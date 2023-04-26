Discord is the go-to communication platform for many people. If you use it to communicate with friends or keep up with the latest developments in your fields of interest, you must enable two-factor authentication on your account.

2FA or two-factor authentication protects your Discord account from unauthorized access and keeps your data secure. It requires you to enter a six-digit authentication code—the second factor of authentication—in addition to the first factor—password—every time you log in to your Discord account.

Follow along, and we’ll show you how to enable 2FA on Discord, so you can keep your account and its data safe.

How to Set Up 2FA on Discord

First things first, you need an authenticator app. Both Google and Apple have several authenticator apps on their respective app stores that you can check out. However, we recommend Google Authenticator and Authy since they’re free and easy to use.

Once you’ve decided which app to use, download it to your Android or iPhone. In case the app requires an account, create one and set up the app. After this, you can enable 2FA on your Discord account on both desktop and mobile, as shown below.

Enable 2FA on Your Discord Account On Desktop

If you mostly use Discord on your computer, you can turn on 2FA on your Discord account via the Discord website or app. Here’s how:

Open the Discord app on your computer. Or, head over to the Discord website. Make sure you’re logged in to the Discord account on which you want to enable 2FA. Click the User Settings icon on the left sidebar. It’s one with the gear icon next to the Mute/Unmute and Deafen switches.

Scroll down on the My Account screen until you find Enable Two-Factor Auth.

Click this button and enter your Discord password, and you’ll see a QR code and a key on your screen. Now, open the authenticator app of your choice on your smartphone. Create a new account entry on the authenticator app and point your device’s camera to your computer screen to scan the QR code. Or, enter the key displayed on the screen manually. Finally, enter the six-digit code on the computer and hit Activate to enable 2FA on your Discord account.



Discord will now send you a prompt asking you to enable SMS authentication and download backup codes. We recommend downloading the backup codes and saving them somewhere where it’s safe and easy for you to access them. Backup codes come in handy when you lose access to the authenticator app and ensure you don’t permanently get logged out of your Discord account.

If you wish to set up SMS-based 2FA, skip to the next section.

Enable 2FA on Discord On Mobile Phone

Discord lets you add 2FA to your account through its mobile app on both Android and iPhone. Below are the steps to do this. Keep in mind that these instructions are pretty much the same for both devices.

Open the Discord app and log in (if you aren’t already). Tap on the profile icon. It’s situated at the right corner on the bottom navigation bar. Select Account.

Tap on Enable Two-Factor Auth and enter your account password to authenticate.

When prompted to download an authenticator app, hit Next. Now, copy the code displayed on the screen. Open the authenticator app you intend to use and create a new account entry. Make sure you select the option to enter the key manually. Paste the key into the appropriate field and tap Next.

Finally, on the next screen, enter the six-digit code from the authenticator app and tap Done.



How to Enable SMS-Based 2FA on Your Discord Account

SMS-based 2FA is another way to protect your Discord account. Although it also manages to get the job done, we don’t recommend it over the app-based method. It’s slower, less reliable, and not very secure when compared to the app-based 2FA approach.

However, if you still wish to use it, follow the steps below to enable it on your Discord account. You can do this on both desktop and mobile.

Go to the My Account page on Discord. Scroll down to the Password and Authentication section and select Enable SMS Authentication. Enter your password and hit Confirm. Select the correct country code, type in your mobile number, and tap Send. Type the six-digit code you received via SMS. Enter your password again and tap Confirm.

Discord Two-Factor Authentication is Critical to Account Security

A second factor of authentication adds an extra layer of security to your Discord account. Although it lengthens the time to log in to your account, it’s totally worth it, as it ensures your account and its data remain safe even when your password gets compromised. In fact, it’s something you should enable on all your accounts to keep them secure.

FAQs About Using 2FA on Discord

Should you enable 2FA on Discord? Of course, you should. 2FA is a must for all online accounts, including Discord. It adds an extra layer of protection to your account and ensures no one can access it, even if they manage to get hold of your password. This way, all your personal information and other valuable data on your Discord account remains safe. How do I activate 2FA on Discord? Discord supports both app-based and SMS-based two-factor authentication methods. You can pick either method based on your preference and follow the steps in the guide above to activate 2FA on your Discord account. However, we recommend the former since it's faster, secure, and generally more reliable than the SMS-based method. How to log in to Discord without 2FA and backup code? Unfortunately, you can't log in to Discord without 2FA and backup code. The best you can do is find a trusted device—on which you logged in to your Discord account last—and pray that you're not logged out. If you're able to access your account, go ahead, disable 2FA, and re-enable it. How do I turn off 2FA on Discord without code? If you don't have access to the authentication code and you haven't saved the backup codes, you can't turn off 2FA on your Discord account. And the only option you're left with is to create a new Discord account. Where to find Discord backup codes? Once you've activated 2FA on Discord, you can locate your backup codes under your account settings using these steps: Go to the My Account page. Scroll down to the Password and Authentication section. Select View Backup Codes. Enter your account password to authenticate, and Discord will send you an authentication key on your email. Copy this key, paste it, and hit Confirm. Discord will now display all your backup codes. From here, you can also generate new codes. Make sure to save these codes somewhere for easy access.