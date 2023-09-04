Age of War is a well-known 2D web game that most enjoy playing because of its captivating setting. The old-school game is available for free on most devices and has been on the market for some time.

In this action/strategy game, the player takes on the role of the commander of a civilization and leads it through different eras of human history, fortifying and protecting his/her base and attacking and destroying the enemy’s base.

Considering the great experience you probably had with Age War, it’s all too understandable that you want to find games that offer you a similar experience. Besides, playing the same game over and over can get boring. Therefore, it might be best for you to look into other games like Game of War.

Fortunately, there are many games that are comparable to Age of War; some are better, some are on par with Age of War, and some are not as good. In this post, we’ll introduce you to the six best games you can play instead of Age of War.

What is the Gameplay of Age of War?

Age of War is a strategy game that requires good planning, resource management, and tactical thinking to guide your people through different ages while defending your bases against attacks and destroying the enemy base.

Basically, it’s about you successfully completing a task to go through each of the five ages. These include the Prehistoric Age, the Medieval Ages, the Future, and the Space Age, while you unlock new units, buildings, and upgrades with the help of the gold you earn by successfully completing your tasks.

You’ll start the game as a prehistoric tribe, collecting resources, building resources, and protecting your base. Your final objective is to destroy the enemy base to advance to the next age.

Besides, Age of War has special attacks and abilities that help the player defeat the enemy, such as sending a hero unit and air attacks.

The further you advance in the eras, the more challenging and addictive the game becomes. There are other games whose gameplay is comparable to Age of War and that you’ll also find fascinating; we’ll talk about them in this article.

What Are The Best Games Like Age of War?

If you are looking for games like Age of War, the following are the best options to look at:

Age of Empires II

Age of Empires is one of the best games that resemble Age of War since they both fall into the same genre and follow almost the same techniques as Age of War.

In this browser-based game, you’ll have to guide a civilization through different eras, from the Stone Age to the Iron Age, similar to the Age of War.

Age of Empires is a game series whose best-known game is Age of Empires II, but it also includes Age of Empires IV, and all of them have cool features, such as the multiplayer mode.

In this game, the civilization starts with a few villagers and a town center, and you must gather resources and build structures and armies to defend your base and attack your enemies.

It is known for its complex gameplay mechanics, challenging AI component, and vibrant multiplayer community. The latest versions will probably captivate you even more since they have an excellent game design.

Available on: Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, and Steam

Clash of Clans

This is a very addictive game for mobile devices if you’re looking for something similar to Age of War. In the strategy game Clash of Clans, you’ll take charge of a city and expand it by collecting resources, constructing structures, and raising troops.

In this game, you’ll raid neighboring villages to collect resources while defending your community against invaders.

In the single-player mode of Clash of Clans, you’ll be able to fight with the AI through the levels and get rewards. In multiplayer mode, you’ll be able to fight against other players’ villages and defend your village against attacks.

The game requires a lot of strategic thinking, similar to Age of War, but has a different pace. As you advance in the game, you’ll be able to access more collections to expand your village.

It’s a game with addictive gameplay and beautiful graphics, in which you’ll be able to customize your village to your liking.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Rise of Nations

Rise of Nations is a popular strategy video game developed by Big Huge Games and published by Microsoft Game Studios in 2003. The objective of the game is to bring 18 different civilizations from ancient times to modern times.

In this game, as in the Age of War, you’ll fight against your opponent, collect and manage resources, build structures, and develop your army to defend and advance your civilization.

The more you advance in the game, the more new technologies you’ll have available, and your troops will be better equipped and trained, but in a similar vein, the game also grows harder and more challenging.

Rise of Nation is just as fascinating as Age of War, if not more so since it is based on a real-time strategy game and is developed with advanced game mechanics.

Available on: SteamMicrosoft StoreXbox, and

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Total War Battles: Kingdom is a free-to-play strategy game set in ancient China that focuses on building troops, fighting with enemies, building the kingdom, managing resources, and all that in the historical period of the Three Kingdoms.

In this game, the player chooses one of 12 factions, each with its own character and starting position, and then expands his base by managing armies, building structures, and collecting resources to win the game.

This game places a strong focus on character development. To lead armies in combat and shape your faction’s political climate, you’ll be able to recruit and train hero characters, each of whom has special abilities.

Besides, the game is so immersive and real-time that it includes a seasonal system with weather changes and has a rich and detailed world that includes a variety of landscapes, historical characters, and events from ancient China.

Overall, it is a game that brings the predominant controls in ancient China to its gameplay. It is very challenging and offers you a detailed world to explore in the form of a game.

Available on: Steam, Apps Store, and Xbox

Stick War

Another game like Age of War is Stick War, a popular online strategy game that involves controlling a stick figure army and leading it into battle against opposing armies.

In this game, stick figure nations are constantly fighting over resources and territories, and you, as a player, must build and manage your troops and collect resources for your armies to win the battles against the opposing armies.

In Stick War, you’ll be able to choose from different unit types, depending on the battle structure you want to encounter. Thus, you can decide whether you want to use archers or swordsmen.

There are different ways you can further strengthen your army in this game, but it depends on how you advance. Stick War also has different modes that you can play, depending on what type of mission you want to play.

Available on: Google Play Store and Apps Store

Rise of Legions

Rise of Legions is another game that follows almost the same gameplay as Age of War. You’ll find it very interesting if you are a fan of Age of War but want to switch to another game like this one.

Just like in most of the games we’ve reviewed in this article, in Rise of Legions, players control armies of powerful fantasy creatures and fight against other players to collect resources and expand their territory.

Rise of Legions is a multiplayer game that offers different factions with unique units and abilities that can be selected according to preferences and have different game modes.

The game also has a deck-building system that lets players equip their decks with powerful spells and abilities to get an advantage over their enemies in battles.

Rise of Legions is simply well-built and fun to play. If you like strategy games, you’ll surely like this game.

Available on: Steam

Final Words

For those who are looking for games like Age of War, we have reviewed the six best games that you will find interesting, like Age of War or even more. These games are strategy and defense games with slightly different gameplay, but they have better game graphics compared to Age of War so they will captivate you more.

FAQs about Games Like Age of War

1. Is Age of War still playable?

Age of War is a pioneer in strategy/defense games and one of the games that popularized the genre. Unfortunately, since Flash games are no longer supported, Age of War is no longer available on most platforms. Age of War has now been converted to HTML5, playable on most modern browsers, and free to play on platforms such as Armor Games, Kongregate, and CrazyGames.

2. What are some other strategy games similar to Age of War?

If you’re looking for strategy games similar to Age of War, here are some options to check out:

1. Stick War

2. Rise of Nations

3. Clash of Clans

3. Is Age of War available on console gaming platforms?

Age of War has never been and is not now available as a console game, as it was originally developed as a Flash game for web browsers.