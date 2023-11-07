If you want to give your iPhone a personal touch, you should look around for fancy wallpapers. With the introduction of Dynamic Island on iPhones, wallpaper designers have gotten more creative and developed wallpapers that are interactive and cleverly hide the dynamic island.

Now that every iPhone, including the affordable iPhone 15 series, has a dynamic island, we thought it would be a good time to introduce some specially designed dynamic wallpapers for your iPhone. If you’re ready to change your current wallpaper, let’s explore the selection and find the perfect solution for your iPhone.

Best Dynamic Island wallpapers for iPhone 15 series

Peekaboo Patrick

The wallpaper shows a close-up of Patrick Star’s face with cute, big, round eyes and iconic facial features. Patrick is a popular character from “SpongeBob SquarePants” The eyelid cleverly hides the Dynamic Island notch of the iPhone. This is the best wallpaper for your iPhone home screen to add humor and nostalgia to your device while effectively hiding the notch.

The Big Pill

The Big Pill is a simple wallpaper that shows the pills. It has a white background, and a small gem or creature takes care of the black pill. You can also find other pills, and a big pill in the center relaxes while the gems worry.

Balancing Joy

Next, we have the best wallpaper for your iPhone lock screen. The wallpaper comes with bright colors and a funny character trying to conquer the dynamic island. It’s simple and playful. It will look vibrant and eye-catching on your lock screen. The wallpaper does not support depth effect, but still looks good on your home screen.

Minion Jump

If you’re a fan of Minions, this wallpaper is just right for you. The image shows a Minion jumping into the air and three Minions underneath (without pants, of course). The wallpaper has a bright yellow color background, and the top Minion can cover the iPhone notch. The bright yellow background matches the color of the Minions and creates a uniform and cheerful look. Everything is on a bright yellow background and can highlight your apps. It’s fun and great for iPhones with a dynamic island.

Shin-chan Surprise

This wallpaper is a close-up of Shin-chan, a popular cartoon character, showing his surprised face. His big eyes and open mouth cleverly hide the dynamic island, making it look like Shin-chan is peeking out of your phone. The bright red shirt and touch of green in the background add vibrant color.

Upside-down Swing Spidy

This iPhone 15 wallpaper shows Spider-Man in his iconic pose, hanging upside down. His web shooting upwards hides the dynamic island of the iPhone. The wallpaper has a bright blue background, and Spider-Man’s red suit makes the wallpaper look vibrant. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a bright wallpaper and a clever way to use Dynamic Island.

Stellar Swing Astro

This wallpaper shows an astronaut floating in space surrounded by stars. The astronaut looks like he’s hanging, which cleverly hides the iPhone’s notch. The dark space and the twinkling stars make the icons eye-catching and are perfect for people who love space or dream of the cosmos. The dark wallpaper is also perfect if you use the dark mode on your iPhone and want to save battery power.

Mickey’s Artistic Side

Next, we have a minimal wallpaper featuring Mickey Mouse. It shows Mickey Mouse as an artist. He is holding a paintbrush and painting the dynamic island. He looks happy and ready to create art. The background is simple and white so that Mickey stands out well.

Akira Cityscape

If you are an anime lover, this wallpaper is just right for you. This wallpaper is from “Akira”, a popular Japanese story. It has bright colors and cool designs and shows a city and a character named Aneda. The wallpaper cleverly hides the dynamic island in black color.

Notch-Hiding Kitty

If you like cats, this wallpaper is just right for you. The iPhone 15 wallpaper shows an adorable cat, loved by many, pulling down the wallpaper. The darker shades at the top are perfect for hiding the notch. This makes your screen look sleek and uninterrupted.

Starry Night with Moonlit Kitty

We have another cute wallpaper for cat lovers. The wallpaper comes with a cute picture of a cat and an animated scene in 3D. It shows a white, chubby cat resting on a crescent moon. The moon is orange and the cat looks content. Around the cat and the moon there are small animated elements such as fish, a star and some abstract shapes that could represent constellations. The background is black and gives a nocturnal feel. There is also a design around the notch.

