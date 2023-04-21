Apple’s premium devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks, feature rugged construction and ease of use. When you buy these devices from the Apple Store or website, you can also purchase the AppleCare plan. You don’t have to worry about it if you didn’t purchase AppleCare when you bought the device and want to get it now.

Anyone who didn’t purchase the device from the official Apple Store or website and has an original product can also qualify for the AppleCare plan. The devices must meet certain criteria to be eligible for the AppleCare Plan purchase option.

So without further ado, let’s see how to add AppleCare after purchasing the device.

AppleCare Coverage Plan Details And Eligibility Criteria

After purchasing an Apple product, customers receive a standard AppleCare coverage plan that covers hardware repair for one year. However, this plan does not cover theft, loss, or accidental damage that occurs while the device is in use. The plan also provides free technical support for a period of 90 days.

Users have the option to purchase the AppleCare+ service plan after 60 days of device purchase. This plan is valid worldwide, except in Japan, where it can be purchased within 30 days of purchase. The AppleCare+ Coverage Plan extends the device’s warranty for an additional two years. It should be noted that any product added to the coverage plan must be in normal condition and not already damaged.

How to Add AppleCare After Purchase of The Device

It’s important to know that the cost of AppleCare varies depending on the device you own. It’s also worth considering whether you really need AppleCare depending on how you use your device and how likely you’re to experience problems with your device.

To purchase an AppleCare coverage plan for your Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac, you can do so directly on the devices themselves.

Follow our step-by-step guide on how to add AppleCare after you purchase the device.

Add AppleCare After Purchase on iPhone and iPad

1. Launch Settings on your iPhone.

2. Tap the General menu.

3. Click the About section.

4. Tap on AppleCare+ Coverage Available beneath the warranty information.

5. Follow the on-screen prompts to add AppleCare after purchase on iPhone and iPad.

Add AppleCare After Purchase on Mac Devices

If you recently purchased a Mac device and want to purchase AppleCare for additional warranty and technical support, follow these steps.

1. Head over to the Apple menu () in the top left corner of your Mac screen.

2. Go to About This Mac from the menu prompt.

3. On the next screen, tap More Info…

4. Once you click there, you will see this big menu pop up about your MacBook.

5. Look under your serial number; you’ll see AppleCare+ on the same right side, access the Support tab and navigate to the Details section.

6. Your default browser will open and redirect you to the mysupport.apple.com website.

7. Select the Mac device from your devices displayed on the screen.

8. Now, enter your serial number or log in with AppleID or TouchID.

9. Select the product here, i.e. the Mac icon, to keep the device in the AppleCare coverage plan.

10. Finally, run the remote diagnostics as per the instructions and select your AppleCare+ plan from the options.

Add Device to AppleCare+ Plan From Any Browser

It is not necessary to have an Apple device to enroll in the AppleCare+ coverage plan. The process can buy AppleCare+ for an eligible device using any computer or mobile device with internet access, regardless of the operating system. Owning an Apple product is not a prerequisite for purchasing this coverage plan.

1. Open your preferred browser on one of your devices.

2. Go to the AppleCare+ website and select an iPhone, iPad, or Mac device.

3. Now, sign in with your Apple ID that is connected to the device.

4. You can also enter the serial number of the device to proceed with the purchase.

5. If it is not the device you selected in the initial menu, you can re-select the product after the login page.

6. After selecting your preferred device for AppleCare+ coverage, run the diagnostics on your iPhone.

7. Finally, choose one of the AppleCare+ plans with the prices and options indicated.

Support And Services Provided With The AppleCare+ Coverage

coverage plan provides assistance in fixing technical, software, and hardware problems. The plan also covers devices with accidental damage, such as cracks on the screen. However, the plan covers accidental damage only twice within a year.

For example, if you have an iPhone 12 Pro with a screen repair or replacement at Apple. Depending on the model, the screen repair cost would be $279 or more. However, if the iPhone falls under the plan, you have a second chance at a replacement after the first repair that costs nothing extra.

The plan not only covers the repair of four screens within two years, but also offers other benefits for iPhones. You can take advantage of battery service, software support from an Apple expert, and even a replacement device as an alternative during the repair period.

Add AppleCare+ at a Retail Store or Via a Phone Call

In addition to the methods mentioned above, there are two other options. You can add AppleCare+ coverage after purchasing the device. You can make an appointment at your local store directly through the Apple Support app. Bring the Apple device that you want to be covered with the Care package to the store and leave it to the experts to complete the process smoothly.

If you want to take out AppleCare for your iPhone, it is important that you have proof of purchase on hand. Once you have it, you can contact Apple Support at 800.275.2273 (800. APL.CARE) and request AppleCare for your device. You can add your Apple device to the Care Package program by simply performing a remote diagnostic. This will ensure that your iPhone is eligible for AppleCare coverage and that any existing issues are identified and resolved before coverage is added. By completing this process, you’ll have added protection and peace of mind for your iPhone in the event of any unforeseen damage or issues.

Can You Buy AppleCare After Damage?

If your phone becomes damaged, you may still be eligible for AppleCare, but only after it has been repaired. It’s important to know that your device will no longer be covered by AppleCare if the damaged component needs to be completely replaced, such as with a new screen.

Also, it is important that the repair is done by an Apple Authorized Service Provider and not a third-party service provider. So be sure to take your phone to an Authorized Service Provider to maintain your AppleCare coverage.

