Thanks to advances in mobile technology, smartphones now have the computing power to handle complex graphics and gameplay that were once only possible on consoles and PCs. Today, there are hundreds of high-quality games for smartphones in various genres, such as action, survival horror, racing, battle royale, simulation, and more.

Apple also announced that AAA games such as Resident Evil 4 (the 2023 remake) and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are being released for the iPhone 15 Pro series. If you’re someone who plays a lot of games and is looking for AAA games on the iPhone, this guide will introduce you to fifteen different AAA games for the iPhone.

If you’re ready, let’s get started.

Best AAA Games for iPhone

Sl No Game Name Genre Description 1 Resident Evil Village Horror A thrilling horror game where you explore a mysterious village filled with scary creatures. 2 Alien: Isolation Survival Horror A suspenseful game where you try to survive on a space station with a dangerous alien. 3 GRID Autosport Racing A racing game that lets you drive fast cars on different tracks. 4 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Action-Adventure An action-packed game where you complete missions in a large city. 5 Construction Simulator 3 Simulation Lets you build different structures using big machines. 6 Farming Simulator Simulation A game where you manage a farm and use tractors and other equipment. 7 Mudrunner Mobile Off-Road Simulation An off-road driving game where you drive through tough terrain. 8 PUBG Battle Royale A battle royale game where you try to be the last one standing. 9 Divinity: Original Sin 2 Role-Playing A fantasy role-playing game with lots of adventure and magic. 10 Pascal’s Wager Action A challenging game where you fight monsters in a dark world. 11 Call of Duty First-Person Shooter A popular war game with lots of shooting and action. 12 Minecraft Sandbox A creative game where you build things with blocks in a pixelated world. 13 Need for Speed Most Wanted Racing A fast-paced racing game where you outrun the police. 14 Star Wars: KOTOR II Role-Playing A sci-fi game set in the Star Wars universe with lots of adventure. 15 DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Adventure A unique game where you deliver packages in a futuristic world.

Resident Evil Village

Highlights

Genre: Survival horror.

Gameplay: Intense action and horror.

Price: Free (with in-app purchases).

Compatibility: iPhone 15 Pro Series, iPads with M1 chip and later.

Size: About 16GB.

Rating: 4.0 out of 5.

Resident Evil is a popular game that began on the computer in 1996. Gradually the game made it to other devices and now it is also available on iPhones. The game has really good graphics and is about fighting zombies and surviving scary situations. The game has become so popular that there are also movies and books about it. Each new game in the series tells a different scary story and you have to protect yourself and your family from zombies. The iPhone game is based on the background of a village.

The game is now available exclusively for the iPhone 15 Pro series. The theme of the game is the same. It is a horror game where you fight against creepy creatures to save your daughter. The game looks great and plays smoothly on the iPhone, almost like on a computer. You can also play this game with a gaming controller. You can grab the one-controller gaming console designed for iPhone and improve the gaming performance.

There are some great deals on Resident Evil Village for iPhone right now. The game normally costs $39.99, but there’s a discount until November 20. You can get it for just $15.99 and save 60%. The game is currently only available for the iPhone 15 Pro series and iPad models with M1 or newer processors. It’s easily one of the best iPhone AAA games.

Download Residental Evil

Alien: Isolation

Highlights

Genre: Survival horror.

Gameplay: Terrifying journey in a space station, with a focus on narrative and horror.

Price: $14.99.

Compatibility: Requires iOS 14.8 or later.

Size: 2 GB (11GB of storage needed, 22GB for installation).

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Alien: Isolation for iOS is a well-realized version of the original survival horror game. The game is developed by Creative Assembly and published on iOS by Feral Interactive Ltd. The game costs $14.99. It includes the base game and all seven DLC packs, including Crew Expendable, Last Survivor, and Survivor Mode.

The game’s story is based on the original Alien movie; you play Amanda Ripley, who learns that her mothership’s flight recorder has been found. The game is about exploring the space station Sevastopol while avoiding the Xenomorph. (With a lot of fancy names, of course). To put it simply, the game is a survival horror game with infrequent save points that require careful planning and strategy to survive.

The game on iOS features full touchscreen controls. It supports haptic feedback and the button mapping of PlayStation controllers. The game offers various graphics and performance settings, including a standard graphics mode for high-quality graphics, a performance mode for higher frame rates, and a battery saver mode. The total size of the installation is approximately 11 GB, including the DLCs and Survivor Mode.

