Have you recently bought a new MacBook Air 15? Our hearty congratulations! After you’ve set it up, be sure to accessorize it so it’s truly yours. The 15-inch MacBook Air is an impressive machine that you should make even more personal and unique.

As with any other MacBook, there are plenty of accessories available for the 15-inch MacBook Air. Granted, the selection pales in comparison to other Apple laptops since it’s a new Mac, but the catalog of accessories for MacBook Air 15-inch is already more extensive than most shopping lists. Read on to outfit your Mac like a pro.

Apple Care+ for MacBook Air 15

We know it’s not an exciting accessory to start the list with, but Apple Care+ is something you should definitely consider. Essentially, it’s a 2-year extended warranty package that goes beyond your existing warranty. If something bad happens to your Mac, your investment in Apple Care+ will certainly pay for itself many times over.

It may seem a bit pricey at first glance, but it’s almost an unspoken purchase that comes with every new Apple product, not just MacBooks. Hurry up because, after 60 days from purchase, you’re no longer eligible for Apple Care+ on your 15-inch MacBook Air.

Protective Case for MacBook Air 15

Ending up with a broken Mac would be no less than a nightmare. To prevent a devastating accident from happening in front of your eyes, we recommend you buy a hard case for your 15-inch MacBook Air.

Note that established manufacturers like Spigen and Incase haven’t launched their hardshell cases for the 15-inch MacBook Air yet, so the selection is limited at the moment.

Transparent so it won’t hide your MacBook’s design.

It’s made of high-quality engineered TPU plastic.

Lightweight and precision cut for a seamless fit and finish.

Ventilation holes on the bottom dissipate heat.

Comes with a keyboard skin cover and screen protector film.

The soft-touch crocodile leather-like finish provides an antique look.

Comes in white, black, and silver colorways.

Unlike other transparent cases, there is no chance of discoloration.

Vents on the bottom provide good ventilation, and the raised buckles on the edges allow for a snug fit.

A keyboard cover is also included.

Built-in kickstand to enhance the usability of your MacBook even more.

Thanks to the shock-absorbing, sturdy corners, your MacBook won’t be significantly damaged even if you drop it.

It doesn’t cover the lid completely, so the Apple logo isn’t obscured. But that also means your MacBook won’t be protected from scratches.

Vents on the bottom provide better air circulation, and rubberized feet prevent skidding.

All in all, a great two-in-one product.

Charging Solutions for 15-inch MacBook Air

If you buy the MacBook Air 15 from the official Apple online store, you’ll get two power adapter options: the 70W USB-C power adapter or the 35W dual-port USB-C compact power adapter. The former gives up multi-device charging and compactness, while the latter gives up fast charging.

Compact fast chargers with multiple ports solve all the above problems, making them a valuable addition to your MacBook accessories list. Moreover, powerbanks with fast charging capabilities can also prove to be a savior in case of a power outage or when you’re on the go.

Compact multi-port GaN charger with support for 65W fast charging.

All three ports (two USB-C and one USB-A port) can fast-charge your devices simultaneously with a maximum combined output of 65W.

It supports most fast-charging protocols and thus can fill up most devices at full speed.

Much more compact than a regular power adapter. There’s also a 100W version that boasts similar functionalities.

Well-built and backed by an 18-month warranty.

Also, check out our guide for the best GaN Chargers you can buy.

Portable, yet packing a 26,800mAh cell that can charge and recharge at 100W.

Includes a 90W power adapter to recharge it. There’s support for solar charging as well.

Two type-C and two type-A ports make it even more versatile.

Allowed on flights and comes with a 3-year warranty.

It has a digital display to show the amount of charge left and supports pass-through charging.

Laptop Sleeves for MacBook Air 15

A laptop sleeve is an essential accessory, regardless of your laptop. Sleeves make it easier to transport your laptop while protecting it from dust and dirt. In addition, sleeves provide protection against water from the outside and can even protect your laptop from drop damage.

While fabric sleeves shine with elegance and refined design, hardshell laptop sleeves focus more on protecting your MacBook from external elements.

An elegant fabric sleeve that comes in many color choices.

It has two accessory pockets to store your charger and other add-ons

Schock-proof and water-resistant.