High-Flying Monkey Mischief

The wallpaper shows a playful brown monkey hanging upside down by its tail. The monkey has large, round eyes and stands in front of a calm background with a blue sky and white clouds. Below the monkey is a snow-covered peak, a green pine tree and a rounded hill. The monkey is using the notch to hang.

Robot on the Horizon

The wallpaper shows a silver robot walking. This is one of the clever ways to hide the dynamic island on your iPhone. The robot has a rectangular body and flexible, jointed limbs, and its head resembles a grill. The background is bright green and black.

Alien Abduction Over City

The wallpaper shows a large UFO hovering over a cityscape at night. The UFO emits a bright beam of light that catches a person in its low-level flight. The UFO obscures the dynamic island with a black background.

Luminous Depths

Luminous Path is a simple wallpaper for iPhone 15 series. The wallpaper has a dark background with colorful jellyfish. The jellyfish have glowing and bold colors such as blue, red and orange. There are also other abstract shapes and bubbles scattered around to make the underwater world even more beautiful. The black background hides the dynamic island.

Starry Night Drive

The wallpaper shows a nocturnal scene with a vast starry sky and red-colored mountains. In the foreground you can see a highway with cars driving on it and in the distance you can see the lights of a city or town. This is one of our favorite wallpapers for dynamic island.

Futuristic Helm and Armor

This one shows a close-up of a person wearing a futuristic helmet. Only the lower half of the person’s face, showing their mouth and chin, and the wallpaper cleverly hides the dynamic island.

Cyber Punk

Cyber Punk is another character-based wallpaper that cleverly hides the dynamic island on your iPhone. The wallpaper shows a girl with glasses hiding the dynamic island. The character is hidden and the background of the wallpaper turns completely black.

Cute Cats

If you love cat wallpapers, we have another cute cat wallpaper for you. The wallpaper comes with soft light and dark colors. Two cats are playing with the dynamic island, and mom cat is working on an apple or pear computer. The mommy cat looks angry though.

The Simpsons

This one shows the popular Homer Simpson from the TV series “The Simpsons” He’s smiling and looks as if he’s about to eat a large sandwich floating above his head. The sandwich consists of many layers, including different types of meat and toppings. The dynamic island is clearly visible on the background image. The wallpaper shows another dynamic island at the bottom. It has a light green background.

Journey Across the Globe

The wallpaper is a stylized illustration that is divided into different sections and has a blue background. It shows, from top to bottom. It has an airplane flying between clouds and a yellow and white striped suitcase, also a ship at the bottom. The colors are very bright. The airplane at the top hides the dynamic island.

Wallpaper from Macbook

Next, we have a background image from the Mac. This image shows a series of smooth, curved shapes in shades of black and gray that give a sense of depth, like layers or a ribbon of wings.

Abstract Wallpaper

This abstract wallpaper is for people who want a simple, dark, abstract wallpaper for the iPhone. The wallpaper has a modern, abstract design with curved shapes and lines on a black background. The primary color form is a soft peach tone, with thin outlines that appear slightly darker. This wallpaper has a completely black background that slightly obscures the dynamic island on the top of your iPhone.

The Upside down rabbit

The Rabbit Hole is another great wallpaper if you are looking for a light and simple one for your iPhone. The wallpaper doesn’t hide the dynamic island, but turns it into a rabbit with ears. At the bottom you will find the rabbits’ favorite food and also a small rabbit hiding behind the carrots. There are no elements in the middle.

The Spider

This wallpaper has a cute, simple cartoon spider hanging down. The background is all black and works well to hide the phone’s notch to make your screen look better.

Rhythmic Abstraction

This wallpaper shows one color and one design. The top half consists of black and white geometric shapes with a few blue and gold accents. The lower half consists of wavy lines in black, blue, gold and a red stripe that form a rhythmic pattern.

Wrapping Up Island Vibes

Apple has introduced a new design called “Dynamic Island” in the iPhone 14 series, which is also used in the basic version of the iPhone 15 series. The new dynamic island notch appears as a pill-shaped area at the top of the screen. Wallpaper designers have found clever ways to hide the dynamic island with creative wallpaper designs. Tap the “Download Wallpaper” button below each wallpaper and click the ‘Download’ button in Google Drive to save the wallpaper and set it as your iPhone background.