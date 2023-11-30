OnePlus is known as a brand that offers a flagship experience with its products while being much more affordable than the premium brands. This time, OnePlus unveiled its first foldable smartphone called the OnePlus Open, which undercuts many flagship, foldable, and regular smartphones in terms of price. The OnePlus Open offers a very familiar form factor and is a true tablet when unfolded. The OnePlus Open’s form factor and hinge mechanism give the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold strong competition when it comes to how it feels in the hand and that there is no visible crease on the display. Can the OnePlus Open really pave the way for foldable smartphones in the mainstream?

How is OnePlus Open Different?

The OnePlus Open is the first foldable smartphone OnePlus has brought to market, and the company took around three years to perfect the design and other aspects of the device. The OnePlus Open is priced below most foldable smartphones while being better in many aspects. The OnePlus Open has a 6.31-inch display on the outside, which transforms into a 7.82-inch display when unfolded. Both displays are 120Hz LTPO3 displays with a peak brightness of 2800 nits. When unfolded, the inner display has almost no wrinkles unless you specifically look for them, making it one of the most seamless experiences among foldable smartphones.

In addition, the OnePlus Open weighs just 239 grams, making it the lightest foldable book-style smartphone available worldwide. The material mix of aluminum for the sides and glass or vegan leather for the back contributes to the weight reduction. When the OnePlus Open is closed, it looks and feels like a normal smartphone, as the outer display has the correct aspect ratio of a full-size smartphone – unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Google Pixel Fold. Thanks to the slim form factor and lightweight design of the OnePlus Open, you can keep the smartphone in your pocket without it adding too much bulk or thickness.

The lighter design and the aspect ratio of the outer display means that you can easily use the OnePlus Open with one hand without getting fatigued or doing much hand gymnastics.

OnePlus Open Has the Perfect Form Factor for a Book Style Foldable Smartphone

The biggest plus of the OnePlus Open is the fact that it doesn’t feel weird when you hold it in your hand. The OnePlus Open looks and feels like a normal smartphone from the front and back, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with its weird tall height and narrow width.

The OnePlus Open is also significantly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is due to the fact that the back is made of vegan leather instead of glass. But even the green color variant of the OnePlus Open, which comes with a glass back, is lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Secondly, the OnePlus Open is only 11.7 mm thick when closed, making it the thinnest foldable book-style phone. These numbers are even more meaningful when you compare the OnePlus Open to the Google Pixel Fold. Even though the Google Pixel Fold has a more manageable outer display, it still has a strange aspect ratio like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The OnePlus Open’s 69-piece hinge and slim, lightweight design help it blend in with other smartphones until you flip open the huge 7.82-inch internal display. That’s why I immediately fell in love with the OnePlus Open, because it doesn’t look out of place or feel awkward when you carry it in your pocket. The OnePlus Open may not be the perfect book-style foldable, but it has the perfect form factor that any brand that makes foldable devices should consider.

Would you buy the OnePlus Open? Let us know in the comments below.