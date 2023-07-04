Most newer smartphones above the mid-range are equipped with NFC. It’s a useful feature that allows us to share information and make payments with just the tap of a finger. Your credit and debit cards have long had this option, but you can also use your smartphone to make payments with a tap. This has recently become increasingly popular in India.

Right now, tap-to-pay transactions are limited to UPI apps only. To add your card and make a payment using this method, you first need to log in to a UPI app with your mobile number and bank account details (here’s our detailed guide). However, if you want to skip all that and just use your credit or debit card for payments, we have found a solution for you.

We will use Google Wallet to bypass all UPI app registration processes and set up Tap-to-Pay directly on your smartphones. Let us get started.

What is Google Wallet?

Google Wallet is a mobile payment system developed by Google. It allows users to store their credit and debit card information securely on their mobile devices and make payments both online and in physical stores. Users can link their Google Wallet account to their bank accounts or debit cards and use it to send and receive money from other individuals.

Google Wallet also offers features such as loyalty card storage, allowing users to store and access their loyalty program information digitally. Additionally, it provides a way to store gift cards and make purchases using the stored gift card information.

How to Set Up Tap-To-Pay on Any Android Smartphone with NFC

Before you proceed with the process, there are some important things to keep in mind.

This process only works with Android smartphones with NFC. If you are an iPhone user, you are out of luck because Apple does not allow tap-to-pay payments in India. Samsung users do not need to follow this guide. Samsung Pay can be used on Samsung devices with NFC to set up and make tap-to-pay payments without signing up for UPI apps. The Google Wallet app is not officially available in India, so you will not find it in the Google Play Store. You need to sideload the APK from a third-party app store or a website. We will use the official Google Wallet application, but you still need to be aware of the risks. Proceed at your own discretion.

Now that all this has been cleared up, we can begin the process.

Download the Google Wallet apk from a third-party app store or website. (The latest version of the app at the time of writing is 2.194.541972663) Follow this link to download the latest version. Open the Files application on your smartphone and navigate to the location where you downloaded the Google Wallet application. Tap on the application file and give permission for unknown sources when asked. Then tap Install and wait. Once the application is installed, open it directly by tapping the Open button, as this application will not show up in your app drawer. Once the Google Wallet application is open, tap the Add to Wallet option. Select Payment Card from the list that appears. You will need to either scan the card or add the details manually. Once you have added the card, it will appear on the app’s home screen. Now open your phone’s settings and go to the Bluetooth & Devices section. Then open the NFC settings and go to the Contactless Payments option. Here, you need to select Google Pay as your default payment option. Now when you want to make a payment, just tap the contactless payment icon on the machine POS with your phone and wait for a check mark to appear on your phone.

This method does not even require an internet connection to be enabled on your phone. So if you are in a pinch and do not have your physical cards with you, you can use your smartphone instead.

Use Tap-To-Pay on Any Android Smartphone With NFC in India

With the growing popularity of tap-to-pay in all parts of the country, and with most POS vending machines supporting tap-to-pay these days, using your smartphone as a one-stop solution for all types of payments will be critical. Whether you want to use UPI applications or just NFC-based payments, our smartphones support it all.

Can you use your smartphone to spend an entire day out of the house without taking your wallet with you? Let us know in the comments below.

FAQs About Making Tap To Pay Payments Without UPI Apps in India

What is “Tap to Pay?” Tap-to-pay, also known as contactless payment or near field communication (NFC) payment, is a method of making secure payments by simply tapping or waving your payment device (such as a card, smartphone or wearable) near a compatible payment terminal. The transaction is completed wirelessly and quickly without the need for physical contact or insertion of the card into a payment terminal. How does tap-to-pay work? Tap-to-pay transactions work through the use of NFC technology. NFC allows two devices, such as a payment card or smartphone and a payment terminal, to communicate wirelessly when they're close to each other. When you tap your payment device near the terminal, the necessary transaction data, including payment details and authentication, is securely exchanged between the devices to authorize the payment. What devices can I use for tap-to-pay payments? You can use a variety of devices for tap-to-pay payments, including: Contactless payment cards : many debit and credit cards now feature NFC technology for tap-to-pay functionality.

: many debit and credit cards now feature NFC technology for tap-to-pay functionality. Smartphones : NFC-enabled smartphones, such as iPhones and Android devices, can be used for tap-to-pay payments when connected to a compatible payment app or service.

: NFC-enabled smartphones, such as iPhones and Android devices, can be used for tap-to-pay payments when connected to a compatible payment app or service. Wearables: Some smartwatches, fitness wristbands, and other wearable devices are equipped with NFC capabilities so they can be used for tap-to-pay payments. Do I need a specific app or service for tap-to-pay payments? It depends on the payment method and the country you're in. In some cases, you'll need to have a specific payment app installed on your smartphone and link your payment cards to that app. Examples include Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, or certain banking apps. For contactless payment cards, however, you usually don't need any additional apps. Is tap-to-pay secure? Tap-to-Pay payments are designed to be secure. The NFC technology used in contactless payments uses encryption and authentication mechanisms to protect transaction data. In addition, most transactions have a limit on the amount that can be spent without requiring PIN or biometric authentication, which adds an extra layer of security. It's always important to monitor your transactions and report any unauthorized activity immediately. Are there transaction limits for tap-to-pay payments? Yes, there are usually transaction limits for tap-to-pay payments. These limits vary by country, payment provider, and card issuer. For smaller purchases, no additional verification is usually required. However, for larger amounts, you may be asked to enter a PIN or provide biometric authentication. Can I use Tap to pay internationally? Tap-to-Pay is increasingly supported in many countries around the world. However, availability and acceptance may vary by region and the particular payment method or card issuer. It's advisable to check with your bank or payment provider for international compatibility and any additional fees or requirements that may apply.