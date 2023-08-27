WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world. Being a text-only service in the past, WhatsApp now comes with a range of features, including the ability to add gifs, photos, videos, your own stickers to chats, and much more.

Since their introduction, WhatsApp stickers quickly became very popular on WhatsApp. Most of the users, especially youngsters, use animated and self-made stickers to chat in group chats or personal one-on-one conversations. The best thing about WhatsApp is the ability to add third-party stickers to the app and use them in all chats without any restrictions. Sometimes, WhatsApp stickers may not load, and you may not see them in your list.

If you are facing such a problem right now, don’t worry. In this guide, we will show you how to fix the problem with WhatsApp stickers not showing up and give you tips on how to avoid this problem in the future. So, let’s get started right away.

9 Easy Ways to Fix Custom Stickers Not Showing on WhatsApp

Check the Sticker Pack

In WhatsApp, if you want to use stickers in your chat, you need to add them to your sticker list. There are mainly two ways you can add sticker packs to your WhatsApp. Firstly, you can download them directly from the WhatsApp Sticker Store, which is integrated with the app, and secondly, you can add stickers from third-party apps.

If your sticker pack is not showing up in WhatsApp, it may well be that the sticker pack is not loaded in WhatsApp. This usually happens with third-party sticker apps. Before you turn to other troubleshooting methods, you should check whether the sticker pack has been added to your list or not.

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

Then tap on the emoji icon and on the sticker icon next to the GIF icon.

Now tap on the + symbol at the bottom.

Select MY STICKERS.

Now check if your sticker pack appears in this list. If you don’t find the pack, add the stickers to WhatsApp again.

Restart Your Device

If the sticker pack has been added to your list but is not displayed, try restarting the device. Restarting the device is the most popular and well-known troubleshooting method to fix most issues, including problems with stickers not showing on WhatsApp. There are different steps to restart a device on different smartphones. However, most of the steps are very similar on all Android smartphones.

How to restart an Android smartphone (common technique)

Press and hold the power button: Look for the power button on your device, usually located on the side or top of the device. Press and hold the power button until the power menu appears. Tap on Restart or Reboot: In the power menu, you should see options like power off, restart, or reboot. Tap on the “Restart” or “Reboot” option. For some devices, swiping is required. Wait for the device to restart: After you tap Restart or Reboot, your device will shut down and then turn back on. This can take a few seconds or a minute, depending on the device. Unlock your device: Once your device has restarted, you’ll need to unlock it as you normally would access your home screen and applications. Once you have completed the reboot, open WhatsApp again and check out the sticker packs. If the problem persists, follow the other troubleshooting methods.

Force Stop WhatsApp

Android smartphones have a built-in “Force Stop” feature that lets you pause and kill a particular app that’s currently running in the background. When you force-stop an app, the app is closed, and its background processes are stopped. Force-stopping an app can be useful to clear the currently running process of WhatsApp. It is also a useful tool to free up system resources if you have too many apps running in the background, which can improve your device’s performance.

To force stop an app on Android, you can follow these steps:

Open the “Settings” app on your Android device. Scroll down and tap “Apps” or “App Manager“, depending on your device and Android version. Find WhatsApp and click on it. On the app’s info screen, you should see a button that says “Force stop.” Tap on that button. A warning message will appear asking you if you want to force quit the app. Tap “OK” to confirm. The app should now force quit, and all background processes, services, and notifications will be stopped. Alternatively, you can search WhatsApp, long press on it, and click on the info to see the options to force quit. Note that force quitting WhatsApp will not delete any data or settings associated with the app, so you can continue using the app as usual after the force quit.

Give Permissions

WhatsApp needs system permission to access the data on your device. With each new Android version, Google has made it harder for app developers to access data, storage, and more to improve privacy. Every app on Android now requires access permission, and you can turn permissions on and off at any time.