Metal zippers are a plus.

With over 22,000 five-star ratings, you can’t go wrong with this one.

It keeps your Mac secure thanks to military-grade protection, high-density soft padding, and high-resilience edges.

Spill-resistant despite including a soft, lined, and padded interior.

It has a reasonably big storage compartment on the front with an additional strap to attach keys or an AirTag.

Made from discarded plastic, thus making it environment-friendly.

It is backed by a 12-month warranty and over 16,000 five-star reviews.

Semi-hard EVA shell with a scratch-proof finish.

Thanks to the thick 5mm padding, your Mac will stay secure from all dimensions.

Water-repellant and resistant, thus protecting your Mac from rain.

Various finishes to choose from, including stunning marble colorways.

No external zipper compartment is a bummer, but the sleeve has received great reviews.

Laptop Stands for MacBook Air 15

Taking ergonomics into consideration, a laptop stand is of utmost importance when setting up a desk. Laptop stands enhance the viewing experience literally and figuratively. Also, over time, your posture improves, and the overall usability of a laptop is positively affected.

A metal stand is much more durable and should be preferred over cheap plastic ones. Stands come in various forms and functions; below are some of the most popular.

Standing laptop stand with no height adjustment.

Robust metal construction with several stunning color options.

This laptop stand is Recommended if your workstation includes a standing desk or if you use an external keyboard and mouse.

Aluminum construction aids in thermal management.

Exceptionally well-rated at 4.8 stars after more than 33,000 ratings.

Metal body and heigh-adjustable for added convenience.

Mesh frame aids ventilation, thus improving thermals.

Easy to carry, thanks to being lightweight.

It supports laptops with up to 15.6 inches of screen size so that the 15-inch MacBook Air will sit perfectly.

Rubber pads at the bottom to prevent slipping.

Sophisticated design with two-way height adjustment.

Sturdy all-metal body with padding to prevent laptop and stand from slipping.

Reasonably easy to carry and supports tablets too.

Openings on the base help dissipate heat.

Supremely rated and is quite a value-for-money product overall.

This is the fitting choice if you use an external monitor.

ABS plastic construction and rubber pads ensure your MacBook is held securely.

The upright position enables uninterrupted cable management.

It has two adjustable slots, so you can keep your laptops no matter how thick they are.

The edges can also act as a phone holder, thus making it a multi-purpose accessory.

Phone Holder for MacBooks

A phone holder is an essential accessory if you’re constantly juggling between video calls and conferences. It makes the experience much more seamless and allows you to use your phone’s higher-quality front or rear camera as a camera input rather than your MacBook’s webcam.

While there are a wide variety of mounts out there, the ones that you can attach to your MacBook are much more convenient, especially because you can use your phone’s camera without having to keep adjusting the angle.

Official Apple-recommended accessory to take advantage of Continuity Camera.

It triples as a ring grip and a standalone phone stand.

MagSafe compatibility ensures your iPhone is held securely.

The stand allows both landscape and portrait orientation, so your video is framed spot-on.

Available in two finishes, white and black, and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Made of light and hard aluminum, it attaches to an iPhone via MagSafe.

It can also act as a ring holder and a free-standing phone stand.

Compatible to be used as a mount for continuity camera.

It comes in silver and gray colorways.

Replicates the functionality of the Belkin iPhone mount for nearly half the price while offering the same 2-year warranty.

A hidden and not-so-bulky adjustable phone holder that can be popped out when needed.

Built from sturdy aluminum and attaches to an iPhone via MagSafe. The bundled metal ring can be stuck on other phones to make them compatible with the holder.

The adhesive tape can be peeled off to attach the phone holder to the MacBook’s lid.

The arms can be swiveled and adjusted depending on the line of sight.

Doesn’t look bulky or out of place, and a highly-recommended accessory.

Screen Protectors for MacBook Air 15

Screen protectors are self-explanatory, and no one is a stranger to their importance. Screen protectors for laptops may seem a little expensive compared to phones, but they are worth spending on despite everything.

Depending on your use case and the amount of backlight interfering with your workspace, you can choose from glossy and anti-glare types. Glass screen protectors, which are even more durable, are also available for the 15-inch MacBook Air.

