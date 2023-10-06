When we set up a workstation, we tend to invest a lot of our money in buying the best desktop monitor. While this is nice, the perfect lighting conditions around the workstation are often overlooked. The lighting of our workspace is one of the most important elements you should pay attention to because if you don’t, it can lead to migraines, eye strain, headaches, and other blue light-related problems in the long run.

To solve this problem, you can invest in a decent light bar and create a comfortable space for yourself. The light bar will provide extra light that will reduce screen glare and eye fatigue and increase your productivity.

To help you find a light bar for your work setup, we’ve listed some of the best monitor light bars you can buy in this guide.

What is a monitor light bar?

A monitor light bar is a device that attaches to the top of your monitor to provide additional illumination. This allows you to see better in dark or dimly lit environments. They can be considered as an alternative to desk lamps, but the best part is that computer monitor lamps don’t take up much space on your desk and give it an aesthetic feel as if the light belongs there.

Monitor light bars give you additional features like a remote control for adjustment, a wide range of hue and brightness settings, automatic dimming, stepless dimming, reduced screen glare, and more.

How to Choose the Best Monitor Light Bar?

Purchasing decisions should be guided by a few points. These points are crucial because they help us understand which product meets our needs and whether we should invest our money in buying it. The same is true for monitor light bars. There are some important factors that you should consider before buying a monitor light bar:

Screen glare : Check if the light bar you are shortlisting has an anti-glare feature for the screen. Anti-glare means the ability to reflect light. Nowadays, light bars can reduce screen glare thanks to their asymmetrical design.

: Check if the light bar you are shortlisting has an anti-glare feature for the screen. Anti-glare means the ability to reflect light. Nowadays, light bars can reduce screen glare thanks to their asymmetrical design. Light adjustment : You should not choose a monitor light bar that has only one light intensity. The light bar should be flexible and allow you to adjust the light. This is important because it allows you to decrease or increase the light intensity depending on the environment.

: You should not choose a monitor light bar that has only one light intensity. The light bar should be flexible and allow you to adjust the light. This is important because it allows you to decrease or increase the light intensity depending on the environment. Build quality : Ensure that the monitor light bar you choose has a solid build quality. Most cheap light bars are made of plastics and materials of inferior quality, hence their low price. Even though they are cheap, they wear out or break quickly compared to solid light bars.

: Ensure that the monitor light bar you choose has a solid build quality. Most cheap light bars are made of plastics and materials of inferior quality, hence their low price. Even though they are cheap, they wear out or break quickly compared to solid light bars. Webcam support : Some monitor light bars are designed in such a way that they hide the webcam on your monitor at the top (if that’s your placement of the webcam). Make sure that the light bar can be used with a webcam, or you may have to opt for an alternative desktop setup.

: Some monitor light bars are designed in such a way that they hide the webcam on your monitor at the top (if that’s your placement of the webcam). Make sure that the light bar can be used with a webcam, or you may have to opt for an alternative desktop setup. Convenience features: You won’t mind having some convenience features, such as wireless remote control functionality with your light bar, will you? If monitor light bars offer you some good-to-have features, then they are okay to spend your money on.

Best Light Bars for Your Monitor

Now, let’s take a look at some of the best monitor light bars you can choose for your workplace.

BenQ ScreenBar Halo: Highly recommended

There is no ranking in this list, but we had to put the BenQ ScreenBar Halo LED monitor light bar at the top because of the features it has to offer. The BenQ ScreenBar Halo monitor light bar not only illuminates your workspace but also helps you create an optimal environment so you can focus on your work. It has a built-in sensor that allows it to adjust the brightness of the bar according to the ambient light.

You can also change the color of the light bar thanks to its hue adjustment feature. The light has an intensity of 800 Lux and color temperatures ranging from 2700K to 6500K. The best of the lot is the 3 Eye Care setting modes that it has to offer, which can reduce the screen glare and adjust the light simply by tapping the button. The BenQ ScreenBar Halo monitor light also comes with a wireless remote controller that gives you ease of use to set the color temperature, switch modes, adjust the brightness levels, etc.

This monitor light bar from BenQ is highly compatible with a wide range of monitors, even curved monitors, and sets up quickly, making it our top recommended light bar.

Pros

Effectively reduce glare on the screen with its asymmetrical design

Hue adjustment

Comes with a wireless controller

High compatibility with a wide range of monitors

Offers 3 Eye Care modes for quick adjustment

Built-in sensor to adjust the light according to the environment

Cons

It is a bit expensive

Some users have reported flickering issues

Buy BenQ ScreenBar Halo

Quntis ScreenLinear Pro – Second to none

Quntis ScreenLinear Pro is another popular and highly rated monitor light bar available in the market. Certified to IEC/TR 62778 and IEC/EN 62471 standards, Quntis ScreenLinear Pro effectively eliminates harmful blue light. It also features anti-flicker technology for comfortable and eye-friendly illumination. It’s perfect for 15- to 22-inch monitors, but it’s not compatible with curved monitors, which is a drawback.