If you use third-party WhatsApp sticker apps, you should make sure that you give the apps the necessary permissions to add sticker packs to the apps. Most third-party apps require storage permissions to download and add stickers to WhatsApp. Follow the steps below to grant storage permissions to the apps.

To grant storage permissions for WhatsApp on an Android device, follow these steps:

Open the “Settings” app on your phone. Scroll down and find “Apps” or “Application Manager” and tap on it. Find “WhatsApp” in the list of apps and tap on it. Tap “Permissions” or “App Permissions” (depending on your phone’s Android version). Find the “Storage” option and tap on it. Turn on the toggle to allow WhatsApp to access your device’s storage. When a pop-up window appears asking you to confirm, tap “Allow” or “OK.”

On the iPhone, the app permission system works a bit differently, and you don’t have to explicitly grant storage permission to individual apps like WhatsApp explicitly. Instead, iOS grants apps access to certain system features and data based on the permission settings you allow when you first install the app. By default, when you install WhatsApp on your iPhone, the app has access to your device’s memory to store files and media sent through the app.

If, for some reason, you want to check or change the permissions for WhatsApp or any other app on your iPhone, you can do so by following the steps below:

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on the app whose permissions you want to check (in this case, WhatsApp). Here you’ll see the permissions that the app has requested and has access to. If you want to disable a particular permission for WhatsApp, such as access to your camera or microphone, you can flip the switch next to the permission to disable it. If you change your mind later and want to turn the permission back on, you simply flip the switch again.

Check Your Internet Connection

WhatsApp needs a stable internet connection to work. Make sure you have an active internet connection on your smartphone. Sometimes, slow or no internet can cause WhatsApp stickers to load slowly or not at all.

There are several ways you can use to test your internet connection on your smartphone. The most common and simple method is by using an internet speed test website like Speedtest.net. Click on “Start Test” to check the status of your internet connection.

Suppose your internet is working fine. Follow the other troubleshooting methods to fix the custom stickers not showing on WhatsApp. If you have an internet connection issue, you can follow the steps below to fix the network issues on your smartphone.

Here are some steps you can take to resolve network issues on your Android smartphone:

Check your network connection: Make sure you are connected to a Wi-Fi network or that your mobile data connection is turned on. If you’re having Wi-Fi connection issues, try moving closer to the router to get a better connection or reset the router settings. Turn airplane mode on and off: Turning airplane mode on and off can sometimes help fix network problems. You can find Airplane Mode in your Quick Settings or in the Settings app. Restart your device: Restarting your device can sometimes help fix network issues. Just hold down the power button and select “Restart” from the power menu. Check for software updates: Make sure your device is up to date with the latest software updates. Go to the “Settings” app, select “System” and then “Software Update” to check for updates. Clear the cache and data of the network-related apps: Go to the “Settings” app, select “WhatsApp,” and then select the app that is connected to your network connection (for example, the browser or messaging app). Clearing the app’s cache and data can help fix network-related issues. Reset network settings: Go to the “Settings” app, select “System,” then “Reset Options, then “Reset Wi-Fi, Cellular & Bluetooth.” This will reset your network settings, including Wi-Fi, mobile data, and Bluetooth. Contact your Internet service provider: If the network problem persists, you need to contact your ISP for further assistance.

Clear App Cache

memory stored on your smartphone that contains data and files such as images, videos, and other data that an app often needs to access from other apps to make the app load faster. WhatsApp uses this cache to load faster and run smoother. Over time, if the device has problems with the cache memory, it can cause the app to stop working. You can simply clear the cache to fix this problem.

Clearing the app cache does not delete any personal data, such as login credentials, saved settings, or app-related documents. It only deletes temporary files and data that the app has stored in the cache.

To clear the cache on an Android device, you can follow the steps below:

Open the “Settings” app on your Android device. Scroll down and tap “Apps” or “Application Manager“, depending on your device and Android version. Find WhatsApp and click on it. On the app’s info screen, you should see an option called “Storage.” Tap on that option. On the Storage screen, you will see an option called “Clear cache.” Tap on this option. A confirmation dialog will appear asking if you want to clear the cache. Tap “OK” to confirm. Repeat these steps for all other apps for which you want to clear the cache. Alternatively, find the WhatsApp application and long press on it, click on the info and the storage settings, and click on “clear cache.”