The anti-glare property makes this screen protector apt for workstations facing a lot of backlight.

Comes as a pack of two plastic film-type screen protectors.

Doesn’t affect the viewing angles or the color reproduction of your MacBook’s display.

The screen protector has an oleophobic coating and packs anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch properties.

Sits flushed, thus providing a bulge-free experience.

Rated at 9H hardness, Spigen’s glass screen protector is the best way to protect your MacBook’s screen.

Covers the entire screen, including the black bezels.

Doesn’t interfere with the brightness or viewing angles.

Promises a bubble-free and convenient installation procedure.

Backed by Spigen’s name and trust.

Being crystal clear, the screen protector doesn’t impact your screen’s brightness or clarity.

It can resist scratches up to 5H level, making it good enough of a protector to protect your Mac’s display from day-to-day hits and scratches.

Easy to clean and maintain, thanks to the hydrophobic and oleophobic coating present.

Comes with two screen protectors in the box.

Cheap for the protection it offers and is very well-rated at the same time.

Laptop Bags

While most other manufacturers include a free laptop bag with the purchase of a laptop, Apple, as it should, offers nothing of the sort. Carrying a laptop is extremely inefficient, and this is where a laptop bag saves the day.

A laptop bag is where you can stash your laptop and anything else that fits inside. You shouldn’t be without this inexpensive, practical, and protective accessory, even for an expensive laptop like the 15-inch MacBook Air.

A simple, cheap, and no-nonsense bag for your laptop.

It is made of water-repellant materials and is lightweight at the same time.

Sleek yet elegant design that aptly fits the work, casual, and college ambiance.

The bag has a padded compartment inside to securely hold laptops up to 15.6 inches.

It has an additional zipper pocket on the front and comes in black and grey colorways.

A fancy bag with anti-theft and water-resistance properties.

Includes a USB charging port and audio jack to charge your phone and listen to music on the go.

The bag has various compartments inside and one back security pocket to keep something hidden from plain sight.

High-quality polyester fabric construction and durable metal zippers are added advantages.

Supremely well-rated at 4.6 stars after over 44,000 ratings.

This bag has one ace up its sleeves: the external locking mechanism.

Perfectly sized to hold the 15-inch MacBook Air. It has several compartments inside and one anti-theft on the lower back.

The back side has ample padding and breathable mesh shoulder straps to enhance comfort.

It has a USB charging port, luggage strap, and a headphone jack for added convenience.

High-quality fabric construction, nylon lining, metal zippers, and rugged handle speak volumes of its durability.

Storage Solutions

It’s 2023, and Apple still ships the MacBook Airs with 256 GB of base storage. Upgrading to the 512 GB variant isn’t feasible for everyone because it costs a whopping 300 US dollars. Storage solutions like pen drives and portable SSDs are a good option here.

External storage devices may not be as fast as the built-in SSD, but you can always use them to store large files, such as movies, photo albums, etc. External storage devices, especially portable SSDs, are so fast that you won’t miss your Mac’s built-in SSD.

Pen Drives

Boasts an incredible read speed of up to 400mb/s. The Type-C port is of USB 3.2 Gen 1 type.

Despite being half the size of a thumb, this Samsung Type-C pendrive is water, X-ray, shock, magnet, and temperature-proof.

Comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations.

The reversible cap ensures external impacts do not affect the Type-C port.

Samsung provides a generous 5-year limited warranty for this product.

The USB Type-C port enables the pen drive to connect with most devices without performing any setup.

An all-metal body means the pen drive can last a lifetime.

SanDisk Memory Zone app lets you back up your photos directly.

Comes in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB option.

Read speeds can touch a maximum of 150mbps, which is passable.

Based on the old-school Type-A port, which benefits compatibility with older Macs and almost all Windows laptops. For the 15-inch MacBook Air, you’ll have to use a USB hub.

The USB 3.1 is capable of outputting 130mbps write speeds.

It has a unique retractable design that looks very clean.

Comes in 128GB and 256GB configurations.

Very well rated at 4.6 stars after over 4,000 ratings.

Portable SSDs for MacBook Air 15

Features an all-metal design that looks minimal and is durable too.

