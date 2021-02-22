5 Best Subscription Tracking Apps to Manage your Subscriptions

With a shedload of subscriptions across different categories — ranging everything from entertainment and fitness tracking to those for all sorts of other apps and services you use regularly — it is quite a task to keep a tab on all your subscriptions. Add to this the free-trial model on most apps and services, and you have even more subscriptions to track. As a matter of fact, free-trial subscriptions, in particular, are the ones that require you to keep an eye on periodically and take actions accordingly, since failing to do so can result in unnecessary spending on subscriptions for apps and services you do not even use.

Irrespective of whether you are an Android or iOS user, both platforms offer a native utility within their respective app stores to help you manage your subscriptions. On Android, this can be found under the Subscriptions section in the Play Store, whereas on iOS, you can locate it under Subscriptions within the iPhone Settings. Although these services make managing subscriptions convenient, they have one shortcoming, which is that they can only manage subscriptions for apps and services from the official app stores. So if you are subscribed to apps or services from other sources, those subscriptions are not retrieved by the native subscription managers of either platform. And therefore, you cannot manage them natively on Android and iOS.

Subscription Trackers

Subscription trackers are utility apps that help you manage all your subscriptions in one place by keeping track of your apps and services subscriptions in the background and offering alerts/reminders for ones that need your attention. That way, you are informed of your active subscriptions and know which ones are due for renewal. And based on that information, take the necessary actions to cut down your spending on subscriptions for services you do not use.

When it comes to finding subscription trackers, there a lot of options to choose from, which makes it hard to find the right one for your needs. So, to help you in the process, we have put together a list of the best subscription tracker apps that will allow you to manage your subscriptions effectively.

Best Subscription Tracking Apps

1. Billbot: best free and easy-to-use subscription tracker

The Billbot subscription manager has one of the best-looking UIs in an app when compared to a few other apps on the list. Its app is clean, minimal, and at the same time, also functional. One of the best things about Billbot is that you do not need to sign up for the service/create a profile to use it. Instead, you can use spaces, which it provides, to classify your subscriptions into separate spaces. However, since there is no account involved in this approach, you miss out on the sync functionality.

Using Billbot, you can add subscriptions for more than 200 popular services such as Netflix, Dropbox, and Spotify. Adding subscriptions is also fairly straightforward, and the app provides reminders to alert you about the subscriptions due for renew. Similarly, if you need to convert subscription costs between currencies, the app does a good job of converting them into different currencies.

Free

Get Billbot (Android | iOS)

2. Recur: best subscription tracker with widgets

Recur is a relatively new subscription tracker app on the list. It is strictly iPhone- and- iPad-only and is one of the easiest to get started. The app’s overall UI is clean, which makes navigating around a lot easier. Much like Billbot, Recur, too, does not require you to sign up for an account, which means you can add your subscriptions right away. However, what separates it from Billbot — in a good way — is that you can sync your subscriptions across different iDevices with iCloud sync.

Adding new entries on the app is pretty straightforward, and you can enable renewal notifications to get timely alerts for when any of your subscriptions are about to expire and need renewal. As for subscription tracking functionalities, Recur provides a graph on the home screen with a visualization of all your subscription expenses to give you a quick overview of your spendings. Besides, if you upgrade to the Pro plan, you get access to widgets, which give you a view into all your subscriptions right on the home screen. And, alongside that, you also get a bunch of different customization options so you can personalize certain elements of the app to your preference.

Free | Paid (in-app purchase)

Get Recur – Subscription Tracker: iOS

3. Truebill: best multi-purpose subscription tracker

Truebill is one of the popular subscription and expense managing services out there. It has a clean interface and is easy to get started. You can use it to manage all your finances and optimize your spendings on subscriptions. In fact, not just that, Truebill is more than just a subscription tracker, so you can also use it to track other expenses and stay on top of your expenses.

The service provides a snapshot summary of your financials, which makes it easier to view all your subscription costs, bills, and other expenses. When it comes to subscription tracking, you can monitor all your apps and services subscriptions in one place. In addition, you also get to cancel subscriptions right from the app, which takes away the need to do it for each service individually.

Free, Paid (in-app subscriptions)

Get Truebill (Android | iOS)

4. Subby: best subscription tracking app for Android

Subby is an Android-specific subscription manager that lets you track your subscriptions across various apps and services. Adding new subscriptions to the app is simple, and the app automatically sets an icon as soon as you enter the name of a service. One of the best things about Subby is that you can add categories to your listings. That way, you can categorize all your subscriptions into different categories and make them easily discoverable.

Talking about subscription management features, the app provides detailed insights into your expenses right on the home screen so you can view subscription details such as payment method, subscription expiry date, subscription price, and payment cycle at a glance. Adding to the convenience further, if you need to backup and restore your subscriptions to the cloud, the app allows you to do so with your Google Drive account. Lastly, being a free app, Subby serves ads in its UI. So, if you want a clean experience without any distractions, you might need to consider upgrading to the pro plan.

Free | Paid (in-app purchase)

Get Subby: Android

5. Bobby: best subscription tracking app for iOS

Bobby is yet another clean and beautiful subscription tracking app on the App Store. It is exclusively available for iPhone and supports hundreds of services on the internet. And the best part is, unlike some of the other subscription trackers, with Bobby, you do not need to type the name of the services manually when adding a subscription listing. Instead, what you can do is choose a service from the list and start filling in the relevant subscription details about it.

All the expenses you make for your subscriptions are listed at the bottom of the app. And based on your preference, you even get to choose how you want to view the total expenditure. Available options for which include monthly, remaining, and total expenses. iCloud sync is another useful functionality that you get with the app, which, just as it sounds, allows you to sync your expenses across all iDevices over iCloud. Furthermore, much like other trackers, Bobby also provides you the ability to customize a few of its elements with the paid plan.

Free | Paid (in-app purchase)

Get Bobby: iOS

Those are some of the best subscription trackers for Android and iOS smartphones. Using these apps, you should be able to manage all your apps and services subscriptions easily and save yourself from the unnecessary spending on services you do not use.