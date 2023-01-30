Resetting an iPad can help in several ways. It can fix software-related issues, clear memory, and storage, and reset the device to its original factory settings. This can be especially useful if the iPad is running slowly, freezing, or crashing or if you want to erase all personal data and settings before selling or giving the device away.

It is important to note that doing an iPad reset will erase all data and settings on the device, so you should back up all important information before proceeding with the reset. In this guide, we will introduce several methods that you can use to reset your iPad easily.

Backup Your iPad Before Resetting

You can easily back up your iPad data with iCloud Storage. This includes information like photos, videos, contacts, documents, and app data and settings. It’s important to know that the iCloud backup service has a storage limit (up to 5GB for a free account) and when the storage is full, the user will have to either buy more storage or use an alternative like iTunes to back up iPad data.

To back up your iPad using iCloud, you can follow the steps below:

Connect your iPad to a Wi-Fi network.

Go to the “Settings” app on your iPad.

app on your iPad. Search for “iCloud,” click on it, and then tap “iCloud Backup.” Alternatively, you can also search for “Backup” in the search bar.

click on it, and then tap Alternatively, you can also search for “Backup” in the search bar. Make sure the “iCloud Backup” option is checked, and then tap “Back up now.”

option is checked, and then tap Wait for the backup process to complete. This may take a few minutes, depending on the amount of data on your iPad.

Once the backup is complete, you can check the status of the backup by going back to the iCloud Backup settings.

Reset an iPad to Factory Default

Resetting your iPad to factory settings will erase all data, settings, and apps on the device. This includes personal data, such as contacts, photos, and videos, as well as apps, music, and other media. After the iPad is reset, it will be in the same state as when it was new. You will then need to set it up again. You can also restore a previous backup to retrieve the data you saved before resetting iPad.

To Factory reset your iPad, you can follow the steps below:

Go to the “Settings” app on your iPad, and tap on “General.”

app on your iPad, and tap on Scroll down and tap on “Transfer or reset iPad.”

Tap on “Erase all content and settings.”

Enter your passcode or your Apple ID and password if prompted.



or your Apple ID and password if prompted. Confirm that you want to erase all content and settings by tapping on “Erase now.”

Wait for the reset process to complete, which may take a few minutes.

Once the reset is complete, you will be prompted to set up your iPad as a new device or restore it from a previous backup.

Other Reset Options on iPad

In addition to the hard reset, Apple also offers the option to reset all settings, reset network settings, home layout, VPN settings, and much more. In case you don’t want to wipe the iPad completely. With these reset options, you can reset it to default settings with just a few clicks. Below we’ve listed the most popular options to reset all settings and reset network settings.

How to Reset All Settings

The Reset Settings feature on iPad resets all settings on iPad to default values but does not delete any personal data or apps. Settings that are reset include things like your Wi-Fi passwords, custom ringtones, and brightness levels.

To reset all settings on your iPad, you can follow the steps below:

Go to the “Settings” app on your iPad. Select “General.” Scroll down and select “Reset.” Select “Reset All Settings.” Enter your passcode or your Apple ID and password when prompted. Confirm that you want to reset all settings by selecting “Reset All Settings.”

How to Reset Network Settings

Resetting the network settings on iPad will erase all previously connected Wi-Fi networks, VPN settings, and cellular settings on iPad. After resetting, you will need to re-enter your Wi-Fi passwords and reconfigure your VPN settings.

To reset the network settings on iPad, you can follow the steps below:

Go to the “Settings” app on your iPad. Select “General.” Scroll down and select “Reset.” Select “Reset Network Settings.” Enter your passcode or your Apple ID password when prompted. Confirm that you want to reset network settings by selecting “Reset Network Settings.”

iPad Factory Reset Made Easy

So this is how you can factory reset an iPad in different ways and with different settings. Sometimes a factory reset is necessary to fix a problematic iPad or to erase all content and settings before selling or donating an iPad. We hope you’ve learned something from this blog post. If you have any questions about this topic, we’d be happy to help!

FAQs on Resetting an iPad

How do I reset an iPad for a new user? To reset an iPad for a new user, you can follow the steps below: Open the "Settings" app on your iPad. Select "General." Scroll down and select "Reset." Select "Erase all content and settings." Enter your passcode when prompted. Confirm that you want to erase all content and settings by selecting "Erase now." How to factory reset an iPad without iTunes? Here's how to factory reset an iPad without iTunes: Go to the "Settings" app on your iPad. Select "General." Scroll down and select "Reset." Select "Erase All Content and Settings." Enter your passcode when prompted. Confirm that you want to erase all content and settings by selecting "Erase Now." If I factory reset my iPad, would the passcode still be there? Factory reset will erase all data, settings, and apps from your iPad, including your passwords. After a factory reset, your iPad will be in the same state as when it was new and will need to be set up again, including creating a new password. How do I reset my iPad for trade-in? When you reset your iPad for trade-in, you'll need to erase all your personal data and settings from the device. Follow the steps below to reset your iPad for trade-in. Back up your iPad: before you reset your iPad, you should back up all the important data you want to keep, such as contacts, photos, and documents. You can back up your iPad to iCloud or iTunes. Reset Erase all content and settings: Go to "Settings" > "General" > "Reset" > "Erase all content and settings". Enter your passcode when prompted, and then confirm that you want to erase all content and settings by selecting "Erase now" How to factory reset an iPad with no password recovery? If you have forgotten your iPad's passcode and there is no password recovery option set up, you'll need to put your iPad into recovery mode to wipe it and remove the passcode. Here's how: Connect your iPad to a computer that you've previously used to sync with iTunes. Press and hold the Home button and the Power button on your iPad at the same time. Hold down both buttons until you see the recovery mode screen. You'll get the "Restore iPad" prompt in iTunes. Click on it to restore the backup. Wait for the restore process to complete. This may take some time, depending on the size of the data. Alternatively, you can also contact Apple support who can help you wipe your iPad without passcode and also provide a restore option. How to erase iPad without Apple ID? If you want to erase iPad but don't remember your Apple ID and password, you can unlock your iPhone/iPad using the iTunes app. To do that, connect your iPad to your computer, and put it in recovery mode. There will be an alert asking you to restore or not. Click on the Restore button. This works only if Find My iPad is disabled.