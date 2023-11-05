Protecting your Pixel 8 series smartphone is not just about safeguarding its elegant design but also preserving its functionality and value. Choosing the right case is important to ensure both style and durability. In this guide, we’ll introduce you to the best cases and covers designed specifically for the Pixel 8 series to suit a wide range of preferences – from rugged protection to minimalist elegance. Discover how these accessories not only protect your device but also complement its aesthetic, bringing style and security to your Pixel 8.

10 Best Google Pixel 8 Cases and Covers

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are made of glass and aluminum, both of which are very susceptible to scratches. Cases and covers protect our phones from accidental drops, dents, scratches, and more. Some cheap cases can also damage your phone over time. That’s why you should always opt for high-quality cases that offer sufficient security and look stylish at the same time. We’ve compiled a list of the best cases for Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to help you decide. There’s something for everyone on this list.

CASEOLOGY by Spigen Nano Pop Back Cover

The CASEOLOGY by Spigen Nano Pop Back Cover for the Pixel 8 series is a fusion of style and practicality. Crafted from premium materials, it offers a sleek yet robust design that provides reliable protection without compromising the device’s slim profile.

The Nano Pop Back Cover stands out with its bright, eye-catching colors that add a touch of personality to your Pixel 8 while providing a comfortable grip. The precise cut-outs and responsive button covers make it user-friendly and allow easy access to all ports and functions. With its grippy and non-slip matte finish, this case not only protects your phone from everyday wear and tear but also adds a touch of elegance to your device.

This case does add a bit of bulk to the Pixel 8 series and looks rather strange from the front. Overall, the CASEOLOGY by Spigen Nano Pop Back Cover is the ideal choice for Pixel 8 series users who want to protect their smartphone in both style and practicality.

Humixx Magnetic Case for Google Pixel 8

The Humixx Magnetic Case for the Google Pixel 8 is characterized by a mixture of robust protection and functional design. The case is manufactured with precision, is robust and lightweight at the same time and fits perfectly with the Pixel 8 series.

What makes it special is that it is magsafe-compatible, which enables effortless compatibility with Magsafe car mounts and other accessories. The case offers reliable protection against everyday bumps and shocks and features a shock-absorbing design that protects the phone without compromising its slim profile. The easy-grip buttons and precise cut-outs ensure easy access to all ports and controls. With its classy matte finish and comfortable grip, the Humixx Magnetic Case not only protects the Pixel 8 but also adds a touch of sophistication.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One Back Cover

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One Back Cover is the pinnacle of innovative design and robust protection for the Pixel 8 series. Crafted with precision and advanced technology, this case offers a perfect combination of transparency and durability that shows off the phone’s interior while providing premium protection from everyday wear and tear.

The shock-absorbing bumper and internal circuitry structure on the back provide an ideal balance between the sleek aesthetics of the device and enhanced protection against drops and bumps. The Ultra Hybrid Zero One not only retains the phone’s slim profile but also offers a comfortable grip and responsive button feedback. This makes it a must-have for anyone looking for a blend of style and durability for their Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro.

CASEOLOGY by Spigen Parallax Back Cover Case

Offering both style and functionality, the CASEOLOGY by Spigen Parallax Back Cover Case is a sophisticated fusion of design and protection for your Pixel 8 Series smartphone. This precision-crafted case embodies a modern aesthetic with its geometric pattern and dual-layer construction. The blend of a shock-absorbing TPU shell and a tough polycarbonate bumper provides resilient protection against bumps and drops without compromising the device’s slim profile.

The precise cut-outs and responsive button covers guarantee easy access to all ports and controls. The textured 3D design not only improves grip but also gives the device a touch of elegance. This makes the case the ideal choice for anyone who wants to protect their Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro device both stylishly and reliably.

Bellroy Leather Case For Pixel

The Bellroy leather case for the Pixel is a refined and sophisticated accessory carefully crafted for the Google Pixel series. Renowned for its premium quality, this case seamlessly blends aesthetics and functionality, offering a slim profile with robust protection. It is crafted from premium, ethically sourced leather that not only exudes elegance but also provides a comfortable grip.

The precision-crafted design fits the Pixel perfectly and allows easy access to all ports and buttons. The soft microfiber lining inside protects against scratches, while the subtly raised edges around the display and camera protect against accidental bumps. The Bellroy leather case embodies a perfect harmony between luxury and practicality, making it the ideal choice for Pixel users looking for both style and reliable protection.

dbrand Grip Case

The dbrand Grip Case for Pixel 8/8 Pro is a testament to robust protection and customizable style. With a unique blend of precision-crafted materials, this case not only provides rugged protection from everyday wear and tear but also allows users to personalize their device with a variety of skin options.

The dbrand Grip Case also supports Magsafe, so you can use Magsafe accessories with your Pixel 8. The Grip Case features a textured surface that not only increases grip but also adds a touch of sophistication to the Pixel 8. The precise cut-outs ensure easy access to ports and buttons without compromising the phone’s protection. With its slim profile and impact-resistant design, the dbrand Grip Case combines style and durability for Pixel 8 users looking for both reliable protection and aesthetic customization.

