How to Block Volume Buttons on Android [Guide]

Has this ever happened to you? When your phone volume is accidentally increased or decreased by your shirt sleeve, or when you put your phone in your pocket? If you have ever accidentally turned up the volume on your phone, you know how annoying it can be.

Whether it is in your pocket or just sitting on a table, it is easy to turn the volume up without meaning to. This can be especially frustrating if you are in a quiet environment and suddenly your phone starts blasting music. Blocking the volume keys can prevent accidental changes to the volume levels and save you from a lot of frustration.

In this post, you’ll learn how to disable volume buttons on Android devices, remap the buttons, lock the volume settings, and why volume buttons change on their own. We also provide a solution for those who want to control the volume without the buttons. Read on to learn more!

How To Disable Volume Buttons on Android?

It’s clear that the physical buttons for volume on your Android phone are intrusive and can be quite annoying. There are several ways to block volume buttons on Android, but we will discuss the three most effective methods.

1. Lock Volume Buttons by Switching Volume Buttons to Media Only

The easiest way to block volume keys on Android is to make media volume the only option. You won’t then be able to accidentally change the ring or notification volume, as this will disable the ring and notification volume. The only issue here’s to change the way the volume buttons work so that they’re only used to change the media volume.

To do this, go to Settings > Sounds and vibrations > Volume.

Then, select Media only.

Toggle the “Use the Volume keys for media” option to ON. From this moment on, every time you press the physical volume buttons on your phone, the multimedia volume changes, not the ringer volume.

2. Block Volume Buttons Using a Button Remapping App

This method allows you to disable or reassign hardware buttons on your device. You can use applications like Buttons Remapper or Button Mapper.

With these apps, you can assign the physical volume buttons to any action or disable them altogether. This way, you can prevent accidental button presses. Also, you can make your device more user-friendly by assigning the buttons to other actions.

For example, you can map the volume buttons to control the screen brightness or to take screenshots.

How to use Buttons Remapper

First, install the app from the Play Store using the link given above.

Open the app and grant it the necessary permissions. To do this, simply toggle on the “ Services Enabled ” checkbox.

” checkbox. Now tap the “+” button in the lower-right corner and select “Short and long press”.

Now, a screen like the one shown in the picture above will appear.

Select the Volume + button.

Now select Do Nothing from the Action drop-down list.

from the Action drop-down list. Repeat the process for the Volume “-” button.

Now, you have successfully disabled your volume keys.

You can also remap your volume keys for other actions like controlling the screen brightness or taking screenshots.

To do so, select the “Volume key +” button and then the desired action from the Action drop-down list.

And that’s it! You have now successfully reassigned your volume keys.

If you ever want to enable the volume buttons again, simply go to the Buttons Remapper app, long press the action you want to delete, and tap on the “Delete” button as shown above!

3. Lock Volume Buttons Using Volume Lock App

The Volume Lock app lets you lock the volume buttons so they can’t be accidentally changed. This is a great way to prevent accidental button presses.

To use this app, simply install it from the Play Store.

Once installed, open the app and set your desired volume.

Now, tap the “Locked” button.

And that’s it! Your volume buttons are now locked.

FAQs About Blocking Volume Buttons on Android