Conclusion

The AppleCare+ plan is still a good choice for people who initially declined the offer or purchased their device from a third-party vendor. According to the eligibility requirements, the device should be enrolled in the plan less than 60 days after purchase. You can easily access the warranty details in the Settings and About Device menu of your iPhone or iPad.

FAQs about Buying AppleCare+ After Purchase

What is AppleCare+? AppleCare+ is a service provided by Apple that provides additional support and warranty coverage for Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches. The standard Apple warranty provides limited coverage for hardware defects and malfunctions, but AppleCare+ extends that coverage and provides additional support options, such as 24/7 access to Apple experts, screen damage protection, and accidental damage coverage for up to two incidents. What does AppleCare+ cover? AppleCare+ covers the following: Hardware repairs: It extends the standard warranty coverage for hardware defects and malfunctions for an additional period of time, usually up to two years from the date of purchase. Accidental damage coverage: It includes coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage, such as drops, spills, or other types of damage that are not covered under the standard warranty. Screen damage protection: For iPhones and Apple Watches, AppleCare+ includes coverage for accidental screen damage. If the screen on your device cracks or shatters, Apple will repair or replace it for a fee. 24/7 access to Apple experts: AppleCare+ provides access to Apple's support team 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for assistance with technical issues or questions about your device. Battery service: If the battery on your device is defective or has lost its capacity to hold a charge, AppleCare+ includes coverage for battery replacement. Can you buy Apple Care at any time? No, AppleCare+ must be purchased within 60 days of the purchase of a new Apple product. If you purchase an Apple product and later decide you want to purchase AppleCare+, you may be out of luck if the 60-day period has passed. However, in some cases, you can still purchase AppleCare+ after the 60-day period has expired. For example, if you purchase a refurbished Apple product directly from Apple, you may be able to purchase AppleCare+ within 60 days of the refurbished product's purchase date. If you have a Mac or iOS device that is still covered by Apple's standard warranty, you may be able to purchase AppleCare+ to extend your coverage. How long does the AppleCare+ cover last? The duration of AppleCare+ coverage depends on the covered product. For most Apple products, including iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches, AppleCare+ coverage is valid for two years from the date of purchase. For Macs, AppleCare+ coverage is valid for three years from the date of purchase. However, for the Mac Pro and its display, AppleCare+ is valid for three years from the date of purchase of the display. What’s the price of the AppleCare+ coverage plan? The price of coverage varies from device to device and plan to plan. If you own an iPhone, the $199 plan may cost $9.99 per month. The $399 plan costs $14.99 per month and covers accidental damage and provides support. The price of AppleCare+ coverage varies depending on the product being covered. Here are some examples: iPhone: $79 to $199 for two years of coverage, depending upon the model

iPad: $69 to $149 for two years of coverage, depending upon the model

Apple Watch: $49 to $99 for two years of coverage, depending upon the model

Mac: $99 to $399 for three years of coverage, depending upon the model Is AppleCare+ Plan worth it? Whether or not AppleCare+ is worth it depends on your personal circumstances and preferences. Here are some factors to consider when deciding if AppleCare+ is worth the cost: Your risk tolerance: If you're prone to dropping your phone or accidentally spilling water on your laptop, AppleCare+ may be worth the cost to protect your device from accidental damage.

The cost of repairs: without AppleCare+, if you have to pay out of pocket for repairs, the cost can be significant. Depending on the type of damage, repairing an iPhone screen can cost upwards of $200, while repairing a MacBook's logic board can cost thousands of dollars.

The level of support you want: If you want peace of mind that you have 24/7 access to Apple's support team and can easily schedule repairs at an Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider, AppleCare+ may be worth the cost.

The length of time you plan to keep your device: If you plan to keep your device for several years, AppleCare+ may be worth it to extend your coverage beyond the standard warranty. In general, AppleCare+ can be a worthwhile investment for those who want additional protection and support for their Apple devices. However, if you're someone who takes good care of their devices and has never had any issues with accidental damage, then the cost of AppleCare+ may not be worth it for you. Ultimately, it's a personal decision that depends on your individual needs and circumstances. How to check your Apple device warranty status? You can check the warranty status of your Apple device by following these steps: In a Web browser, access Apple's "Check Coverage" Web page: https://checkcoverage.apple.com Enter your device's serial number in the text box provided. You can find your device's serial number on the device itself or on the original packaging. Click the "Next" button. The website displays the coverage status of your device, including the expiration date of the AppleCare+ coverage or standard warranty that came with your device. Can I Get More Than 2 Years’ of AppleCare+? Yes, you can get more than two years of AppleCare+ protection for your iPhone or Mac. Apple allows you to extend your AppleCare+ protection for your Mac indefinitely in one-year increments after the initial 2 or 3 years have expired. If you choose to renew, you'll automatically be billed annually for the cost of additional one-year renewals. Can you buy AppleCare+ for refurbished products? Yes, you can buy AppleCare+ for refurbished products as long as the device was purchased within the last year and passed both a physical inspection and diagnostic tests. Apple even allows customers to purchase AppleCare+ for devices that have been legally repaired, as long as the repair was performed at an Apple Retail Store or an Authorized Service Provider. Can I cancel an AppleCare+ plan? Yes, you can cancel an AppleCare+ plan. If you cancel within 30 days of purchasing the plan, you'll receive a full refund less any benefits used. After the 30 days, you'll receive a prorated refund less any benefits used and a fee of $25 or 10 percent of the prorated refund, whichever is less. Call Apple at 1-800- MY-APPLE to learn how.