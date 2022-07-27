How to Block Volume Buttons on Android [Guide]
Disable Volume Levels on Android to Avoid Glitches!
- Volume buttons are sensitive and can easily be pressed accidentally, which can be very annoying, especially if you miss a call or accidentally turn off your alarm clock in the morning. If you’ve ever found yourself in this situation, you know how frustrating it can be.
- Fortunately, there are a few ways you can block volume buttons on Android.
- In this article, we’ll also show you how to achieve this with the Button Remapper and Volume Lock app.
Has this ever happened to you? When your phone volume is accidentally increased or decreased by your shirt sleeve, or when you put your phone in your pocket? If you have ever accidentally turned up the volume on your phone, you know how annoying it can be.
Whether it is in your pocket or just sitting on a table, it is easy to turn the volume up without meaning to. This can be especially frustrating if you are in a quiet environment and suddenly your phone starts blasting music. Blocking the volume keys can prevent accidental changes to the volume levels and save you from a lot of frustration.
In this post, you’ll learn how to disable volume buttons on Android devices, remap the buttons, lock the volume settings, and why volume buttons change on their own. We also provide a solution for those who want to control the volume without the buttons. Read on to learn more!
How To Disable Volume Buttons on Android?
It’s clear that the physical buttons for volume on your Android phone are intrusive and can be quite annoying. There are several ways to block volume buttons on Android, but we will discuss the three most effective methods.
1. Lock Volume Buttons by Switching Volume Buttons to Media Only
The easiest way to block volume keys on Android is to make media volume the only option. You won’t then be able to accidentally change the ring or notification volume, as this will disable the ring and notification volume. The only issue here’s to change the way the volume buttons work so that they’re only used to change the media volume.
To do this, go to Settings > Sounds and vibrations > Volume.
Then, select Media only.
Toggle the “Use the Volume keys for media” option to ON. From this moment on, every time you press the physical volume buttons on your phone, the multimedia volume changes, not the ringer volume.
2. Block Volume Buttons Using a Button Remapping App
This method allows you to disable or reassign hardware buttons on your device. You can use applications like Buttons Remapper or Button Mapper.
With these apps, you can assign the physical volume buttons to any action or disable them altogether. This way, you can prevent accidental button presses. Also, you can make your device more user-friendly by assigning the buttons to other actions.
For example, you can map the volume buttons to control the screen brightness or to take screenshots.
How to use Buttons Remapper
- First, install the app from the Play Store using the link given above.
- Open the app and grant it the necessary permissions. To do this, simply toggle on the “Services Enabled” checkbox.
- Now tap the “+” button in the lower-right corner and select “Short and long press”.
- Now, a screen like the one shown in the picture above will appear.
- Select the Volume + button.
- Now select Do Nothing from the Action drop-down list.
- Repeat the process for the Volume “-” button.
- Now, you have successfully disabled your volume keys.
You can also remap your volume keys for other actions like controlling the screen brightness or taking screenshots.
To do so, select the “Volume key +” button and then the desired action from the Action drop-down list.
And that’s it! You have now successfully reassigned your volume keys.
If you ever want to enable the volume buttons again, simply go to the Buttons Remapper app, long press the action you want to delete, and tap on the “Delete” button as shown above!
3. Lock Volume Buttons Using Volume Lock App
The Volume Lock app lets you lock the volume buttons so they can’t be accidentally changed. This is a great way to prevent accidental button presses.
- To use this app, simply install it from the Play Store.
- Once installed, open the app and set your desired volume.
- Now, tap the “Locked” button.
And that’s it! Your volume buttons are now locked.
FAQs About Blocking Volume Buttons on Android
How do I stop my screen from turning off when I press the volume button?
If you want to stop your display from turning off when you press the volume button, follow these simple steps:
- Go to Settings > Display > Advanced
- Turn off the "Screen timeout" option.
How do I make my phone vibrate when I press the volume button?
Looking to make your phone vibrate when you press the volume button? Then follow these simple steps:
- Go to Settings > Accessibility and
- Turn ON the "Vibrate on button press" option.
This is available on most Android phones by default.
How do I disable the volume buttons on my Android phone?
You can disable the volume buttons on your Android phone by using a button remapping app or a volume lock app. There are several options available for button remapping and volume lock. We recommend "Buttons Remapper: Map & Combo" by Irishin and "Volume Lock" by Alexander Aizendorf
How do I turn my phone’s volume buttons off?
To turn off the volume buttons on your phone, go to Settings > Sounds and vibrations > Volume and select the "Media only" option.
This will ensure the volume buttons only control media volume and not others like ringtone volume or alarm volume.
How do I lock volume control on my iPhone?
To lock volume control on your iPhone, open the Settings app and go to "Sounds." Then, scroll down and select the "Sounds & Haptics" or "Sounds" option. Now turn off "Change with Buttons."
How do I disable physical buttons on Samsung?
The best and easiest way to disable physical buttons on Samsung is to use a button remapper app. These apps allow you to map the physical buttons to any action or disable them entirely. These apps require no root and are very easy to use.
How do I lock my Volume settings?
There are a few ways to lock your volume buttons on Android. The easiest way is to install a Volume Lock app. With these apps, you can customize your volume levels, and the process is simple. Free to download and install; all you need to do is follow the instructions within the app. Other methods include using Button Mapper apps.
Why is my phone volume changing on its own?
If you find that your phone's volume is changing on its own, there are a few possible causes and solutions.
- First, try rebooting your phone if you are experiencing volume issues.
- Second, ensure that you have the latest firmware for your device and Android operating system - this might help fix software-based problems.
- Another potential cause of unwanted volume changes could be headphones that aren't compatible with your phone.
Why Does My Android Automatically Reduce Volume?
If you're experiencing automatic reductions in sound volume on your Android phone, there are a few things you can check to fix the problem.
- First, take a look at your device's volume settings. Sometimes, Android phones will set the volume too low when they detect a hardware issue with the speaker system.
- Next, you'll want to check if the volume button is disabled. The volume button can automatically be disabled when you use it too loudly.
Why my volume screen doesn’t go away?
There are a few possible explanations for why your volume screen won't go away. One possibility is that you have an app that is interfering with the system UI. Another possibility is that you have a hardware issue.
If you have an app that is causing the problem, you can try uninstalling recently installed/updated apps one by one and see if that fixes the issue. If you have a hardware issue, you may need to take your phone to a repair shop to get it fixed.
