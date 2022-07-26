How to Unmute on Instagram: App, Stories, Profile, and More [2022]
Unmute without notifying the other person
- Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, with millions of daily active users sharing posts, stories, and much more.
- However, Instagram allows its users to mute accounts of their choice if they do not wish to interact with that account’s posts/stories.
- In the article, we will look at how you can unmute on Instagram without notifying the person.
According to Statista, people spend an average of more than two hours a day on social media, sharing stories, interacting with friends and watching Instagram reels. However, many users mute posts on Instagram so they can focus on other things to break this addiction.
Also, some users mute stories and posts from accounts they don’t want to interact with or aren’t particularly interested in. However, if you want to keep up with that account’s social media activity in the future, how can you unmute it on Instagram?
How are Instagram Mute and Unfollow Features Different?
The mute option on Instagram is better for reducing noise from your feed. Unfollowing people is easier than muting them, but it does not stop the user from noticing that you aren’t following them anymore.
The difference between mute and unfollowing is that with mute, the follower will not know that you have muted them on Instagram. Mute comes from a private version of unfollowing.
With that out of the way, let’s begin unmuting.
1. Unmute Instagram (Story) from the Homepage
First, let us take a look at how you can effortlessly unmute on Instagram right from the homepage. Before starting the process, make sure that you have already updated Instagram to the latest version. Otherwise, the process might not work.
- Launch the Instagram app on your Android/iOS device and swipe Stories left to the end.
- You will now see all your muted Stories at the end.
- Here, just long press on the muted person’s story (the one with the grayed-out profile icons), and a new pop window will appear at the bottom of the screen.
- Then select the “Unmute” option, and the person will be seamlessly unmuted. The next time that person uploads a Story from their Instagram account, it will be visible to you on the Home screen without any hassle.
2. Unmute on Instagram via Account Settings
If for some reason, you cannot unmute on Instagram directly from the homepage, you can also unmute their account directly from the Instagram settings. Now, while the process does require some additional steps, the process, however, is pretty straightforward.
- Launch the Instagram application on your device and navigate to your profile.
- Click on the three-bar icon in the top right corner of the screen and choose settings from the bottom pane.
- Next, go to the Privacy tab and scroll down.
- Now. under Connections, select the Muted accounts option.
- From the list of accounts, click on the account you wish to unmute.
- Once done, it will open that person’s Instagram account.
- Here, click on the Following icon and choose the mute option from the drop-down list.
- After that’s done, simply toggle off the Posts and Stories option to unmute that person/account on Instagram.
3. Unmute on Instagram From the Profile Page
The following method for unmuting someone on Instagram is directly from the account’s profile page. So what are you waiting for? Let us have a detailed look.
- Open Instagram and go to the search tab.
- Search for the Instagram account you wish to unmute and open their profile screen.
- Next, click on the Following icon below the account’s profile photo.
- From the bottom pane, select the mute option. Once done, toggle off the Posts and Stories option to unmute that person/account on Instagram.
Unmute on Instagram and Interact Freely
Using one of the methods we shared in the article, you can easily unmute anyone on Instagram and start interacting with them freely again. Moreover, if something goes wrong, you can always mute them again without worrying as it does not notify the other person.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I mute someone on Instagram?
The process is relatively simple if you wish to mute someone on Instagram. Let us have a look.
- Open the Instagram app on your Android/iOS device, and in the search tab, search for the Instagram account you wish to mute.
- Now, click on the Following icon and select the mute option from the bottom pane.
- Next, simply toggle on the mute option for stories and posts. After that is done, Instagram will no longer notify/show those posts on your Instagram feed.
How to mute/unmute someone’s posts on Instagram?
If you wish to only mute/unmute someone's Instagram posts, that is quite simple. Navigate to the Instagram profile of the person whose posts you want to mute/unmute and click on the following icon. Here, select the mute option and toggle on or off the posts option to mute/unmute that person's Instagram posts.
Does the process for unmuting on Instagram stay the same on Android/iOS?
Yes, the process to unmute an Instagram Account's posts and stories stay the same irrespective of the device. Just make sure the Instagram app is updated to its latest version available on the Google Play Store/App Store.
Is there any way to tell if I’ve been muted by someone else?
There is no way to know if you have been muted by someone else. The only way to find out is if the person who muted you tells you. If you have been muted by someone else, they will still be able to see your content. You can start a conversation with the person who has muted you through Instagram messenger.
Does Instagram notify the other person if I mute/unmute on Instagram?
Worry not, as Instagram does not notify the person whose Instagram account you are muting/unmuting. However, if you block someone, he can refer to our guide and find out if you have blocked him.
Can I hide my Story from someone without unfollowing them?
Yes, you can hide your Story from others on Instagram without unfollowing them.
1. Go to your profile by tapping your profile picture in the bottom right.
2. In the top right, tap More options, then Settings.
3. Then tap Story under Privacy.
4. Tap the number of people next to hiding Story From.
5. Choose the people you want to hide your story from, then tap Done (iPhone) or back in the top left (Android). When you want to unhide your story from someone, tap their name to unselect them.
How do I check if someone is logged into my Instagram account?
With recent trends, unauthorized access to accounts has become a significant concern for many online users. Fortunately, Instagram does allow its users to check if someone is logged into their Instagram accounts without their consent. But how do you check that? Well, you may refer to this guide to find out if someone has unauthorized access to your Instagram account.
How to Unmute on Instagram Using PC?
You can mute or unmute a person's messages on Instagram Web using your PC. Log in to Instagram.com, go to Direct Messages. Click on the person's name you want to mute/unmute. Tap on the "i" Details button on top right. Here you will see a checkbox for muting/unmuting messages.
Where Did The Mute Button Go On Instagram?
The mute button on Instagram has been moved to the 'Following' menu. To unmute someone, go to their profile screen and tap on the 'Following' menu, then choose "Mute."
There is now a toggle for mute on the top left of profiles. You can unmute people with your device or by tapping the icon in their profile (top left).
Unmuting content on Instagram can be done through the company's website or app. The mute button has been removed, so users must use these methods to see posts or stories that are being muted.
How Do You Unmute Someone On Instagram If They Haven’t Posted?
If you've muted someone on Instagram, you can easily unmute them by following these steps:
1. Tap on the 'Settings' icon in the top right-hand corner of your screen.
2. Scroll down to 'Muted Accounts' and tap on it.
3. Select the profile of the person who has been muted and turn off their mute switch.
4. You can also unmute them by switching off their mute switch as well as disabling posts and stories in settings.
How do I find my muted friends on Instagram?
There are numerous ways to mute/unmute an Instagram account, depending on what you want to do with it. To view muted profiles, follow these steps:
- Tap on the three-bar icon at the top of your profile screen and select Settings from the menu.
- Go to Privacy > Muted accounts and find all your muted friends listed in order under their names.
- Make sure to tap on the profile you want to unmute before leaving this screen.
How do you tell if you have been muted Instagram?
It is not possible to tell if someone has muted your story on Instagram by looking at their profile. The only way to find out is to ask the person directly.
How do you unhide someone’s story?
There are multiple ways that you can unhide someone's story on Instagram. The most common way is to use the built-in mute function. This can be done by tapping the double arrow in the top right-hand corner of any post or profile photo.