The game is available for all iPhones; there are no restrictions, as with Resident Evil and Death Stranding. It requires iOS 14.8 or later and is also compatible with iPad and iPod touch. It supports multiple languages, including English, Czech, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

The game supports auto-save to iCloud, so you can continue your game on different iOS devices. The game is not free. You have to pay $14.99 to download it from the App Store.

Download Alien Isolation

GRID Autosport

Highlights

Genre: Racing simulation and arcade.

Gameplay: 100 cars, 100 circuits, high-performance racing, scalable difficulty.

Price: $9.99 (with in-app purchases).

Compatibility: Requires iOS 14 or later. Supports iPhone 6S/6S Plus and later, iPhone SE, iPod Touch (7th gen, 2019), iPad mini (5th gen, 2019) and later, iPad Air (3rd gen, 2019) and later, iPad (5th gen, 2017) and later, and all iPad Pros.

Size: Needs 6GB of free space, 8GB recommended.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

GRID Autosport is a racing game for iOS developed by Codemasters. The game contains over 100 cars and tracks and offers various racing modes such as single race, challenge, and career. The controls of the game are customizable, and it offers multiple camera angles that enhance the racing experience of the game. The game is also available for the iPad models.

GRID Autosport requires iOS 14 or higher and is available for all iPhone models. The game requires at least 6 GB of free disk space for installation, including all free DLC packs. You can also play the game on older versions, including iPhone 6S/6S Plus and newer devices.

Overall, the game offers stunning graphics, the thrill of racing, and a great depth of gameplay. The career mode alone offers dozens of hours of addictive gameplay, and you can also play different race types such as Endurance, Eliminator, Drift, and Demolition Derby. The game offers customizable touchscreen controls. You can also use the controller to play the game. You need to pay $9.99 and download the game from the App Store to your iPhone.

Download Grip Autosport

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Highlights

Genre: Action-adventure, open-world.

Gameplay: Vast open-world exploration in San Andreas, story-driven missions, and enhanced graphics for mobile.

Price: $6.99.

Compatibility: Supports iPhone 4s and newer, various iPads, and iPod Touch 6th Gen.

Features: High-resolution graphics, controller support, cloud save, customizable controls.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Many games come and go, but Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas stays in our hearts forever. I’m a big fan of open-world games, especially games from Rockstar Studios. The game is a direct mobile port of the original game. The game is officially supported by a range of iOS devices, including various models of iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad.

The story of the game follows Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson in Los Santos in San Andreas. It’s an open-world game, as you may already know from this game. You can freely explore the game world, take on various missions, and interact with the environment in numerous ways, such as driving vehicles, walking, running, jumping, and more.

The game allows you to save your progress when you are logged in with a Rockstar account. As you progress through the game, you can level up the character CJ’s skills, such as swimming, fighting, and cycling, which will improve your performance in these areas. The game also includes elements such as managing your character’s diet and fitness. The game also contains elements of violence, racism, sexism, and political incorrectness.

In the mobile version, you can use the touch screen to play. It has a series of buttons on the right-hand side for actions such as driving and attacking and a virtual joystick or arrow keys on the left-hand side for movement. The game also offers a variety of camera angles for a better gaming experience. The game runs in native resolution on high-resolution displays such as the Retina display of the iPhone and iPad. Despite these improvements, the game’s graphics may look dated, as it was originally released over a decade ago.

The game is supported on all iPhone devices from 6s onwards. The game supports multiple languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian and Japanese. You can download the game from the App Store.

Download Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Construction Simulator 3

Highlights

Genre: Construction simulation.

Gameplay: Features a European setting with over 70 contracts, including road and house building. Players can explore a 3.2 km2 map with different districts.

Compatibility: All iPhone and iPad models

Price: $3.99 (offers in-app purchases).

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

If you like simulator games, Construction Simulator 3 is the best choice for you. The game is developed by Astrogen Gaming Studios, known for their popular and high-quality construction games. Construction Simulator 3 is the third generation of the mobile construction game series.

In the game, you build things like houses and roads and expand your business. The game has realistic graphics, and you can see inside the machines, which is very cool. The game is easy enough for beginners but is also fun for those who have played other games. The game offers different possibilities, such as a village, an industrial area, and a city. You can go to any location and explore it or complete missions to earn money to buy new machines and unlock new levels.

