WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps on the internet, with over 2 billion daily active users. Since its launch in 2009, WhatsApp has constantly been adding new features to meet the needs of its ever-growing user base.

One of these features is the ability to silently leave WhatsApp groups without being noticed by other group members. WhatsApp has started rolling out this new feature on its beta channel. Here you can learn how to leave WhatsApp groups unnoticed.

Leave WhatsApp Groups Silently: What does that mean?

When you leave a WhatsApp group, WhatsApp creates a small pop-up in the chat that says “XYZ Left”, where XYZ is the name of the contact who left the group. Although WhatsApp does not send any special notifications about this popup, it still attracts a lot of attention, and other group members will immediately know that you have left the group.

This only attracts private messages from other group members, who chase you and ask why you left the group. In the worst-case scenario, you’ll even be added back to the group, which will bring you back to the beginning. This is why users have been asking for an option to leave WhatsApp groups silently, which is finally possible.

Leaving a WhatsApp group silently means that any user should be able to exit the group without being noticed. The rationale behind this is to get rid of the “XYZ Left” popup that appears in chat when a contact leaves a group. Here is the good news: you can finally leave WhatsApp groups secretly! WhatsApp has not officially announced this feature yet, but that does not matter because you can use it right now.

How to Silently Leave WhatsApp Groups

Now that we know how important it is to leave groups unnoticed, here is how you can leave WhatsApp groups silently.

Note: This feature only works on ALL the Beta builds of WhatsApp and select Stable builds. So, we recommend that you use a beta build to access this feature. You can also try it if you are using a stable build, but it may not work.

The process remains the same for both Android and iOS devices. It also works on WhatsApp Web.

Open WhatsApp, and long press on the group you want to leave silently. Now tap on the Archive Chat option.

Scroll to the top of your WhatsApp chats, where you can see all your archived chats.

Now open the group you want to leave silently. Tap on the three dots on the top right corner > Tap on More > Select Exit Group > And tap on the Exit option in the popup.



Congratulations, you have quietly left a WhatsApp group without leaving any trace. WhatsApp does not display a pop-up message in the chat that you have left the group.

The only catch is that group admins still get the “XYZ Left” popup in chat. Other than admins, no other group members are notified. The only way for other members to check if someone has left the group is to open the chat information, scroll all the way down in the member list, and check the “View Past Participants” option. Here WhatsApp shows the list of all contacts who have left the group in the last 90 days.

Secretly Leave WhatsApp Groups

The basic idea here is to archive the group first. After which, you can exit the group to leave it silently and secretly. Although Group Admins still get notified with a popup in the chat, it’s still better since regular members cannot notice this move directly. The three-step process for non-admin members to access the View Past Participants options means that you are pretty much safe from getting noticed when you leave a group silently using our guide.

The feature to silently leave WhatsApp groups is finally here, though not completely secure. Admins will still be notified, regular members will still be able to see who has left the group in the last 90 days, and the fact that your name will be grayed out on all past messages you have sent in the group – those are enough ways for someone to notice that you have left the WhatsApp group. This process is more of a reversal, where you can leave a WhatsApp group without leaving a popup. Hopefully, WhatsApp will come up with a completely secure way for users to completely ghost a group, as if they were never part of it.