Credits to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, the SSD has magnificent read and write speeds of 1,050mb/s and 1,000mb/s, respectively.

Shock and drop resistant up to 6 meters.

Samsung Portable SSD software allows password encryption of the SSD that stays across all devices.

Supremely rated at 4.8 stars after over 27,000 ratings.

The SanDisk Extreme SSD is enclosed in an IP55-secured casing with rubberized edges for added drop protection.

Read and write speeds are rated at an impressive 1,050mb/s and 1,000mb/s, respectively.

The SSD includes a handy hook for added convenience.

You don’t have to worry about security, thanks to 256-bit AES hardcore encryption.

The SanDisk Extreme SSD has received a near-flawless rating of 4.7 stars after over 47,000 ratings.

The foremost advantage of the SSD is the IP65 rating, meaning it’s fully protected against dust and splashes of water.

The rubberized build all around the SSD aids in heat management.

Like the standard T7, the T7 Shield also houses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port capable of the same 1,050mb/s read and 1,000mb/s write speeds.

Comes in three storage configurations: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, and three colorways: blue, black, and beige.

The Samsung T7 Shield is compact, lightweight, and very portable.

USB Hubs

MacBooks are notorious for not having ports you can plug accessories into. USB hubs expand your MacBook’s existing ports and give you access to useful but missing ports like the USB-A port and Ethernet.

USB hubs come with a variety of ports, and you can choose the one that’s right for you, depending on your needs. The most common port options are Type-A, HDMI, SD card slots, and additional Type-C ports.

The five ports of the UGREEN Revodok hub include one 4K 30Hz HDMI port, one USB Type-A port supporting transfer rates up to 5GB per second, two USB Type-A 2.0 ports, and an additional 100W Type-C PD port capable of pass-through charging.

Aluminum build and braided cable will help the USB Type-C hub age without wear and tear.

This USB Type-C hub is fully compatible with macOS, so you need not worry about connecting it to your 15-inch MacBook Air.

Thanks to its size, you will always appreciate portability.

The product has received fantastic reviews and is rated 4.5 stars after almost 500 ratings.

The Anker PowerExpand hub’s 1Gbps ethernet port is its trump card.

Apart from the ethernet port, the Type-C hub includes two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, and an HDMI port capable of streaming out to a 4K monitor at 30Hz.

It is fully compatible with all operating systems and devices, including the 15-inch MacBook Air.

Aluminum chassis and braided cable are definite pluses.

An 18-month warranty and hundreds of five-star reviews back the Anker PowerExpand Type-C hub.

Apart from the usuals, like Type-A 3.0, HDMI, and Type-C ports, this 7-in-1 Type-C hub from Anker has an SD card and a microSD card reader.

The ports compromise nowhere – 5Gbps transfer speeds for the USB Type-A 3.0 ports, 4K output support for the HDMI port, and 100W speeds for the Type-C PD port.

Like most other Type-C hubs, this, too, is an all-aluminum casing.

Fully compatible with macOS means you can use it with your 15-inch MacBook Air without a hitch.

Comes with Anker’s exceptional customer support and a 4.6-star rating after over 26,000 ratings.

External Keyboards

Many people don’t like typing on the built-in keyboard of their MacBook and prefer an external keyboard. External keyboards have additional advantages, such as the ability to type anywhere, better key travel, and sometimes additional keys, such as a numeric keypad and a second Enter key.

External keyboards come as wired and wireless, and there are also different subtypes, such as mechanical and membrane keyboards. Wireless keyboards are more useful because they don’t reduce the comfort of an external keyboard.

The Magic Keyboard is undoubtedly an expensive offering, but what’s true is that it’s what many people like using over every other external keyboard out there.

You get the precise feeling of typing on a MacBook keyboard, just wireless and portable.

In addition, you get a dedicated number pad, which isn’t available on MacBooks, and a Touch ID sensor to authenticate login prompts and other authentication.

It follows the typical Apple design language that helps it look like a natural extension of a MacBook’s keyboard.

The Magic Keyboard is offered with the option of black 0r white keys. A woven Type-C to Lightning cable comes bundled.

Logitech K380 wireless keyboard is one of the best-regarded ones in the market.

