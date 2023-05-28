Looking for the best places to buy refurbished iPhones? This article will show you what you need to get the best deal on refurbished iPhones. Some of us have a limited budget but want to purchase an iPhone to use as our primary or even our second phone.

In this case, it is best to go for refurbished iPhones. These are iPhones that have already been owned by someone but have been returned to a certified reseller to be resold.

These iPhones are not sold immediately after they are returned, as they are tested, repaired if necessary, and then repackaged by the reseller’s expert to achieve the same level of quality as a brand-new iPhone.

While you can find quite a few surprising refurbished iPhone deals online, not all of them are safe, and that is why this article is going to review the best places to buy refurbished iPhones so that you get the best value for your money.

Is it Safe to Buy Refurbished iPhones?

This is one of the nagging concerns that keep people considering whether or not to get a refurbished iPhone, and given the way things are, buying a refurbished iPhone is safe as long as you are careful about it.

That’s because in most cases, if you buy your refurbished iPhone from a certified dealer, like the ones we are discussing in this article, the iPhone would have been tested and repaired if necessary, so you will not have any defects with it after the purchase.

In addition, most of these sellers of refurbished iPhones in this article offer warranties or refund policies, making it easy for you to return the refurbished iPhone to the seller for a refund and to have the defect fixed.

The truth is that a refurbished iPhone is not the same as a brand-new iPhone, but if you are lucky, you may get a refurbished model that is still brand new and has never been used.

What Are the Best Places to Buy Refurbished iPhones?

Although there are many places where you can buy refurbished iPhones, the ones listed below offer the best prices and the assurance that you will get a reliable deal.

Apple Refurbished Store

There’s nothing more reliable than a refurbished iPhone from the Apple Refurbished Store because you can assume that the iPhone has been thoroughly tested and repackaged to meet Apple standards.

In the case of the Apple Refurbished Store, there is a good chance that you will receive a like-new iPhone that has been repaired as refurbished only because of the defect claimed by the previous owner.

The prices in this store are higher than in the other stores where you can buy refurbished iPhones, but you get good value for your money.

Refurbished iPhones from this store also come with new batteries and outer shells, and you get a one-year warranty and are eligible for AppleCare.

As at this time we are writing this article, you can get a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB at $1009, so you can check out deals in-store by following the link we will put below.

Visit Apple Refurbished Store

Amazon Renewed

Amazon Renewed is a new but popular name when it comes to buying refurbished iPhones, and you can get exactly what you are looking for and the best deal at this online store.

Amazon’s usual return policy and 90-day warranty apply to any refurbished iPhone you buy through Amazon Renewed. The refurbished iPhones on this website have also undergone extensive professional testing, so you do not have to worry about any defects.

However, there are many conditions for refurbished iPhones, and the website makes it clear that you can choose any refurbished iPhone to be checked. The condition also affects the price of the refurbished iPhone.

At the time of writing this article, an excellent iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB that is in the best condition you can get on the website costs $799.

Visit Amazon Renewed

Gazelle

Gazelle is another store where you can get a high-quality refurbished iPhone. According to the reviews of customers who bought from this online store, it is very reliable. There is a wide range of refurbished iPhones in different colors, with different carriers, and in different sizes.

Besides, this store offers the best prices for refurbished iPhones, among other places to buy refurbished iPhones that we have discussed in this article.

It offers a 30-day warranty and a 30-point quality check to ensure that every refurbished iPhone they offer on its website is up to its standard. This includes checking parts like ports, buttons, camera quality, and iPhone cosmetics.

Visit Gazelle

Backmarket

One of the best places to buy refurbished iPhones is Backmarket, which offers a 12-month warranty on all of its products and has the lowest prices on refurbished iPhones available.

Here you have the option to choose between different conditions for the refurbished iPhone you want to buy, depending on your budget.

Apart from the fact that experts have tested the devices sold on the website, Backmarket also offers a free 30-day return policy for all refurbished iPhones you get from them.

The international store for reborn gadgets makes sure that you get an iPhone that will last you for a long time, even though the cost of refurbished iPhones that you find on this website is quite low.

Visit Backmarket

Ozmobiles

Ozmobiles is another place where you can find a great selection of refurbished iPhones at a very low price, as well as other devices. They sell 100% fully functional iPhones that are locally sourced in Australia and repackaged as refurbished iPhones.

At this refurbished iPhone store, you do not have to worry about the condition of the battery because every iPhone they offer has been thoroughly tested and made sure that it is still performing at its full potential and has at least 80% battery capacity.

Besides, Ozmobiles offers a 30-day risk-free return policy and a free 12-month warranty, so you are still covered even if you have a simple error with the iPhone after the purchase.

Visit Ozmobiles

Swappa

Swappa is a brand we can’t forget when talking about places to buy reliable refurbished iPhones with a wide range of offers.

The website offers several nice deals and discounts on products that have been thoroughly checked for defects.

If you do your due diligence at this online store, you can get a refurbished iPhone at a very low price.

Visit Swappa

Respective carriers

Most popular telecom carriers, including T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others, also sell pre-owned phones that have been tested and vetted. So you can use them to buy a refurbished iPhone for yourself. To make sure you get the right one, you should check all the important details about your desired device.

Other places where you can get a refurbished iPhone are:

How to safely buy a refurbished iPhone?

As we discussed earlier in this article, you should exercise caution when buying a refurbished iPhone from any source to avoid getting a device that has problems. Among the things you can check when buying a refurbished iPhone are:

The iPhone’s cosmetics Check the camera, sound, battery, and other features Warranty or refund terms from the seller Check the IMEI of iPhone to make sure it’s not stolen

Final Thoughts: Getting the best deal on refurbished iPhone

People return their iPhones to resellers for a variety of reasons, such as finding a better deal, no longer needing the phone, or even experiencing a problem with the phone before it is sold as a refurbished phone. Going for refurbished iPhones may be the best option if you have a limited budget for an iPhone purchase, and with the places to buy refurbished iPhones that we have covered in this post, you should be able to get a good deal.

FAQs about Best Places to Buy Refurbished iPhone

