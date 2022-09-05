Google Docs is an online word processor that lets you create, format, and share online documents. It allows users to create, edit and save documents and spreadsheets online and save them to their drive or Google account. Any PC with an Internet connection and a feature-rich web browser can view the saved files in Google Docs. Google Docs is part of a wide range of online tools offered by Google and is connected to other online tools such as Google Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Google Forms, and Google Keep.

Google Docs lets users import, create, edit and update spreadsheets and documents in a variety of fonts and file formats. They can also create lists and tables and insert photos into Google Docs sheets. But despite all these features and benefits, sometimes we still need certain tasks in our completed Google Docs sheets. In this case, we can install certain add-ons in Google Docs.

So in this post, we will learn how to install and use add-ons in Google Docs. The Android app and the web version of Google Docs support add-ons, but iOS users, unfortunately, cannot install add-ons. Therefore, we will explain how to use add-ons in Google Docs on the web and Android apps.

What are Google Docs Add-ons?

Google Docs add-ons are extensions that allow users to customize and enhance their Google Docs experience. There are add-ons for Google Sheets, Slides, and Forms. Add-ons can provide features that are not available in the standard version of Google Docs. They can be used to improve productivity and customize the way you work with your documents.

Add-ons can be found in the Google Workspace Marketplace. They are created using Apps Script, a server-side JavaScript platform that requires no setup. There are a variety of different types of add-ons, including Sheets, Docs, and Forms add-ons.

How to Install and Use Add-Ons in Google Docs on the Web (PC)?

You can easily install and manage add-ons on your PC or laptop from the Google Docs website. All you need to do is follow some basic steps. Let’s take a look at them.

How to Install Add-Ons in Google Docs Website?

Open your web browser and go to the Google Docs website. If you are already signed in with your Google account, you will be taken to the Google Docs home page. If not, then sign in with your Google account. Then, open a blank sheet by clicking the + icon.

Now click on Extensions in the top menu area. There you will find add-ons. Click on it and then select Get Add-ons..

This will open the Google Workspace Marketplace window, which lists all the add-ons compatible with Google Docs. To search for a specific add-on app, use the search bar.

Next, type your favorite add-on in the search bar and click on it. You will now be redirected to the page of that particular add-on. Click Install to add it to your Google Docs spreadsheet. You may also be asked for some permissions. Allow them.



After your favorite add-on is installed, you need to learn how to use it. Follow these steps to manage add-ons in Google Docs.

How To Manage Add-Ons in Google Docs Website?

Open a blank Google Docs sheet again and scroll to the Extensions tab in the top menu. Then, click Add-Ons and click the add-on you want.

In the new window on the right, you will see all the available options of the add-on for your Google account. Select the functionality you want. When you are done using the add-on and its features, click the cross icon to close the add-on. You can also uninstall any installed add-on by going to the Extensions tab again. After you select add-ons, click Manage Add-ons.

After you click this option, the installed add-ons will be displayed. Select the icons with the three dots and then choose Uninstall to remove the add-on from your account completely.



With these steps, you can use and manage any installed add-on in your Google Account on Google Docs.

How To Install and Use Add-Ons in Google Docs for the Android app?

As with the website version of Google Docs, you can install many add-ons on the Google Docs Android app. All of these add-ons are installed from the Google Play Store and, like the website, can be easily uninstalled. So now we will look at all the steps to install add-ons in Google Docs Android app.

How To Install Add-Ons in Google Docs Android App?

Install the Google Docs app from Play Store on your Android smartphone. If it is already pre-installed, open the app. Select the plus (+) icon in the lower right corner of the app. Then click New Document.

Next, select the three vertical dots in the blank document and then select Add-ons. Now click Get add-ons.

This will open all the add-ons supported in the Google Docs Android app. Currently, only three add-ons are included in the Google Docs Android app.

Choose your favorite add-on and install it from the Google Play Store.

With all these steps, you can easily install add-ons in Google Docs Android app.

Now, you may want to know how to disable or remove the installed add-ons on your Android smartphone. Let’s take a look.

How To Uninstall Add-Ons in Google Docs Android App?

Again, open a new blank document in the Google Docs app. Then tap the three dots in the upper right corner and tap Add-ons. You will now see all the add-ons installed on your smartphone. Now select it and then the desired function.

If you are using the add-on in question for the first time, allow all the necessary permissions. You can also manage this add-on by removing or uninstalling it. Open the Add-ons tab again, and then tap Manage Add-ons. Tap the blue toggle switch to disable it.

You can also uninstall it completely by long-pressing the add-on’s icon and then selecting Uninstall.



With these steps, you can easily use and manage any installed add-on in the Google Docs Android app.

Use and Manage any Add-Ons in Google Docs With Ease

Even though Google Docs is known for its simplicity, the ability to use add-ons is an advantage. And with so many add-ons available, you will surely find some that will increase your productivity, especially on the Google Docs website. These add-ons will surely increase your productivity and help you perform some tricky tasks that might take much more time without them.