Peakdesign Everyday Case

The Peak Design Everyday Case for the Pixel 8 series offers a harmonious blend of slim design and robust functionality. Carefully tailored to the design of the Pixel 8 series, the case offers a seamless fit and first-class protection. The innovative design is tailored to the modern lifestyle and offers a robust, weatherproof construction that protects the device from the elements.

The thoughtfully placed access points and a slim profile ensure that the smartphone’s usability is maintained while keeping it well protected. In addition, the Peak Design Everyday Case is versatile and can be easily adapted to different carrying options. This makes it the ideal choice for anyone looking for a stylish and practical case for their Pixel 8.

Mous Limitless 5.0 Case

The Mous Limitless 5.0 Case is one of the most advanced cases for protecting your phone, combining cutting-edge technology with an elegant design. Featuring AiroShock™, an intelligent material that absorbs and disperses impact energy, this case offers military-grade drop protection without compromising on style. You have several options for the back material, and the slim and sleek profile belies its exceptional strength, providing reassuring protection against accidental drops or bumps.

What makes the Mous Limitless 5.0 special is its compatibility with a range of accessories, from card cases to air vents, adding to its versatility. The blend of high-quality materials, thoughtful functionality and a range of stylish finishes make this case the first choice for anyone looking for robust protection for their Pixel 8 without compromising on aesthetics.

TORRAS Magnetic Guardian Case for Google Pixel 8

The TORRAS Magnetic Guardian Case for the Google Pixel 8 is both innovative and practical. Crafted with precision, this case is a fusion of robust protection and Magsafe functionality tailored specifically for the Pixel 8. The Guardian Case features a slim, lightweight design that doesn’t compromise on durability and offers comprehensive protection against bumps and scratches.

Compatibility with Magsafe accessories gives it an advantage over other cases, as it can work seamlessly with all Magsafe accessories for added functionality. With its precise cutouts and tactile button covers, the TORRAS Magnetic Guardian Case not only protects the Pixel 8 but also enhances its usability by ensuring a secure grip and effortless access to all ports and functions.

OtterBox Defender Series Case Google Pixel 8 Pro

The OtterBox Defender Series Case for the Google Pixel 8 Pro is a robust case that offers premium protection without compromising functionality. The multi-layered protective case protects the Pixel 8 Pro from drops, bumps, and shocks. It consists of a sturdy inner shell, a durable outer shell, and a holster that protects the device when it is not in use.

The precise design ensures unobstructed access to the ports, buttons, and camera, while the raised edges provide additional protection for the screen. The OtterBox Defender Series Case is known for its durability and reliability. It is the first choice for anyone looking for robust protection for their Pixel 8 Pro without sacrificing the device’s sleek design and ease of use.

Best Cases and Covers for Pixel 8 Series

Choosing the right case for your Pixel 8 device is more than just a matter of protection — it’s an opportunity to express your personal style while ensuring the safety and longevity of your smartphone. No matter what you choose, each of the cases and covers featured in this guide has been designed specifically for the Pixel 8 series, offering a blend of durability, functionality, and style. The perfect case or cover is the ultimate accessory, combining functionality and individuality to keep your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro safe and stylish.

Let us know in the comments which case you use for your Pixel 8 phone.

FAQs about Best Cases and Covers for Pixel 8 Series

1. What are the essential features to look for in a Pixel 8 Series case or cover?

Look for features such as precise cutouts for ports and buttons, shock absorption, raised edges to protect the screen and camera, a slim profile, and compatibility with wireless charging.

2. Are all cases and covers compatible with all models in the Pixel 8 Series?

Not necessarily. Some cases have been developed for specific models of the Pixel 8 series. It is, therefore, important to check the product specifications to ensure compatibility.

3. Do cases affect wireless charging on Pixel 8 devices?

Many cases and covers are designed to be compatible with wireless charging. However, thicker cases or cases made of metal can affect the wireless charging function. Always check compatibility when buying.

4. What materials are commonly used in these cases and covers?

Common materials include TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), polycarbonate, silicone, leather, and hybrid materials that offer a blend of durability and esthetics.

5. Are wallet-style cases available for the Pixel 8 Series?

Yes, wallets with card slots and kickstand functionality are available for the Pixel 8 Series, offering convenience and added functionality.

6. Can rugged cases provide adequate protection without adding too much bulk to the phone?

Many rugged cases are designed to provide good protection without taking up excessive space, using innovative materials that offer a balance between durability and slimness.

7. How do I clean and maintain my Pixel 8 Series case or cover?

Cleaning methods vary depending on the material. Generally, a damp cloth and mild soap will suffice for most cases, but specific cleaning instructions should be followed to maintain the quality of the case.

8. Do transparent or clear cases turn yellow over time?

Clear cases made from high-quality materials are less susceptible to yellowing. However, prolonged exposure to sunlight or certain environmental influences can lead to slight discoloration over time.

9. Can I use a screen protector along with a case or cover?

Yes, if you use a screen protector together with a case, you get an extra layer of protection. Many protective cases are designed so that they can be used with a screen protector without any problems.

10. How do I choose between a slim case and a more protective, rugged one?

Your choice depends on your priorities. If a slim profile is important, you should opt for a slim case. If you value maximum protection, a robust case is more suitable.