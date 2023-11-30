Parking monitor dashcams in cars are really useful. When you park your car and leave, these dashcams keep recording. They turn on when they notice something moving or when something bumps into your car. This way, if someone bumps into your car or tries to break in, the dashcam will record it. So you can find out what happened to your car when you weren’t there. This is good for your peace of mind and can also be helpful if you need to provide evidence for insurance claims.

There are many dashcams with parking monitoring on the market. In this article, we introduce you to the WOLFBOX G900 dashcam. It is a powerful, intelligent assistant for your car. It supports 4K video recording and also features parking assistance and more. It could be a good choice if you want to make your car journeys safer and worry less about what happens when you’re not in your car. In this post, we take a look at what features the WOLFBOX G900 dashcam offers and why it could be the best choice for you.

WOLFBOX G900 Dashcam Features

Record Front and Rearview Simultaneously

The WOLFBOX G900 dashcam simultaneously records the front and rear view of the car. It has a camera with 4K resolution for the front and a camera with 2.5K resolution for the rear, enabling clear and detailed recordings from both directions. You can watch the streaming from the front and rear cameras simultaneously. You can also split the dashcam screen to view video from both cameras at the same time. This feature is very useful for getting a complete overview of what’s happening around your car.

Touchscreen and Display

The WOLFBOX G900 comes with a touchscreen. It has a huge 12-inch screen on which you can see everything without blinking. The great thing about it’s that it can display the front and rear view at the same time. The screen is also well-armed against glare, so you can see the display clearly even in bright sunshine or in the dark. You can split the view by swiping across the screen. You can also turn off the screen with the button on the bottom and use it as a mirror.

4K High-Quality Video Recording

High-quality video recording with a dashcam is super important. It’s all about capturing the small but important things like license plates and road signs in crystal clear detail. It also helps with parking assistance. The WOLFBOX G900 dashcam offers 4K video resolution. The front camera records in 4K resolution (3840×2160 pixels) and the rear camera in 2.5K resolution (2560×1440 pixels). This means that both cameras record very clear and detailed video, which is great for recognizing things like license plates, street signs and other important details on the road.

You can also adjust the video resolution of the WOLFBOX G900 dashcam. The G900 offers two resolution options: 4K for the front camera and 2.5K for the rear camera or 2.5K resolution for the front and rear cameras.

The dashcam also features the night vision function for improved video quality in the dark. The dashcam also has a time-lapse recording mode. This mode records continuously at a lower frame rate and summarizes hours of footage in a few minutes. It enables 24/7 monitoring without the need for a trigger and uses less memory and power.

Parking Monitoring and Collision Warning

The parking mode of the WOLFBOX G900 allows the dashcam to remain active even when the car is parked. It doesn’t record continuously, but is ready to record when it’s triggered by a movement or impact. The dashcam automatically recognizes these moments and records them for you. This feature ensures that the car and its surroundings are monitored while it’s parked for added safety.

For this to work, you need to install a separate hardware kit. The hardware kit is included in the packaging. The kit contains a single fuse tap and a 10-feet hardwire kit with a low voltage wire. This kit connects the dashcam to the vehicle’s electrical system so that it’s powered even when the engine is off.

The dashcam is equipped with a sensitive trigger for collision warning. It records events as soon as they happen, even before you notice them, and locks the video so that it cannot be overwritten. This is important to preserve evidence in the event of an incident. The dashcam also features G-sensor trigger parking mode. G-sensor mode starts recording when it detects an impact, e.g. a bump or a collision.

It also has a motion trigger parking mode. In this mode, the dashcam is activated when it detects movement in its field of view. It’s useful for capturing people approaching your car, but is best used in areas with little activity to avoid unnecessary recording and draining the battery.

Privacy and Security

As far as the data protection and security functions of the WOLFBOX G900 dashcam are concerned, all recorded videos are stored offline. This means that your recordings are not uploaded to the internet or a cloud service. They are stored on the dashcam’s memory card. Therefore, no institution, company or person has access to your videos unless you share them.

Safe Parking Assistance

The WOLFBOX G900 Dashcam offers a function called Safe Parking Assistance. This function is designed to help you park your car more easily and safely. It uses the dashcam’s wide-angle camera to give you a clear view of the area behind your car and reduce blind spots. By giving you a better view of your surroundings, the parking assistant helps to prevent accidents and make parking smoother and safer.

Compared to the normal parking aids found in most cars, Parking Assistance on the WOLFBOX G900 Dashcam gives you a much wider and clearer view than most standard parking aids in cars, making it easier to park in tight spaces. It’s also part of the dashcam system and records everything that normal parking aids don’t. This means that you not only get help with parking, but also a video recording of it.

Summary

High-Quality Video: The dashcam has a 4K resolution for the front camera and 2.5K for the rear camera. This means it can record very clear video, which is great for seeing details such as license plates and road signs.

The dashcam has a 4K resolution for the front camera and 2.5K for the rear camera. This means it can record very clear video, which is great for seeing details such as license plates and road signs. Touch Screen and Display: The large 12-inch touchscreen makes it easy to control and view recordings. The screen can display both the front and rear view simultaneously.

The large 12-inch touchscreen makes it easy to control and view recordings. The screen can display both the front and rear view simultaneously. Night Vision and Wide-Angle Lens: The camera has a night vision function that makes it suitable for use in low light conditions. It also has a wide-angle lens that provides a wide view of the surroundings and reduces blind spots.

The camera has a night vision function that makes it suitable for use in low light conditions. It also has a wide-angle lens that provides a wide view of the surroundings and reduces blind spots. Parking Monitoring and Collision Warning: The G900 offers 24/7 monitoring with an automatic parking mode. It also has a collision warning system that triggers recording when a collision is detected.

The G900 offers 24/7 monitoring with an automatic parking mode. It also has a collision warning system that triggers recording when a collision is detected. Installation and Durability: The device is designed for easy installation and is resistant to both heat and cold, ensuring a long service life and reliability. You can attach the system with the cable.

The device is designed for easy installation and is resistant to both heat and cold, ensuring a long service life and reliability. You can attach the system with the cable. Privacy and Security: All recorded video is stored offline and no data is shared with third parties.

All recorded video is stored offline and no data is shared with third parties. Advanced Features: It has features such as a G-sensor for collision detection, loop recording, a super capacitor for better temperature resistance and a TYPE-C interface for faster data transfer.

It has features such as a G-sensor for collision detection, loop recording, a super capacitor for better temperature resistance and a TYPE-C interface for faster data transfer. Safe Parking Assistance: The camera helps with parking with a 320 wide angle and options for panoramic and full image display in reverse mode.

The camera helps with parking with a 320 wide angle and options for panoramic and full image display in reverse mode. Comparison with Other Dash Cams: In addition to these functions, the dashcam also has features such as the drowsiness reminder function, GPS tracking and more.

Wrapping up

To sum up, the WOLFBOX G900 is a great option for anyone looking for a dash cam that records high-quality video, with 4K for the front and 2.5K for the rear. The large 12-inch screen is amongst the biggest we have seen in dashcams. It records well when your car is parked and is easy to set up with a kit that powers it, and it’s got a handy parking assistance feature. The best part? All your recorded videos stay offline, so so no worries about your adventures going viral online without your consent. Trust me, the G900 is worth it for the top-notch video quality and nifty parking functions. Grab it on Amazon or the Wolfbox website, and happy recording!

Buy Wolfbox G900 Dashcam