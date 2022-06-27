Top 6 Cookie Pop-up Blockers You Can Use in 2022

The intrusive cookie consent pop-ups that appear every time a user tries to access a website are one thing that severely degrades the user experience on many websites. There aren’t many websites that don’t use cookies. Even though cookies are sometimes helpful in tracking your online activities, the EU has mandated that websites must regularly display a cookie consent pop-up for users.

However, not everyone likes having their online activities monitored or even having pop-up ads constantly appearing on their computer, which brings us to the option of using cookie pop-up blockers. Some websites even go as far as forcing you to accept cookies which should be voluntary. We’ll introduce you to some cookie pop-up blockers that you can use to get rid of this annoyance on your devices.

What are cookies used for?

Cookies are small blocks of data that store information inside your browser. When you visit a website, the site can send cookies to your computer. Cookies help websites track user activity on their sites. For example, a cookie can remember your login information so you don’t have to enter it again the next time you visit the site.

Cookies help consumers who shop online by storing items you add to your cart and similar items on websites. Therefore, first-party cookies are usually helpful, while third-party cookies are often unnecessary and potentially harmful.

Many websites are now required to display cookie consent pop-up windows that allow users to agree or decline to have their Internet activity recorded.

In addition, you can decide at your own discretion whether to accept or reject cookies. However, some websites abuse these cookie pop-ups, making the user experience very annoying. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of ways you can block cookie popups from your browser.

Best cookie pop-up blockers to use with your web browser

Cookie popup blockers are extension files that you can add to your browser to remove all unnecessary cookies from the website you visit. Here are the six best ones you can use:

1. I don’t care about cookies – Remove cookie warnings

One of the most popular cookie pop-up blockers available for your browser is I don’t care about cookies. The plugin blocks, accepts, or rejects cookies while you browse websites. Websites that use cookies don’t pose a threat to you because the extension manages the necessary cookies and performs the work required for them.

It is also compatible with browsers like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, and some others and is free of charge. Visit this URL and follow the on-screen instructions to add the extension to one of your browsers.

2. Hush for Safari – Noiseless browsing

A specially designed open-source addon for Safari called Hush prevents unwanted pop-ups from accepting cookies. The application is lightweight and easy to use. With this add-on, blocking cookies is handled by Safari itself; it only takes commands from Hush, which makes it extremely fast and secure.

Using Hush is free and safe, as it never shares your data. Hush is, therefore, the best option if you want to prevent cookie pop-ups in Safari.

Here’s how to configure it: visit the App Store and install this app by clicking this link. Then enable the feature and enjoy a hassle-free browsing experience.

3. Remove Cookie Banners

To enjoy your browsing experience, the Cookie Banner extension is another program you can use with your browser. It helps hide intrusive notification and email sign-up banners that obscure the content of the websites and cookie flags you visit.

Also, if you use ad blockers and receive pop-ups asking you to “Please disable your ad blocker on our site,” this add-on will help you delete them.

To set it up: click this link and click Add to Desktop.

4. Ninja Cookie – Remove cookie banners

Another alternative to block advertising cookies and trackers automatically in your browser is Ninja Cookie. The extension removes unnecessary cookies to prevent some websites from collecting data. Both free and premium versions are offered.

However, you can pay whatever you can afford for the premium version. The Safari extension for Ninja Cookie is still in beta. Ninja Cookie is available for Chrome, Edge, Opera, and Firefox. Just click here to add it to your browsers.

5. Stardust cookie cutter

Thanks to Stardust cookie cutter, you have full control over the ads and other intrusive pop-ups you see while browsing. The extension can be used without a subscription and is open source. Moreover, it supports all browsers, including Safari and Brave. You can download and try Stardust Cookie Cutter from this link.

6. Super Agent – Automatic cookie consent

Installing the Super Agent browser extension will automatically fill out cookie pop-up forms. After installing the extension, you can choose which tracking cookies to accept or reject. According to your preferences, the extension will automatically fill out the consent forms.

Aside from not storing your data by default, the company promises to inform you if any actions are taken and warn you if it finds a website that disregards your preferences. You can download Super Agent from their website. It works with most Chromium-based browsers (Chrome, Edge, Opera), Safari, and Firefox.

Allow cookies on some websites while using pop-up cookie blockers

As mentioned above, the functionality of some websites depends on cookies. Therefore, if you use a cookie blocker, these websites may be inaccessible or may not function properly. To fix this, you can allow some trusted websites in your cookie pop-up blocker. Here is how (we make use of “I don’t care about cookies” as an example).

Step 1: After installing the extension, click on the add-on icon at the top right corner of your browser.

Step 2: On the resulting drop-down menu, hit the three-dot icon and select Option.

Step 3: Copy and paste the website you wish to allow and click Save Settings.

Your cookie pop-up blocker will not block the website you add to the list.

How to Stop Cookie Pop-ups on Android

Unlike web browsers which can use browser extensions to block those annoying GDPR cookie pop-ups, mobile browsers are deprived of browser extensions to do the same thing. So the alternative is to use a browser like Opera and Vivaldi, which provide a setting to block these pop-ups once and for all.

On Opera, go to the Settings tab by clicking the “O” icon on the bottom-right of the screen. On the following page, enable the Ad Blocking option. Next, tap it for expanded advanced options. Here, look for “Block Cookie Dialogs” and will allow it. This should kill all the annoying GDPR cookie pop-ups on Android.

Vivaldi has the “Cookie Crumbler” feature that allows you to bypass those annoying cookie dialogs and banners that pop up whenever you visit a new website. Internally, it’s using the block lists from EasyList Cookie List, and I Don’t Care About Cookies.

Use Privacy-First Browsers

While Google Chrome is the most popular web browser, it’s not the best regarding privacy. Yes, there are some quality privacy extensions for Chrome , but you are better off using something which is built with privacy in mind.

Here are some of the best Private browsers for both desktop and mobile platforms:

DuckDuckGo (iOS, Android, Desktop)

Brave (iOS, Android, Desktop)

Firefox Focus (iOS, Android)

Ghostery (iOS, Android, browser plugins)

Tor (iOS, Android, Desktop)

Final Words

It is important to understand that not all cookies are wrong and that certain websites need them to function correctly. For this reason, using the browser’s built-in cookie blockers is not a good idea. However, with the cookie pop-up blockers discussed in this article, you can effortlessly browse the Internet without being bothered by the cookie pop-ups.

FAQs on Cookies Popup Blocking