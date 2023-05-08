Passwordless digital life is almost here in 2023. Major technology companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple are urging their users to get rid of passwords, setting the trend for a passwordless future in the digital world. Microsoft is the first player to introduce this new passwordless authentication, followed by Google with the recent announcement of Passkeys and Apple on its way.

If you are tired of remembering passwords or using the same passwords or weak passwords for multiple accounts, this secure and new effortless authentication method may be just what you need. In this guide, you’ll learn what Google Passkeys are and how to set up and use Passkeys in your Google account.

Why Do We Need a Passwordless Future?

Passwords have long been the primary means of securing your online accounts. A password is a simple text created along with your username or email address that serves as a secret code for logging into a particular website or app. A password must be memorable, and it must also be secured so that no one knows about it.

Setting passwords and securing and remembering them requires a bit of effort from the user. Some find it hard to remember a password, and some use the same passwords over and over or weak passwords that are easy to guess, making them vulnerable to attacks.

To solve these problems, several technologies have emerged that aim to eliminate the need for passwords. One of the most promising solutions is biometric authentication, which uses a person’s unique biological characteristics, such as fingerprint, facial, or voice recognition, to verify identity.

These solutions are not only more secure than passwords but also more convenient and user-friendly, as users do not have to type or remember their passwords. In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward a passwordless future.

OK! Now What Is Google Passkeys

Google Passkeys is a new authentication technology developed by Google that uses the same biometric authentication to authenticate when signing in for Google accounts.

It is a passwordless login method that allows you to use your smartphone as an authentication device. When you sign in to a website or app on your phone or desktop, you simply unlock your phone, and you are successfully signed in to the account without having to enter your password.

This new authentication system is based on the standard developed by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium. The way it works is simple: when a user tries to log in to their Google account on a computer using their phone, they will receive a notification on their Android smartphone asking them to confirm the login attempt. Then the user can use biometric authentication such as fingerprint, FaceID, pin, or pattern to authenticate and confirm the login process.

To use Google Passkeys, a user must first register their cell phone as a physical authentication device. After registration, the user can log in to his Google account on another device. As described above, the user receives a notification asking him to confirm the authentication. Also, Google Passkeys uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to establish a secure connection between the authentication device and the device you want to use to sign in.

Due to limitations, you can currently only create Google Passkeys on laptops and desktops running Windows 10 or macOS Ventura or later and on cell phones or tablets running Android 9 or later and iOS 16 or later. You can see the full list of devices compatible with Google Passkeys on the support page.

How To Setup and Use Google Passkeys

Before you set up Google Passkeys, make sure that your device is compatible with Google Passkeys setup. We have mentioned the requirements above. Once your device meets all the basic requirements, follow the steps below.

Google Passkeys Setup on Android

Open your favorite browser and visit myaccount.google.com

In the top navigation bar, click the Security tab

tab Scroll down and click on Passkeys.

Now click on “ Use Passkeys “.

“. That’s it. You have successfully created a passkey for your Google account.

Google Passkeys setup on Desktop

The process is almost similar to setting up Passkey on your Android smartphone. Note that I use a different Google account to set up Google Passkeys on the desktop. This will not cause any problems.

Open your favorite browser on your desktop and enter the URL: https://accounts.google.com/.

Now click on the Security tab in the left navigation bar.



Now enter your Google account password and click “ Next “. If you have forgotten it, you can click Forgot password to recover the password



“. If you have forgotten it, you can click to recover the password Click Use Passkeys and click Continue to create a passkey on your device

and click to create a passkey on your device That’s it. You have successfully created a Google passkey for your Google account on your device. You will see the confirmation message “You can sign in with your master key”



Google Passkeys setup on iPhone

Open your favorite browser and visit myaccount.google.com on your iPhone

Click on the Security tab in the top navigation bar

tab in the top navigation bar Scroll down and click on Passkeys .

. Now click on Use passkeys .

. That’s it. You have successfully created a passkey for your Google account.

How To Use Google Passkeys to Sign in With Your Account

Using Google Passkeys to log in to Google accounts is also as simple as setting up Google Passkeys. But there are a few things you need to consider before using it. First of all, your Google account should be enrolled with your authentication device (the device you use for biometric authentication). And both devices should be connected via Bluetooth. Once you have met the necessary requirements, follow the steps below to sign up for Google accounts with passwordless passkeys.

Open your preferred browser on your device and sign in to your Google account. Now enter the email address and click “Next.” Make sure that the email address you enter has the passkey enabled.



Now, you will see a prompt to sign in with your Google Passkey. Click Continue to sign in with your Google Passkeys. If you do not see this prompt, you may not have created the passkey for your Google account. You can follow the steps described above.



Now select the authentication device in the pop-up. Make sure that the authentication device you are using and the device you are currently using to sign in for your Google account are connected via Bluetooth.

You will receive a notification on your authenticated device to confirm your authentication. Tap the notification and enter the password, pattern, or fingerprint to authenticate your device.



After successful authentication, you will be automatically signed in to your Google account on the device you are signing in with.

You can use the same process to sign in to a Google account using passkeys on any device such as a PC, desktop, Android, or iPhone.

Best Practices for Using Google Passkeys

Enable two-factor authentication: even though passkeys are a more secure way to authenticate your Google account, 2FA (two-factor authentication) can provide an additional layer of security to protect your account.

Do not create passkeys on public and shared devices: it is highly recommended that you do not set up passkeys on public devices. Other people can easily access your Google account if they gain access to the publicly shared device.

Sign out of your Google account if needed: When you remove your Google account from a particular device, the passkeys associated with that Google account are removed. If you use a third-party app for Passkeys, make sure to sign out of your Google account on other devices.

Monitor activity: Monitor your account activity and enable alerts for any suspicious activity

Manage activity: Regularly review and manage your account security settings and make sure you are taking full advantage of security features.

Secure Your Digital Life With Google Passkeys

Remembering passwords is now an old-fashioned method. Thank you to the efforts of major companies, passwordless authentication is almost a reality, and anyone, including you, can log into an app or website without using a passcode. Passcodes not only offer a simple login process but are also more secure than the traditional password login.

The changes are just beginning, and we can expect that in the future, every app and website will embrace this trend and provide the best experience for the end user. We hope this guide has been helpful to you. If you are having trouble creating Google Passkeys or signing in with Passkeys, share your experience in the comments below so we can help.

FAQs on Setting Up Google Passkeys for Gmail