Update WhatsApp

Sometimes, the specific version of WhatsApp can be the reason why you can’t load custom stickers on your WhatsApp. This can be a developer’s mistake, or the specific version of the app is not optimized for your device. You can easily fix this issue by updating WhatsApp on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap the profile icon in the top right corner. Tap on Manage apps & device. Apps for which an update is available are marked with “Update available” Find WhatsApp and update WhatsApp.

To update apps on an iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner. Scroll down to see your list of available updates. Find WhatsApp in the list and click Update When prompted, enter your Apple ID password to authorize the update.

Uninstall and Re-install the App

If the problem persists, try uninstalling WhatsApp and reinstalling it. This is also one of the most popular and common methods to fix WhatsApp problems. Make sure that you back up your chats and media before uninstalling WhatsApp. You might lose your data if you don’t do it properly. Follow the steps below to back up your WhatsApp data.

To backup your data on WhatsApp, follow the steps below:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings by clicking on the vertical three-dot menu in the top right corner. Tap on Chats. Tap on Chat Backup. Here, you can choose to back up your chats manually or set up automatic backups. To do this, select the frequency (daily, weekly, monthly) and whether you want to include videos in the backup. You can also choose whether you want to back up your data to Google Drive (if you use an Android device) or iCloud (if you use an iPhone). If you’re backing up to Google Drive, you’ll need to sign in to your Google account and give WhatsApp permission to access your Drive. Once you’ve set your backup settings, you can tap Back up now to manually back up your data.

How to uninstall WhatsApp on your Android/iPhone

Open your phone and find WhatsApp

Now, long press on the app and click uninstall on Android and delete > if you’re using an iPhone.

Once you have uninstalled the app, open the Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp if you’re using an Android device, or visit the Apple App Store and search for WhatsApp if you’re using an iPhone.

Once you’re in, install WhatsApp on your smartphone. Open the app and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup. On the backup screen, tap Import chats from Backup to restore your WhatsApp chats and media.

Once the process is complete, add the sticker packs to WhatsApp and check if the problem is fixed.

Factory Reset Your Mobile

If the above troubleshooting methods don’t work, you can reset your smartphone as a very last resort. When you factory reset a device, all data, settings, and apps, including WhatsApp data, are deleted and reset to the original factory settings, just like a new device. All your personal data, including contacts, Google accounts, photos, videos, music, and documents, will be deleted from the device’s internal memory.

You need to set up your reset device just like a new device. Different Android smartphones require a different reset procedure. Below, we have listed the factory reset steps for the most popular brands. Once the reset is complete, set up your smartphone, install the app, and add stickers to your WhatsApp. This should solve the problem of WhatsApp not displaying stickers on your smartphone.

Fix WhatsApp Stickers Not Showing Issue

So that is how you can fix the problem with stickers not showing up in WhatsApp on Android and iPhone, as well as on WhatsApp Web. I hope you find this guide helpful. Most of the time, network issues are the main problem when WhatsApp doesn’t show stickers. Try simple methods first. Let us know in the comments below which method helped you solve the problem.

FAQs on Fixing the Custom Stickers Not Showing in WhatsApp Issue

WhatsApp Stickers Not Showing After Restore?

To fix the problem that WhatsApp stickers are not displayed after the restore, you need to create a backup.

Uninstall the WhatsApp app and install it again from the Google Play Store.

Once WhatsApp is installed, launch it and enter your mobile number for verification.

After your account is verified, you will see the “Restore” button that you need to tap on.

Wait for all your backed-up WhatsApp data, including stickers, to be restored on your Android phone. When the restore process is complete, tap NEXT, and you will see the sent WhatsApp stickers.