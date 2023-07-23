Threads, Mark Zuckerberg’s pet project that is supposed to be the best Twitter alternative, got off to a roaring start with over 100 million signups in less than a week after launch. Although the hype has since died down, Threads hopes to keep users interested by introducing new features to keep them coming back to the platform.

In our last post, How to Block/Unblock Someone on Threads App, we presented several ways you can block a user from interacting with your Threads profile and posting content. In this blog, we’ll show you how to mute/ unmute someone on Threads.

3 Ways to Mute Someone on Threads

In the Threads app, you can mute someone to stop receiving notifications from that user. This is different from blocking, as blocking the user on Threads also blocks them on Instagram. Also, blocking the user will give them a notice when they try to find your account on Threads. However, muting a user in Threads only temporarily suspends that user’s notifications.

Below are some ways you can mute someone in threads.

Method 1: Mute Someone from Threads Post/ Home Feed

You can mute users whose posts are displayed in your feed. It’s a simple and straightforward process with no bottlenecks.

To mute someone from a post or feed in the Threads app, follow the given steps.

Open the Threads app. Tap on the 3-dot icon next to the user you want to mute. Now, select the Mute option. You will get a confirmation page. Click the Mute Posts button to mute the user.

Once muted, the user’s post will disappear from your Home feed.

Method 2: Mute Someone from Their Threads Profile Page

You can also mute someone through their profile page. You need to know that person’s real name or username to mute them properly.

To mute someone through their profile in the Threads app, follow the steps provided.

Open the Threads app. Now go to the user’s profile in your tracking list or use the search function. Tap on the 3-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Select the Mute option. You will now receive a confirmation page. Click the Mute Posts button to mute the user.

Method 3: Mute Someone from the Comment Section on Threads

Finally, you can mute users in the comments section of the post. If someone disturbs your peace or annoys you with notifications, you can mute them without letting them know you have muted them.

To mute someone in the comments section of the Threads app, follow the steps given.

Open the Threads app. Go to the Threads post where the user commented on your post. Now tap on the 3-dot icon next to the comment of the user you want to mute. Select the Mute option from the menu. Finally, click the Mute Posts button on the confirmation page.

How to Unmute Someone on Threads?

If you decide to unmute someone on Threads, there is an easy way to do it. To unmute someone in the Threads app, follow the steps provided.

Open the Threads app. Go to your profile page. Now tap on the icon with two horizontal lines in the upper right corner. Tap on Privacy. Now tap on Muted. A list will open with all the accounts you have muted. Tap the Unmute button next to the user’s profile to unmute them.

Wrapping Up – Muting and Unmuting Users on Threads

Muting or unmuting someone on Threads is a simple and straightforward task. After you mute a user, you will no longer see post updates from that user and you will no longer be notified when they comment on your post. This is better than blocking or unfollowing if you know the user. Also, muting them on Threads does not mute them on Instagram like blocking does.

With the above methods, you can easily mute or un-mute someone on Threads.

FAQs About Muting and Unmuting Users on Threads

What happens when you mute someone on Threads? If you mute someone in threads, you will no longer see that person's posts in your feed. Also, you will not receive notifications when that person likes or replies to your Threads. Muting is preferable to blocking because blocking users on Threads also blocks them on Instagram. However, muting only allows you to temporarily avoid the user on the platform without them realizing they are being ignored. Can I see posts from a muted user? You will not see the muted user's posts in your feed. However, you can still see his posts and updates by visiting his profile. Just search for the user's profile using the search bar and you will be able to see all posts and updates there. Does muting someone on Threads mute them on Instagram as well? Since Threads and Instagram are connected, you may feel that muting someone on one platform will also mute them on the other and vice versa. But muting someone in Threads does not mute the user on Instagram. That only happens when blocking.