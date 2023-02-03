A refurbished MacBook is a great way to get a powerful computer at a fraction of the cost of a brand-new one. Refurbished MacBooks are inspected, tested, and certified by Apple or a trusted third-party vendor to ensure they are in good condition.

Since there are many ways to buy a refurbished Mac, it cannot be easy to decide where to buy it. Not all sellers are trustworthy. Truth be told, the Internet is full of low-quality affiliate sellers. You need to be careful when choosing a seller or platform. This guide will introduce you to some of the best addresses for buying a refurbished MacBook.

There are various options when it comes to finding the perfect place to buy a refurbished Apple product, such as a MacBook or Mac. We are giving you a rundown of our favorite places to purchase these devices at prices well worth your wallet – no matter what budget you have. From reliable retailers specializing in second-hand goods to industry experts sharing their knowledge, here’s where you should go in search of the right used Apple device for you!

Why Should You Buy a Refurbished MacBook

Buying a refurbished MacBook is becoming more and more popular. Not only do you get the same high-quality product that Apple offers, but you save money in the process. Refurbished products can be up to 50% cheaper than new products, and given the extensive, rigorous refurbishment process, it’s easy to see why people would choose one.

There are many reasons to buy a refurbished MacBook. The deciding factors are:

Cost-effective: a refurbished Mac costs a fraction of the price of a new Mac. When you buy from a trusted seller, you get a powerful computer that performs better because of the quality checks done before the sale.

Environmental impact: Buying refurbished computers reduces electronic waste and helps reduce the need for newly manufactured electronics.

Warranty and return policy: most trusted MacBook vendors offer a limited-time warranty and return policy. This gives you time to get an idea of the performance of the Mac you are buying. If you are not satisfied or find any defects, you can exchange them or get a refund.

Availability: Popular models (and certain variants) of MacBooks often sell out quickly, but refurbished models may still be available.

Popular models (and certain variants) of MacBooks often sell out quickly, but refurbished models may still be available. Upgrade opportunities: Refurbished MacBooks may offer the opportunity to upgrade to a newer model that would have been prohibitively expensive at full retail price.

What to Look for When Buying a Refurbished Mac

These are the things you should look for when buying a refurbished MacBook:

Know the model and specifications: Before placing an order or buying a refurbished Mac, it is better to know the model and its configuration. This will help you choose the best possible Mac for your needs. If you want to run extensive programs such as professional video editing programs, you need a better configuration to run them smoothly.

Check for damage: When you buy a used MacBook, you need to check for damage to the machine. There might be damages that are usually not visible but can be discovered upon close inspection. A damaged MacBook is good for nothing while you line your pockets with the purchase.

Check the battery health: There is no guarantee that refurbished MacBooks come with a brand new battery, but the condition of the battery must be close to 100%.

Check the charging adapter: Not only the battery but also the physical condition of the charging adapter should be checked. Buying a new charging adapter is a costly affair. Choose a Mac that comes with a working charging adapter.

Run Apple Diagnostics: Running Apple Diagnostics may take some time. But it can detect some basic problems with the logic board and memory. When buying a refurbished MacBook, this is a smart thing to do. Disconnect all devices from the Mac, turn it back on, and hold down the D key on the keyboard after the startup chime. Select the language and run the test.

Compare Prices: Compare refurbished Macbook prices from different vendors to get the best deal.

Check seller reputation: Consider buying from a reputable seller with a good reputation and positive customer reviews to reduce the risk of buying a defective or counterfeit device.

Difference Between Refurbished, Used, and Resold

Refurbished Macs are used devices that have been inspected, cleaned, and repaired by Apple or an authorized service provider before being resold at a discounted price. Used Macs or resold Macs are second-hand devices that don’t carry a manufacturer’s warranty.

The advantage of buying a refurbished MacBook is quality assurance. They go through several tests to ensure that they meet the strict standards set by Apple to ensure optimal performance. Plus, most refurbished models, especially sold directly by Apple, come with the same warranty as brand-new models, so you can buy your device with confidence that it’ll last just as long without having to pay the full retail price.

With this knowledge, it’s now time to take a look at the best places selling refurbished MacBooks.

Best Places to Buy Refurbished MacBook

Some of the best places to buy a refurbished MacBook are:

Apple Certified Refurbished Amazon Renewed Mac of All Trades OWC Best Buy

Apple Certified Refurbished Store

What’s better than buying a refurbished product from the manufacturer itself? Apple replaces the damaged parts with the original products in all refurbished Macs. Apple Certified Refurbished offers MacBooks obtained through exchange programs in its online and offline stores.