The best part about this keyboard is its multi-device connectivity, meaning it can connect with up to three devices simultaneously. Single-click switching between connected devices is just a cherry on top.

The keyboard is fully compatible with macOS and has printed command and option keys.

It boasts a two-year battery life, which is out of this world. There are six minimal yet gorgeous color choices.

The Logitech K380 is backed by a 1-year warranty and an overall rating of 4.6 stars after more than 21,000 ratings.

The MX Keys S specializes in typing feel, all because of its quiet typing functionality, spherically-dished keys, and adaptive keyboard backlighting.

You can even set single keystroke shortcuts using the Logi Options+ app to replace shortcuts involving confusing key combinations.

Like the K380, MX Keys S can connect and switch between three devices simultaneously.

The MX Keys S charges via Type-C and can last ten days on a single charge.

If you have a Logitech MX series mouse, you can even set up file and text sharing among connected devices.

Check out 9 Best Bluetooth Keyboards to Buy for more options. If you are more into mechanical keyboards, read The Ultimate Guide to Buy a Mechanical Keyboard.

Mouse

There are no pluses if you guess the most common accessory for a MacBook: a mouse. Wireless mice dominate this category mainly because of their convenience and price-performance ratio.

Most wireless mice come with a Bluetooth receiver dongle, so you don’t have to worry about latency or disconnects. A good wireless mouse is a must-have accessory, no matter what.

Provided you are okay with its sub-par ergonomics and absurd way of charging, the Magic Mouse is something you can’t replace with anything else.

The Magic Mouse has one ground-breaking feature that isn’t present on any other mouse: multi-touch gestures that allow you to perform functions relying on touch gestures.

Just like every other Apple accessory, the Magic Mouse looks and feels a class apart.

The optimized foot design helps it glide across surfaces without needing a mousepad.

It charges via the Lightning port present on the underside of the mouse.

Logitech MX Master 3S is one of the most popular mice on the planet.

The mouse boasts perfect ergonomics, quiet clicking, ultra-fast scrolling, and precise cursor movement.

The MX Master 3S has a DPI range of 200 up to 8000, which can be altered using a dedicated button on the mouse itself or the Logi Options+ app.

Like the MX Master S keyboard, the mouse can connect to three devices and be used simultaneously if needed.

The Logitech MX Master 3S is the pinnacle of computer mice, and the price asked is worth paying for since they’re known to last ages.

As the name suggests, this mouse boasts Logitech’s famous SilentTouch technology, which helps it achieve a 90% reduction in noise.

The Logitech M590 has a maximum DPI level of 1000 and features seven customizable buttons.

The mouse also features Logitech’s classic horizontal scrolling feature.

It is rated to last two years using a single AA battery that slots inside the mouse. The mouse can intelligently enter sleep mode once it stops detecting any movement.

If you have paired your mouse with two devices, you can move your cursor, share files, and copy/paste text across devices just by using the mouse.

Check out Best Wireless Mice to Buy to explore more choices. If you are more into gaming mice, check out Best Gaming Mouse: Top Wireless, Wired, and RGB Mice.

Magic Trackpad is essentially a standalone trackpad for Macs mainly targeted at specialists. Magic Trackpad is highly recommended if you like using your MacBook’s trackpad over an external mouse.

Magic Trackpad’s typical Apple-like design goes exceptionally well with the aesthetics of the 15-inch MacBook Air.

Being an enlarged and standalone trackpad, you can keep it anywhere you like and start working.

It supports all macOS trackpad gestures, including those relying on Force Touch technology and Multi-Touch gestures.

The Magic Trackpad connects wirelessly and can be charged using the bundled Type-C to Lightning cable.

As mentioned, Magic Trackpad is a niche product, but the best if you know how to implement it in your workforce.

Laptop Skins

With millions of Macs around the world, wouldn’t you want your Mac to stand out from the crowd? No problem, because with laptop skins, you’re all set. These simple inventions can drastically change the look and feel of your Mac with little effort.

Dbrand offers an immersive collection of flabbergasting skins to choose from.

Thin, durable, and easy to apply. The skins don’t leave any adhesive residue, either.

Exclusive collaborations and designs that make your Mac one-of-a-kind.

The skins offer the added advantage of scratch resistance.

