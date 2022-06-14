How to Set a Custom Netflix Profile Picture

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services around. Millions of users binge-watch their favorite shows and movies every day. One of the most helpful features of Netflix is the ability to create up to five different profiles, so you do not interfere with each other’s watching history.

However, you cannot natively set up a custom Netflix profile picture, only use the default templates. Therefore, it can sometimes be difficult to distinguish between different profiles. And the last thing you want is to be in someone’s way while enjoying the latest episode of Stranger Things.

But what if I told you that you can actually set a custom Netflix profile picture? Or even set GIF as your profile picture? Sounds exciting, right? Well, get ready, because we are going to tell you how to do just that.

How to add a Custom Profile on Netflix?

Before we take a detailed look at how to set up a custom Netflix profile picture, let us first understand how to add a custom profile to Netflix.

Launch your preferred web browser on your PC/Mac and log in to Netflix.com Once you are logged in, you will see a bunch of profiles with different names underneath them. To add your custom profile, click on the + icon. Now, simply fill in your profile details, and you are good to go.

Set a Custom Netflix Profile Picture using Google Chrome

Unfortunately, Netflix does not allow you to set a custom profile picture, and you are forced to choose one from the pre-made templates. But do not worry, you can still set your own Netflix profile picture using an extension. So what are you waiting for? Let us take a look at it.

Launch Google Chrome on your PC and navigate to the following link. Here, add the Custom Netflix Profile extension to your browser.

After that, visit Netflix.com and log in with your credentials. Once you see all the Netflix profiles, click on the extension icon towards the upper right corner of the screen and select the Netflix Custom Profile extension. Now, select your profile from the drop-down list and set a custom profile picture per your preferences.



Boom, you should now have a custom profile picture on Netflix.

Note that you can see the custom profile photo only on the device that uses Google Chrome with the extension installed. On other devices, such as smartphones and tablets, your profile picture remains unchanged.

How to change Netflix Profile Picture across all devices on PC/Mac

If you do not feel like creating your own profile picture, you can simply choose one from Netflix’s preloaded templates, and the best part is that it gets updated across all your Netflix devices. Let us take a look.

Launch your preferred web browser on your PC/Mac and log in to Netflix.com Once you are logged in, you will see a bunch of profiles with different names underneath them. Here, select the manage profiles option, and click on the pencil icon on your preferred profile.



After that, again hit the pencil icon on top of your profile and pick one image from the whole host of options and boom, it will now update that profile image across all your devices flawlessly.



How to change Netflix Profile Picture across all devices on Android/iOS

If you do not have access to a PC and still want to change your Netflix profile picture, follow these steps:

Launch the Netflix application on your Android/iOS device and log in with your credentials. Once you are logged in, you will see a bunch of profiles with different names underneath them. Here, select the pencil icon in the upper-right corner of your screen, and once again click on the pencil icon on top of your profile.



After that, simply pick one image from the whole host of options and boom, it will now update that profile image across all your devices flawlessly.

Set a Custom Netflix Profile Picture Effortlessly

With the steps mentioned in this article, you should easily be able to set a custom Netflix profile picture on your laptop/ PC. Let us know in the comments below if you have successfully set up a custom Netflix profile picture and how your friends have reacted to it.

FAQs

Further Reading:

How to Watch Netflix with Friends: 8 Best Methods

Netflix Mobile Games: Best Games and How to Get Them on Android and iOS

How to “audiobook” Netflix with Audio Description

Absolute Best Netflix VPN Services that work in 2022

Top 6 Tools to Elevate Your Netflix Experience