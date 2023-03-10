F1 TV is a subscription service that lets you stream Formula 1 races live on multiple platforms. Along with F1, an F1 TV subscription also allows you to watch F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup races. And you can even enjoy full-race replays from the 70s when you want to take a trip down memory lane.

F1 TV is available in over 100 countries, including India. You can access it on your Android or iOS device, which we feel is the best way to keep up with the races on the go. However, for times when you’re at home, you can also access F1 TV on your Android TV for an immersive experience.

In this article, we’ll show you how to download and install F1 TV on Android TV.

What Do You Need?

First and foremost, you need an F1 TV Pro subscription to live stream F1 races on F1 TV. There’s also an F1 TV Access subscription, but it doesn’t give you access to live video.

Depending on where you’re situated, the subscription cost will be different for your region. Head over to the F1 TV website and sign up for an account if you haven’t already. Then, subscribe to either the monthly or annual F1 TV Pro subscription plan.

F1 TV Pro Subscription Pricing:

US: $29.99 per year, $3.99 per month

$29.99 per year, $3.99 per month Canada: $79.99 per year, $9.99 per month

$79.99 per year, $9.99 per month India: Rs 2,499 per year, Rs 299 per month

Secondly, you need an Android TV. No matter if it’s a TV running on the Android TV operating system or a non-smart TV hooked up to an Android TV set-top box, the F1 TV app works fine with both of them.

How to Install F1 TV on Android TV

Once you’ve subscribed to F1 TV Pro, follow these steps to install the F1 TV app on your Android TV:

Make sure your TV is connected to the internet. Go to the Apps tabs and launch the Google Play Store app. If you’re not logged in to your Google account already, sign in to continue.

Click on the Search button and type Android TV in the search box.

Select Android TV from the results and click on the Install button.

Android TV will download the Android TV app on your device and install it. Press the Home button on your TV’s remote to go back to the Apps tab, and there you’ll see the F1 TV app under the Installed Apps section.

Download F1 TV APK for Android TV

In case, for whatever reason, you are unable to download the F1 TV app for Android TV directly, you can download the F1 TV APK file and then sideload the app on your smart TV.

While there is a multitude of APK sites, we trust APKMirror as it has been around for a long time and is relatively safer compared to other sites hosting apk files.

Download F1 TV APK for Android TV

How to Set Up F1 TV on Android TV

After you’ve installed F1 TV on your Android TV, here’s how to set it up:

Launch the F1 TV app. Click on the SIGN IN button.

Enter the email address and password you used to sign up for the F1 TV Pro subscription in the respective fields. Click on the Sign in button.



Wait for a few seconds, and you’ll be logged into your F1 TV Pro account. Subsequently, you can browse the app and live stream an ongoing F1 race or catch up on previous races or your favorite ones from the historic race archives.

The F1 TV app is available on multiple smart TV platforms other than Android TV, including Google Chromecast gen 2 and above, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku 3900x and above, etc.

Enjoy F1 Streaming on Your Android TV

F1 TV is one of the best ways to watch Formula 1 races and get the latest updates/analyses about the season throughout the year. In fact, it’s the only way to enjoy races in some countries, like India.

F1 TV’s biggest advantages are features like full-HD streaming quality, high frame rate, and access to various camera views, which, put together, offer the most comprehensive F1 experience.

So go ahead and install F1 TV on your Android TV to put the large screen estate of your Android TV to good use and enjoy F1 races in high definition and better frame rate.