The Quntis ScreenLinear Pro comes with multiple essential features, such as auto-dimming and manual light adjustment, and has a light intensity of 700 lux. The color temperature of this light bar is 3000K–6500K, and it has 78 high-quality LED beads for great illumination. This light bar has an asymmetrical construction, and the build quality is solid. One of the cool features of Quntis ScreenLinear Pro is that it comes with a memory function that remembers your last settings and gets you started from your left.

Quntis ScreenLinear Pro doesn’t offer a wireless remote control for adjustment. If you wish to have that convenience, then you can opt for the Quntis ScreenLinear Pro+.

Pros

Great asymmetrical design for minimal screen glare

Memory function to remember your last settings

Auto-dimming

Anti-flicker design

Cons

It isn’t meant for curved monitors

It doesn’t have a wireless controller

Buy Quntis ScreenLinear Pro

Xiaomi Mi Computer Monitor Light Bar – Durable and feature-full

If you are looking for a monitor light bar that has many features and is durable, then you should go for the Xiaomi Mi Computer Monitor Light Bar. It comes with a 2.4 GHz wireless remote that allows you to adjust the different functions of the light bar wirelessly. It is easy to set up and has an asymmetrical, stylish, and polished design. No matter whether you have a desktop PC monitor or laptop, this Mi Light Bar can be used on both.

The light bar is flicker-free and can be adjusted by 25 degrees, so you won’t be blinded. The case of the Xiaomi Mi computer monitor light bar is made of metal and can be quickly attached to the case as it is magnetic. There’s a USB-C port on the back for power, and you can adjust the color temperature of the light bar from 2700K to 6500K, giving you the flexibility to match it to your environment.

It does support curved screens, and thanks to its high Ra95 color rendering index, you get natural colors on your screen. The remote control is easy to use, as you can rotate it to adjust the brightness, press and rotate to change the color temperature, long press to change the modes, and short press to turn on or off the lights.

Pros

Sturdy metal housing

Comes with a stylish and easy-to-use remote control

Let you adjust the light bar up to 25 degrees

Gives you the ability to adjust the brightness and color temperature

Has USB-C for power supply

Cons

Misses out on ambient lighting

Buy Xiaomi Mi Light Bar

MELIFO Curved Monitor Light Bar – Great for a curved monitor

If you’re looking for a light bar for a curved monitor, you should check out the MELIFO Curved Monitor Light Bar. It features warm and cool lighting and a memory function that saves your last settings. The design is stylish, and the MELIFO Curved Monitor Light Bar comes with a water-resistant remote control that makes it easy to use.

The design of this light bar is such that you won’t see any glare on your curved monitor. You can adjust both the brightness and the color of the light bar steplessly. You can set the light intensity between 2900 and 6000K, giving you the freedom to adjust the lighting as per your environment. There is a USB-C port to power the light bar, and the build quality is also decent. It is also made of aluminum.

It is an RGB light bar and has 100 LEDs for precision. You also get three color modes: Light up, Breathe light, and Sound-sensitive mode. The Sound-sensitive mode will attract gamers as it could be a perfect fit for their gaming machines.

Pros

One of the best for curved monitors

Comes with sound sensors

Has a water-resistant remote controller

The design is curved for no-glare

Has an RGB backlight

Cons

Misses out on auto-dimming

Buy MELIFO Curved Monitor Light Bar

PROSmart Light Bar – Jack of all trades at a cheap price

If you don’t want to spend a lot on a light bar but want all the features, you can buy the PROSmart monitor light bar. The good thing about this light bar is that despite its low price, it also supports curved monitors, so you don’t have to spend big bucks on a special light bar for your curved monitor.

You can adjust a wide range of hues and brightness. For example, you can adjust the hue from 2700 to 6500K to get the perfect warm, cool, or natural lighting with the lightbar. It has a total of 80 LEDs (40 warm and 40 cool LEDs) for precise lighting and perfect illumination. The PROSmart monitor light bar has a memory function to save your last settings.

The build quality is also good, and it is made of aluminum alloy. It is USB-powered, so you can power it up using your power bank as well. The brightness can be adjusted from the 5%–100% dimming range.