Unlike the PC version, there is no multiplayer support on mobile, which I really miss. But there are more than 70 different jobs to complete. You can also explore the city like an open-world game. The game offers different levels. There are more than 70 different construction jobs in the game, such as building houses and large buildings. This game is ideal for those who like to build and use big machines.

The game costs $3.99 and can be downloaded from the App Store. There are also options for in-app purchases, meaning you can buy more things in the game if you want.

Download Construction Simulator 3 for iOS

Farming Simulator

Highlights

Game Genre: Simulation.

Simulation. Gameplay and Features: The game features realistic controls and high-quality graphics. It includes over 100 authentic vehicles and tools from well-known manufacturers.

The game features realistic controls and high-quality graphics. It includes over 100 authentic vehicles and tools from well-known manufacturers. Price: $7.99

$7.99 Compatibility: Available for all iPhone models.

Available for all iPhone models. Size of the Game: The game file size is 1.3 GB

If you like the construction simulator theme, you might also like Farming Simulator 23. The game is simple. You play a modern farmer who grows crops and expands his farm. You can explore the open map and drive any vehicle you want, and you have full control over your farm. Farming Simulator 2023 is the fourth generation of Farming Simulator mobile games from Giants Software. The latest version comes with improved graphics and support for new machines.

You can use over 100 real machines from well-known brands such as John Deere and New Holland. In the game, you can choose between different farming activities, such as growing crops, caring for animals like cows, sheep, and chickens, and even logging with heavy equipment.

You can also set up production chains and transport goods with trucks. The game offers new features such as plowing, weeding, and a tutorial mode to help you learn. Farming Simulator 23 Mobile costs $7.99. This price applies to the game on Android and iOS devices as well as on the Nintendo Switch. For iOS, you can download the game from the App Store.

Download Farming Simulator Game

Mudrunner Mobile

Highlights

Genre: Off-roading simulation.

Gameplay: Features extreme landscapes, realistic physics, 15 open-world maps, and 16 vehicles. Challenges include mastering tough terrain and weather conditions.

Price: $5.99.

Compatibility: Requires iOS 13.0 or later, compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Mac with Apple M1 chip.

Size: 949.6 MB.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Next, we have the game MudRunner Mobile for iOS. If you like simulation games, you can drive off-road vehicles through rough landscapes in Mudrunner. You have to overcome various challenges, such as driving through mud, rivers, and other difficult terrain. The game uses realistic physics so that your vehicle reacts to the environment as it would in real life. The mobile version offers good graphics.

There are 15 different worlds to explore in the game. Some are open areas where you can move freely, and others are special challenges. There are 16 types of vehicles in the game, including light vehicles for exploration and heavy military trucks. Each vehicle has its own characteristics and can be equipped with different equipment. It’s best to unlock these machines as you progress and level up in the game.

All in all, this game is great for people who like driving games and want to try driving different types of vehicles through difficult terrain. The realistic physics and different environments make it a unique and exciting experience. The game costs $5.99, and there is also the option to buy more things in the game if you want. You can download the game from the App Store.

Download Mudrunner Mobile

PUBG

Highlights

Genre: Battle Royale, shooting game.

Gameplay: 10-minute matches, various maps and modes, and multiplayer battles with different modes like Classic, Payload, 4v4 Arena, and Infection. Features realistic gunplay and survival challenges.

Price: Free (with in-app purchases).

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

Size: 2.7 GB.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

PUBG Mobile is a popular open-world survival game in which you fight to be the last one standing. Basically, the game is an open-world shooter where you drop into the arena and have to be the last one standing to win the game. You can play the game alone or choose your party to do battle.

The game is designed for easy play on mobile, with realistic weapons and smooth controls. You can also chat with friends while you play. The game is all about surviving against other players. It’s perfect for people who like action and enjoy playing online with others.

The special thing about PUBG Mobile is that many players can play together in one big game where everyone tries to be the last one standing. The game also has quick matches for fast gameplay. These maps also support multiplayer mode. The game has many different maps and game modes, so it doesn’t get boring. The game has simple controls and good graphics. The game feels very realistic, especially with the weapons and the way you move. It’s a mix of action, strategy, and fun, ideal for people who like to play online with others.

PUBG Mobile is free, and you can download the game from the App Store. The game itself costs nothing, but you have the option to buy things in the game. These purchases aren’t necessary to play, but they can make the game more fun or give you different options in the game. The game is also available for iPad and a normal PC version.

