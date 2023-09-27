If you’re a gamer, you may already know how serious this issue is. Frame Per Second (FPS) is an important parameter that shows you how fast your PC is. But getting this parameter on your screen can be tricky if you have a new laptop or computer. We are here to help!

In this blog, we’ll show you how to display the refresh rate (FPS) on your PC screen with a few simple steps. We will show you different methods to get FPS on your screen while gaming.

How to See FPS (Frame Per Second) Rate on Your PC Screen?

Below are a few simple ways you can see the FPS rate on a PC screen.

Method 1: Get FPS on Screen Using Windows Shortcut Keys

Your Windows PC comes with a built-in FPS counter – the Xbox Game Bar. With this application, you can view your system’s performance while you play games. You can launch this application with one key combination – Win + G.

This function not only allows you to view the FPS rate, but also provides important performance data such as CPU, GPU, VRAM and RAM usage.

Here you can learn how to use the Xbox Game Bar to see FPS on your screen.

Step 1: Press the Windows + G keys simultaneously. This will open a multi-widget setup on your screen, a single bar will open.

Step 2: Click on the Performance tab in the bar. This will open a tab with data about CPU, GPU, VRAM, etc.

Step 3: Now click on FPS. A message will be displayed – Launch a game to access FPS. Now click on the Pin button and launch any game on your system.

Step 4: Now, launch any game on your PC to get FPS on screen.

Method 2: Show FPS Counter on Screen Using Steam

If you use Steam to play and download games and have the Steam application on your system, you can use it to get the FPS installment on your screen. The application includes a whole set of gaming tools and settings that you can use to check and optimize your system’s capabilities.

Here’s how you can use the Steam application to check the FPS rate while playing games.

Step 1: Launch the Steam application. Click on Steam in the upper left corner.

Step 2: Now, go to Settings.

Step 3: In Settings, navigate to the In Game Settings section. This will open a side window.

Step 4: Now locate the FPS counter in the game and click on the drop-down box next to it. Select the screen location for the FPS counter. For better visibility, you can also select the high-contrast color option of the FPS counter in the game.

Step 5: Launch any game on your system and the FPS counter should be visible at the assigned position on the screen.

Method 3: Show FPS on Screen Using AMD Radeon Software

If your system is powered by AMD Ryzen, you can use the AMD Radeon software to display the FPS rate on your screen.

Here you can learn how to use AMD Radeon to get the FPS rate on your screen:

Step 1: Launch the AMD Radeon application from the Start menu.

Step 2: Go to the Performance tab.

Step 3: Open Overlay and enable Show Metrics Overlay. Now when you start a game, the FPS rate and other game statistics will be displayed on your PC screen.

These are some ways you can display the FPS rate on your PC screen.

Bonus: How to Increase FPS on Your PC

If you have tried the above methods and find that your system FPS is low or not working properly, we know a few simple tricks that can help you.

Method 1: Close unnecessary background tasks

The easiest way to free up memory and improve the gaming performance of your PC is to close unnecessary background tasks. Some tasks consume a lot of CPU memory, which makes your PC slow and reduces FPS performance. By closing such resource-consuming tasks, you can avoid this problem. To do so, press Ctrl + Shift + ESC simultaneously and close all unnecessary background tasks.

Method 2: Optimize the game settings

The graphics settings and FPS are inversely related. That is, when you play games with higher graphics settings, the FPS rate decreases and gameplay can be laggy depending on system performance.

If you reduce the game graphics, you can achieve a much higher FPS and enjoy smooth gameplay. However, this may reduce your visual satisfaction a bit.

You can easily optimize and experience these settings in the game settings of the game you are playing. BY By changing the graphics settings from High to Medium or Low, you can improve your system’s FPS.

Method 3: Change Windows power settings

The battery and power settings of your PC also affect your gaming performance. When your PC is in “Low Power” or “Balanced” mode, the system automatically reduces power, which hinders your gameplay. You can manually change this mode to Performance mode via the Battery and Power settings. However, this will reduce battery performance.

Wrap Up – Enjoy Your Gaming

Seeing your FPS and other statistics on the screen will help you assess your system’s performance. This will help you decide whether to upgrade your hardware or optimize your software configuration for better game performance. If you follow the methods described above, you can easily check the FPS rate on your PC screen. You can also try our bonus tips to improve your game performance.

We hope this blog has served its purpose. If you have any questions or doubts, feel free to ask in the comments. And share your favorite PC games as well!

FAQs About Getting FPS Rate on Screen

1. What is FPS in gaming?

FPS in games stands for Frames Per Second. It’s a measure of how many static frames are displayed on your screen within one second. It is an important value that indicates how smoothly a game runs on your PC. The higher the FPS rate, the smoother the game runs.

2. How can I see my FPS while gaming?

There are several ways to see your FPS while playing. The easiest way is to use the Windows Win + G key combination. If you press Win + G at the same time, the Xbox game bar will open. In the game bar, go to Performance and click FPS. Make sure that the overlay is enabled in the settings. This way you can see your FPS during the game.

3. Are there any third-party apps to see my FPS?

There are a number of third-party apps and tools that you can use to check FPS while playing. Some of the most common third-party apps and tools you can use to check your FPS rate are:

4. How to increase the FPS of my PC?

There are several ways to increase the FPS of your PC:

Upgrade the hardware of your PC (graphics card and CPU)

Update the drivers

Decrease the graphics performance inthe game

Decrease the screen resolution

Close unnecessary background tasks

Establish a better Internet connection (for online gaming)

Changing the power settings to performance mode.

5. What is a good FPS for gaming?

In general, FPS with more than 30 frames per second is considered good for games. However, many games work better at 60 frames per second or more for lag-free game performance.