Pros

The price is cheap and supports all kinds of monitors

It has a memory function

Offers a wide range of hue and brightness adjustment

Cons

Does not come with a remote control

Buy PROSmart monitor light bar

Related Read: Best Monitor Arms to Buy

Monitor Light Bars vs Desk Lamps

Keep in mind that the choice between a monitor light bar and a desk lamp depends on individual preferences, workspace setup, and lighting requirements. Monitor light bars are often preferred in modern, clutter-free workspaces where directional lighting and reducing screen glare are important, while desk lamps offer more flexibility in placement and aesthetics.

Feature/Benefit Monitor Light Bars Desk Lamps Mounting Options Attaches easily to the top or sides of monitors, saving desk space. Usually placed on the desk and takes up valuable work space. Minimal Glare Emit light directly onto the workspace, reducing glare on screens. The light source may cause glare on screens, especially on glossy monitors. Adjustable Brightness Often equipped with adjustable brightness settings for precise illumination. Some models offer brightness control, but not as versatile as light bars. Directional Lighting Provide focused, directional lighting to the work area without spillage. Cast light in all directions, potentially causing distractions to others. Color Temperature Many models offer adjustable color temperature for custom lighting. Desk lamps may have fixed color temperature, limiting flexibility. Portability Typically designed for stationary use and not easily moved around. Can be moved to different locations, providing flexibility. Space Efficiency Ideal for compact workspaces as they don't take up desk space. Require desk space and may clutter the workspace. Aesthetics Often sleek and modern in design, complementing modern workstations. Available in various designs but may not match the aesthetics of the workspace. Energy Efficiency LED models are highly energy-efficient, reducing electricity costs. Energy-efficient options are available, but some older models may consume more power. Price Varies by brand and features but can be cost-effective in the long run. Prices range widely depending on design and features. Minimal Heat Output LED-based, producing minimal heat, maintaining a comfortable workspace. Some desk lamps may generate heat, potentially causing discomfort. Task Lighting Ideal for focused task lighting, enhancing productivity. Used for general or ambient lighting, may not be as task-specific.

FAQs about the Best Monitor Light Bars

1. Do you really need a light bar?

Light bars add flair to your workspace or desk. Not only do they look good, but they give you light so you can focus on your work. Light bars reduce glare on your screen, which isn’t the case with normal lighting. Also, the swiveling heads of the light strips help you direct the light in the direction you want. You can use them instead of desk lamps to reduce clutter in your workspace. However, if your room is already well-lit and there is enough light, you don’t need a light bar.

2. Can Gamers Use Monitor Light Bars?

Absolutely, gamers can use monitor light bars. These devices can augment the gaming experience by reducing eye fatigue and generating an immersive ambiance. They help maintain focus on game details without the harsh glare or backlights that could disrupt gameplay. Ideal for night gaming sessions.

A 2022 survey by BenQ found that 68% of gamers prefer curved monitors over flat monitors. The survey also found that 72% of gamers would be willing to pay more for a curved monitor light bar that is specifically designed for curved monitors.

3. Are there gamer-specific light bars?

Yes. There are several gamer-specific monitor light bars. Gamers should opt for RGB light bars and those with sound sensors. This will greatly improve your gaming experience. Light bars reduce eye strain, fatigue, and headaches, especially during long gaming sessions.

4. Are monitor light bars good for the eyes?

Many would think that light bars placed directly in front of your eyes aren’t good for your eyes. However, the opposite is true. The main purpose of light bars is to illuminate your workspace by directing a soft light downward rather than directly at your face. Also, light bars can be adjusted so that you can adjust the brightness and hue to your liking.

5. Which is the safest light intensity for the eyes?

Normally, warm light is considered safe for the eyes because it doesn’t have a blue color as the main light color. You can adjust the intensity of the light bar to a warm white color temperature in a range of 2700–3000K.

6. What kind of light does a light bar produce?

Mostly, monitor light bars produce LED light, which is effective, energy-efficient, and cool to the touch. Modern light bars often feature adjustable color temperatures, ranging from a warm hue for relaxing to a cool white for focus. Some even offer RGB color options for personalized, vibrant ambiance creation.

7. Will a monitor light bar fit my screen?

In most scenarios, monitor light bars will fit your screen unproblematically. However, remember to cross-check your monitor’s thickness, form factor, and bezel thickness with the monitor light bar’s specifications. As a general guideline, light bars work well with flat-screen monitors due to their uniform form.

8. Do monitor light bars work on curved monitors?

Yes, monitor lights do work on curved monitors. Although you can use regular light bars, they might produce glare on the sides. That’s where specially designed curved monitor light bars play a crucial role. They match the curvature of the screen, providing even lighting across the entire screen, significantly reducing glare and enhancing the visual experience.