Download PUBG for iOS.

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Highlights

Genre: Role-playing.

Gameplay: Character creation with different races and origins, deep tactical combat, environmental interaction, and cooperative play. The game features a vast world with the freedom to explore and interact.

Price: $24.99.

Compatibility: Only for next-gen iPads, including various iPad Pro models, iPad (2022), iPad Mini (2021), and iPad Air (2020).

Size: Requires at least 18GB of free space.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a role-playing game that costs $24.99. In the game, you create a character, such as an elf or a lizard, and experience how the world reacts to you. You can play alone or in a team of four, even on different devices such as a Mac and an iPad. The game is all about strategy and using the environment to win battles.

You have a lot of freedom to explore the environment, talk to everyone, and even interact with animals and ghosts. The choices you make in the game influence what happens next in the game. It’s like you’re the main character in a story where you decide what happens next. The game is about exploring a magical world, making decisions, and fighting. It’s great for people who like stories where they can decide what the character does.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a paid game, and you can buy it for $24.99. For this price, you can play the whole game without having to buy anything extra. So, for this one-time price, you get to enjoy the whole game.

Download Divinity Original Sin 2

Pascal’s Wager

Highlights

Genre: Action role-playing, dark fantasy.

Gameplay: Multi-character play, strong storyline, exploration, combat against epic bosses and enemies, and a world-class orchestra soundtrack.

Price: $4.99.

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

Size: 3 GB.

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Pascal’s Wager is a game in which you play in a dark fantasy world. It costs $4.99, and you can also buy more things in the game. The game has great graphics and music and is about exploring a mysterious, foggy place where strange things happen.

You can take on the role of different characters, each with their own way of fighting and special abilities. There are lots of battles, big bosses to fight, and secrets to find. The game has an extensive story, lasts over 20 hours, and is even extended after purchase. It’s a good game for people who like adventure and secrets.

You can buy this game for $4.99. If you pay that, you can play the whole game. But if you want, you can buy additional things during the game. These additional purchases aren’t necessary to complete the game, but they can add to the fun or give you new things to do in the game.

All in all, “Pascal’s Wager” is an action-packed role-playing game set in a dark fantasy world. For $4.99, you get a game with really good graphics and music that feels like it’s from a movie. It’s a long game that gives you more than 20 hours of adventure. You can play as different characters, each with their own fighting style. It works well on phones and tablets, and you can even use a game controller. You can download the game from the App Store.

Download Pascal’s Wager

Call of Duty

Highlights

Game Genre: First-person shooter, multiplayer.

Gameplay and Features: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill-Confirmed, customizable controls, high-quality graphics.

Price: Free (with in-app purchases).

Compatibility: Works with iPhone SE, 6S and later, iPad Mini 4 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, and iPad Pro. It is not compatible with some older devices.

Size of the Game: Offers options to reduce the initial download size.

Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Call of Duty Mobile is another best and action-packed game. The game is a free-to-play first-person shooter. It brings the classic Call of Duty experience to your mobile with HD graphics and customizable controls. You can play popular modes such as Team Deathmatch and Domination on different maps. The game is regularly updated with new modes, maps, and themed events.

Call of Duty: Mobile and the PC version of Call of Duty are very different. The mobile game is made for cell phones and is free to play. It has touch controls and smaller maps and is mainly intended to be played online against other players. The PC game has better graphics and larger maps, and you play with a keyboard and mouse. It also offers more gameplay options, such as story missions, but it can cost money and requires a good computer. So, if you just want to play anywhere, the mobile game is ideal.

You can customize your gear and controls. You can choose from different characters, weapons, and outfits. The game is both competitive and social, and you can play with friends in ranked matches or just for fun. The game doesn’t take up too much space on your phone either, as you can choose which parts of the game you want to download, e.g., maps or weapons.

This game is ideal for players who like fast-paced action and enjoy playing with others online. The game is also the best alternative to PUBG. The game is available for download. During the game, you have the option to purchase in-game items, but these purchases are not required to enjoy the game. The game is available for iPhone and iPad. You can download it for free from the App Store.

Download Call of Duty Mobile (Free)

Minecraft

Highlights

Game Genre: Sandbox, survival.

Gameplay and Features: Explore infinite worlds, build structures, play in creative or survival mode, discover new biomes, and craft items. The game offers a marketplace for community creations, slash commands for customization, and add-ons.

