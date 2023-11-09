Imagine a situation in which you are either ill or don’t want to call someone but need to send them a message. Yes, you can write a message, but a phone call might be a better alternative, especially if it’s a formal matter.

For example, you need to inform your boss about a day off because you are unwell. In such cases, leave a voicemail with the primary point of the message. This way you don’t have to work through everything else to get to the main point and you can deliver the important message.

But is it possible to leave a voicemail without calling someone? There’s a lot of talk about this question on the internet, and we here at TechPP have a solution for you. In this guide, we’ll show you different methods you can use to leave a voicemail without calling anyone. Enough talk, let’s get started.

Is it possible to leave a voicemail without calling someone?

Yes, you can leave a voicemail without calling someone. However, to do this, you and the person you want to leave a voicemail for without calling must use the same service provider. Please note, however, that the procedure varies from provider to provider.

Below we have described how to leave a voicemail for someone without calling them for the most common providers in the USA. For users of another provider, we also have different methods you can use to leave a voicemail.

How to send a voicemail without calling someone using mobile carriers?

Ringless voicemails are pretty effective for marketing people and even for people who don’t like to talk much and just want to say what’s important to share. Here are the steps to leave a voicemail without calling them:

AT&T

AT&T offers you the option to send a voicemail to someone without calling them. However, you need to go through some steps to reach their voicemail, which are listed below;

Open your voicemail box by pressing and holding 1. From the main menu, you need to press 2. You will hear a tone. After the tone, record your message and then press # when you have finished recording your voicemail. Enter the 10-digit phone number you want to send the voicemail to. You will hear a confirmation message reading out the person’s name and number (if available). If you want to send the message to more than one person, you must follow this step. To confirm the name and number you need to press # to give a nod that the information is correct. If you press 1, you will get the following options: Press 1 to review your message and make sure that it is correct.

to review your message and make sure that it is correct. Press 4 to re-record your message in case there is something wrong with it.

to re-record your message in case there is something wrong with it. Press 5 to request a delivery report.

to request a delivery report. Press 6 to request a delivery report telling you that the message has been read. Press # to send your voicemail.

Verizon

Sending someone a voicemail without calling them on Verizon is a bit different, as mentioned earlier. Here are the steps you need to follow:

You need to access your Verizon mailbox by pressing *86 and then pressing the send key. FYI, the 8 and 6 keys represent V and M for voicemail, respectively. Press 2 to proceed to send a voicemail. You will be redirected to a voice prompt that will tell you the instructions. Enter the number of the person to whom you want to send the voicemail and then press #. Press # to send your message. You can press 5 to review the message. Besides, you can press 0 to access the delivery options: Press 1 for private.

for private. Press 2 for urgent.

for urgent. Press 3 for confirmation.

for confirmation. Press 4 for future delivery.

for future delivery. Press 5 for recorded message review.

for recorded message review. Press * to cancel delivery.

T-Mobile

Here are the steps for T-Mobile users to access their voicemail box and send a voicemail:

Press and hold 1 to access your voicemail. Alternatively, if that doesn’t work, then you can dial 1-805-637-7249, enter your 10-digit number, and while the voicemail greeting is playing, press * and enter your password. Press 2 to access the Send option. Record your message when prompted. Press 1 to send your message, or press 4 to access the delivery options.

How to send voicemail without calling using apps?

You can also leave a voicemail without calling someone by using apps available in the Play Store or Apple App Store. Here are some of the best apps that give you the option to send a voicemail without calling someone.

1. WhatCall

The WhatCall app is available in the App Store and allows you to send voicemails without calling the person. All you have to do is launch the app, enter your phone number, verify it with the code sent to your phone and then go to the Contacts tab.

Once you tap on the contact, the app will call the person, but don’t worry, it will redirect you straight to their voicemail. The person you send a voicemail to will receive a missed call. Send your voicemail and that’s it. Please note that WhatCall only works for mobile phones and not for landline phones. It costs $1.99 to use, as there is no free version.

Download WhatCall

2. TextP2P

TextP2P is another popular app that allows you to send single or multiple voicemails directly to someone without calling them. This works for mobile phones, but not for landline phones. TextP2P offers a free trial that is valid for 14 days, so you can test the feature first before subscribing.

The offer starts with 500 credits per month for $21 and a dedicated number. TextP2P is pretty easy to use. All you have to do is upload your contact list, record your message and send your voicemail. The voicemail is sent directly to the recipient’s voicemail box without calling them.

Check out TextP2P

3. Slydial

Slydial is another popular app available for both Android and iOS that gives you the ability to make ringless voicemails with anyone. Slydial connects you to the voicemail of any US number without you having to call them, all with the touch of a button. Slydial now also has a group messaging feature that allows you to record a message and send it to up to ten people at once.

You have a choice of two plans. With the premium group Slydial, you can send pre-recorded messages to up to 10 numbers at once for $0.10 per call, with credit available for purchase in $5 increments. Then there’s the Premium plan, which gives you unlimited access for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

Check out Slydial

4. Call Loop

Call Loop is another one of our picks that lets you place a voicemail to someone without calling them. The process of sending ringless voicemails is easy with Call Loop. Simply record your audio, select the contact, and schedule your voicemails for thousands of contacts.

This is one advantage over some of the other apps listed above, as you can send voicemails using Call Loops on both smartphones and landline phones. You can upload thousands of contacts at no extra cost, which gives you access to customized caller IDs and more. The app offers a 14-day free trial, while the basic program starts at $29/month.

Check out Call Loop

5. Leave a voice note using WhatsApp

These days, there are all sorts of communication methods you can choose from, not to mention voicemails. One of the best and easiest ways to communicate with someone without calling them is to send a voice message via WhatsApp. The process is simple, and who doesn’t use WhatsApp (or Telegram), to be honest?

Calling could be a better option

While it’s understandable that not everyone likes to call and have those hour-long chats with everyone in their contacts, voice messaging may just not be the best option if you have a very important message to deliver. Some people completely ignore your voicemails, or they may not be able to receive the message in time due to a poor internet connection. So, when it is very important, you should definitely place a call. For users who are troubled by unnecessary calls on their phones, you can read our guide which gives you some effective ways to stop incoming calls without blocking them.