Apple carefully inspects each product and restores it to the best possible condition before offering it for sale. When you buy a refurbished MacBook from Apple, you save yourself a lot of hassle that you normally have with third-party sellers. Plus, every purchase is covered by Apple’s standard one-year warranty, giving you added peace of mind.

Besides, the selection of products available at Apple Certified Refurbished is huge and is constantly changing, so shoppers should check back regularly to discover new products. The store also carries some of the latest models, including MacBook Pro and Air, as well as iMac computers. In addition, customers have access to technical support should any issues arise during the purchase or setup process.

Buy Refurbished MacBook on Apple Store

Amazon Renewed

Amazon Renewed is an excellent option when it comes to getting a good deal on a refurbished Macbook. Although third-party sellers sell the products, Amazon does a thorough vetting before allowing the seller on the platform. Often, prices here are lower than in the Apple Refurbished Store.

Amazon offers a return window where you can check the device and its performance. If you are unsatisfied, you can return the product and get your money back. Amazon’s great customer service makes it one of the best places to buy a refurbished MacBook.

When you store at Amazon Renewed, you’ll also enjoy additional benefits like access to customer service that’s available 24/7 in case any issues arise. You can even choose between different warranty options depending on your budget and needs. Plus, shipping is free, so you will not incur any additional costs!

Buy Refurbished MacBooks on Amazon Renewed

Mac of All Trades

For shoppers looking for the best deals on refurbished Macbooks, Mac of All Trades is an ideal destination. This online store carries a wide selection of Apple products, including 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch MacBook Pros with Retina Display. And it’s not just about finding discounted prices. This website offers certified pre-owned devices that have been tested to ensure they work like new ones.

The selection at Mac of All Trades includes all possible configurations from different years and models. All Macs are tested and refurbished by certified technicians before being offered for sale. Every product you buy at Mac of All Trades comes with a free hardware warranty and a hassle-free return policy.

Mac of All Trades also makes shopping easy and convenient. You can quickly narrow down your search with filters such as color, OS version, memory size, processor type, hard drive capacity, and more to find exactly what you’re looking for. With competitive prices and top-notch customer service, this website gives customers plenty of reasons to keep coming back in their search for the perfect MacBook!

Buy Refurbished Macs on Mac Of All Trades

OWC

Other World Computing (OWC) has been in the business for many years. You can trust OWC when you buy a refurbished MacBook. Every refurbished Mac from OWC is fully inspected and tested by Apple-certified technicians. They ensure that a Mac passes all tests with good performance results before it is offered for sale.

OWC has a special program or offer called OWC Upgrade Service. You can upgrade a MacBook purchased there to a more powerful version. One of OWC’s professionals will come to your home or office and install the processor and memory upgrades you want.

Every product you buy from OWC comes with a warranty and support from OWC’s expert support team. You can also add two years of extended protection to your purchase. In general, OWC offers a 14-day 100% money-back guarantee.

In addition to the online marketplace, OWC has several retail stores in the U.S. where customers can get advice on choosing the best product that suits their needs. This ensures that every customer receives exactly what they are looking for without having to worry about compatibility issues or other concerns. With such great service on both fronts, this store stands out as the perfect place to buy a refurbished Macbook.

Buy Refurbished MacBook on OWC Store

Best Buy

If you want to buy refurbished MacBook, Best Buy is one of the best places to go. Here, you’ll find a wide selection of Apple products at lower prices than at the Apple Store. Whether you’re looking for an iMac or a Mac mini, there are plenty of options that don’t cost as much as buying new from the Apple Store.

If you buy a refurbished Mac from Best Buy and are unhappy with it, you can return it within 15 days for a refund. You get six free months of security software and a subscription to Apple products like Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple News for three months.

You can even subscribe to the in-house technical service package “Best Buy totaltech” and get the product delivered within two days. The package includes free Geek Squad tech support, available 24/7 throughout the year. It also has up to 24 months of product protection.

Buy Refurbished MacBooks on Best Buy

Buying Refurbished MacBooks can be Stress-Free

In summary, buying a refurbished MacBook can be a great way to get the latest technology for less. It’s important to do your research and make sure you’re getting a reliable product with a decent warranty. Apple Care isn’t always available for refurbished products (except when buying directly from Apple Refurbished store), so it’s best to do your research before you buy.

When shopping, look for sellers that offer some return policy in case something goes wrong after purchase. Also, try to buy from reputable sellers that we have curated above. This way, you can be sure you’re getting the quality you want at the right price.

As long as you take all the necessary precautions, there’s no reason why buying a refurbished MacBook can’t be safe and rewarding.