Price: $6.99.

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

Size of the Game: 1 GB.

Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Minecraft is a popular sandbox and survival game that you can get for your iPhone for $6.99. It’s a fun game where you can customize your world. You can build things, like houses and castles, and play in different ways. One way, you have everything you need to build, and the other way, you have to find things and protect them from danger.

You can also add new things to your game, such as new looks and tools. There is also a special option where you can put your world online for you and your friends, but this costs a little more each month. This game is perfect for people who like to create and explore.

The Minecraft game for iPhone costs $6.99. This is a one-time fee to download and play the game. After you buy it, you can play as much as you want without paying more. But the game also has some extras that you can buy while playing, such as special looks or tools.

All in all, Minecraft on the iPhone is pretty cool, just like the big fancy games we call “AAA” games. You can build anything you can think of, and it’s really fun. The game world is huge, so you never run out of places to explore. New things are added all the time, so it’s always fresh and exciting. And it looks and works great on your phone. You can download it from the App Store.

Download Minecraft for iPhone.

Need for Speed Most Wanted

Highlights

Game Genre: Racing.

Gameplay and Features: High-speed street racing, evading police, clash with street racers, customizable cars, and realistic car damage. Features like the Wanted List and nonstop competition are included.

Price: 4.99.

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

Size of the Game: 2.1 GB.

Average Rating: 3.9 out of 5

Need for Speed Most Wanted is another good AAA racing game for the iPhone; the game costs $4.99 and is a super exciting racing game. You race against others and try to escape the police and become the best racer. The game has over 40 cool cars that you can customize yourself.

You can drive with touch or tilt controls as you please and improve your car with special modifications and many customization options. The races feel real, with damage to the car, just like in real life. You can also see how you compare to your friends, making the game a real competition. Plus, the game looks great, thanks to the great graphics. This game is perfect for anyone who loves fast cars and exciting races.

The game is available for $4.99. That’s the price to download and play the game. Once you have it, you can play without paying more, but the game also offers in-app purchases. These additional purchases are optional and can extend your gaming experience, e.g., with new cars or upgrades.

Need for Speed Most Wanted is also available in the PC version, which differs from the mobile version in some respects. The graphics are usually better on the PC because PCs are more powerful than cell phones. The controls are also different: on the PC, you use a keyboard or game controller, which gives you more control than touching the mobile screen. You can download the game from the App Store.

Download Need for Speed Most Wanted ($4.99)

Star Wars: KOTOR II

Highlights

Game Genre: Role-playing.

Gameplay and Features: Set five years after the first KOTOR, players choose their path in a galaxy where the Sith are close to defeating the Republic. The game focuses on decisions that impact the character, party, and quest outcomes.

Price: $14.99

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and newer models.

Size of the Game: 3.9 GB.

Average Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II (KOTOR II) is a role-playing game set in the Star Wars universe. It is a sequel to the first KOTOR game and takes place five years after its events. In this game, the Sith Lords are on the verge of defeating the Old Republic. You play a Jedi, a character in the app and the last hope of the Republic, who is trying to reconnect with the Force. The game focuses on your decisions, which affect not only your character but also your companions and the outcome of the game.

The game is popular and praised for its compelling story and gameplay. It is similar to the first KOTOR game and features a rich, open-ended story, excellent voice acting, strategic combat, and a long, replayable quest. However, it has also inherited some problems from its predecessor, such as technical glitches. Despite these problems, the game offers the best storytelling that makes the game exciting.

The game costs $14.99, and you can download it from the App Store.

Download Star Wars: KOTOR II

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (Upcoming)

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is a unique and expanded version of the original game by Hideo Kojima. In this game, you play the role of Sam Bridges, who is on a mission to give hope to the survivors of a devastated America and bring them back together. The game is set in a future where the Death Stranding event has caused creatures. Death Stranding Direct is a PC game, and now it’s coming to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Wrapping Up: Mix of Top-Tier and Hidden Gem iPhone Games

Mobile phones have become really powerful and now support proper AAA games on your smartphone without the need for a powerful PC. There are hundreds of AAA games for iPhone that you can play in different genres. Most games are compatible with older iPhone models, and some AAA games have been developed exclusively for the latest iPhone models. Some games are also available for the Mac and iPad. I hope you find this guide helpful. If you have any suggestions, feel free to comment below.