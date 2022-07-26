How to Unmute on Instagram: App, Stories, Profile, and More [2022]

According to Statista, people spend an average of more than two hours a day on social media, sharing stories, interacting with friends and watching Instagram reels. However, many users mute posts on Instagram so they can focus on other things to break this addiction.

Also, some users mute stories and posts from accounts they don’t want to interact with or aren’t particularly interested in. However, if you want to keep up with that account’s social media activity in the future, how can you unmute it on Instagram?

How are Instagram Mute and Unfollow Features Different?

The mute option on Instagram is better for reducing noise from your feed. Unfollowing people is easier than muting them, but it does not stop the user from noticing that you aren’t following them anymore.

The difference between mute and unfollowing is that with mute, the follower will not know that you have muted them on Instagram. Mute comes from a private version of unfollowing.

With that out of the way, let’s begin unmuting.

1. Unmute Instagram (Story) from the Homepage

First, let us take a look at how you can effortlessly unmute on Instagram right from the homepage. Before starting the process, make sure that you have already updated Instagram to the latest version. Otherwise, the process might not work.

Launch the Instagram app on your Android/iOS device and swipe Stories left to the end. You will now see all your muted Stories at the end. Here, just long press on the muted person’s story (the one with the grayed-out profile icons), and a new pop window will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Then select the “Unmute” option, and the person will be seamlessly unmuted. The next time that person uploads a Story from their Instagram account, it will be visible to you on the Home screen without any hassle.

2. Unmute on Instagram via Account Settings

If for some reason, you cannot unmute on Instagram directly from the homepage, you can also unmute their account directly from the Instagram settings. Now, while the process does require some additional steps, the process, however, is pretty straightforward.

Launch the Instagram application on your device and navigate to your profile.

Click on the three-bar icon in the top right corner of the screen and choose settings from the bottom pane.



Next, go to the Privacy tab and scroll down.

Now. under Connections, select the Muted accounts option.

From the list of accounts, click on the account you wish to unmute.

Once done, it will open that person’s Instagram account. Here, click on the Following icon and choose the mute option from the drop-down list.



After that’s done, simply toggle off the Posts and Stories option to unmute that person/account on Instagram.

3. Unmute on Instagram From the Profile Page

The following method for unmuting someone on Instagram is directly from the account’s profile page. So what are you waiting for? Let us have a detailed look.

Open Instagram and go to the search tab. Search for the Instagram account you wish to unmute and open their profile screen. Next, click on the Following icon below the account’s profile photo.

From the bottom pane, select the mute option. Once done, toggle off the Posts and Stories option to unmute that person/account on Instagram.



Unmute on Instagram and Interact Freely

Using one of the methods we shared in the article, you can easily unmute anyone on Instagram and start interacting with them freely again. Moreover, if something goes wrong, you can always mute them again without worrying as it does not notify the other person.

Frequently Asked Questions