Precisely cut to fit your laptop flawlessly.

External Monitors for MacBook Air 15

The usefulness of an external monitor is unmatched for those who have a custom setup. Your 15-inch MacBook Air combined with an external monitor is enough to compete with high-end setups from PC, at least functionally.

Monitors know no limits, so you can even buy monitors several times the value of your Mac if you want to, but below are the best monitors.

27-inch, 5K resolution, 600 nits of brightness, and 1 billion colors – enough to drool someone over Apple’s Studio Display.

The monitor features a 12MP webcam and A13 Bionic SoC enabling Center Stage, resulting in exceptional-quality video calls.

Thanks to the all-aluminum chassis, Studio Display is easily the best-looking and built display. You can also opt for nano-textured glass instead.

Studio Display packs six speakers capable of providing a cinematic sound experience.

Being an official product from Apple, the Studio Display enjoys seamless connectivity between all Mac devices.

It provides a crisp viewing experience, thanks to WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels). The screen is based on IPS technology and is perfectly color accurate at 100% sRGB coverage and a delta E value of less than 2.

Asus ProArt Display connects via USB Type-C or HDMI and is fully compatible with macOS. Other I/O ports include a headphone jack, two display ports, and a USB hub.

The monitor is fully adjustable for height, tilt, and base angles. It can also be turned into a portrait monitor.

As per many, the screen is reasonably smooth at 75Hz and is more than adequately bright.

Overall, the Asus ProArt Display is the best choice for budget monitors.

If you are looking at premium monitors, you can’t go wrong with LG monitors, and this one is one such monitor.

The curved screen having 5K resolution is to envy. HDR10 certification, Support for AMD FreeSync, 178-degree curvature, and 5-millisecond response time act as a cherry on top.

This monitor features a basketful of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 ports supporting 96W power delivery. Above that, there’s a 10W in-built speaker setup.

LG claims this to be a 3-sided borderless design. The stand features height, tilt, and swivel adjustments.

Such features come at a hefty price since the LG 40WP95C doesn’t come cheap at nearly $1,500.

Add These to Your Order

Trust us when we say this: MacBook screens get dirty fast, no matter how regularly you clean them.

With this all-in-one cleaning tool, you can spray and clean in one go.

Thanks to the built-in microfiber cloth, you don’t have to carry a separate bottle of cleaning fluid or a microfiber cloth when you want to clean your Mac or phone screen.

The EVEO screen cleaning spray is portable and refillable, which makes it very convenient.

All in all, it’s an affordable and effective product.

Apple is infamous for producing cables that break effortlessly, which is where cable protectors save the day.

These rubber spring-like protectors attach at the ends of the cables, preventing them from steep bending and overall wear and tear.

We recommend attaching them to all your cables, not just your 15-inch MacBook Air’s MagSafe cable.

Comes as a pack of 36 protectors, including two desk cable organizers.

They are very well-rated and cheap considering their importance.

No one is a stranger to these, especially after the recent fiascos in the world of online privacy.

These ultra-thin and slideable shutters block your webcam’s feed from getting accessed secretly.

Being black-colored, you don’t have an odd-looking front since these privacy shutters camouflage themselves well with the 15-inch MacBook Air’s notch.

The privacy shutters stick using adhesive, so removing them isn’t going to be cumbersome.

Dirt cheap for the price and value offered.

If you regularly munch on snacks beside your laptop or are a clean freak, the EooCoo keyboard cover is a must-buy.

This water and dust-proof keyboard cover protects your keyboard from external debris, which may start to collect inside your MacBook if not wiped correctly.

Apart from the standard clear variant, you can choose between the tinted version or the space gray-colored printed version.

It fits the 15-inch MacBook Air to the tee without affecting the backlight intensity of the keyboard.

The EooCoo Keyboard cover is cheap and very well-rated at 4.3 stars.

Accessorize your 15-inch MacBook Air Like a Pro

MacBooks have always been popular with accessory makers, and the 15-inch MacBook Air is no different. We’ve rounded up all the accessories you need for your MacBook, and we’ve written up the best and highest-rated products in their categories. We hope you found our buying guide helpful. Let us know in the comments below if you think we missed something important.