

Power Up to 12 Devices

VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 supports 12 outlets, and as such, it lets you simultaneously power up to 12 devices at once. These include:

3x AC outlets (110V/1500W)

3x DC outlets (12v/10A)

4x USB-A ports (Quick Charge supported)

2x 100W USB-C ports

Multiple Use Cases

Being a portable power station, the VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 can prove to be useful in multiple scenarios.

First up, the power station can act as a home backup solution and help you power up various home appliances, including television, refrigeration, microwave, dishwasher, and more. Similarly, it can come in handy for powering professional tools. For example, using the FlashSpeed 1500, you can operate your circular saw and electric drill, among other devices, when there’s a power cut or when you’re working outside.

Then, you can also use the power station when you go out on an outing, i.e., for your off-grid life. This includes helping you charge up your drone, camera, and phone as well as powering devices like blenders and projectors.

Another useful application of the FlashSpeed 1500 power station is as a UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply). VTOMAN says the device has a switchover time of less than 20ms, and it comes up as soon as there’s a power cut at your place. Thanks to this, you can keep your computer, for instance, or a CPAP machine, running even during a blackout.

Lastly, the power station also acts as a jump-starter. So, if your car battery goes dead due to some reason, you can use FlashSpeed 1500 to easily jump-start it and get back on the road.

More Than Just a Portable Power Station

VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500’s biggest strengths are features like fast charging, LiFePO4 battery tech, and expandable battery capacity, as we’ve already discussed. But the ability to power up to 12 devices simultaneously can’t be ignored either, just like how you can’t overlook its ability to function as a power station for more than just domestic use.

In fact, it’s this combination of capabilities that gives the VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 the edge over other offerings in the space, not to mention the varied use cases of the power station, which makes it an attractive proposition for all types of people and their different needs.

VTOMAN has priced the FlashSpeed 1500 at $1699. It’s more or less in the same price bracket as other portable power stations available on the market, and for this price, you get a power station that can serve you in many ways.

Buy VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500