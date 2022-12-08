In Summary
- Facebook policies don’t allow users to remove their second name from their accounts. In fact, their policies mandate users to use their real names on social media networks.
- However, you can still choose to hide your last name on your profile.
- This article will show you how to remove your last name from your Facebook profile using the Facebook app and website.
In the digital-first age, it is important to protect your privacy, especially when it comes to social media. With numerous people and companies tracking our online activities, it is understandable why some people may want to hide their last names on Facebook. Unfortunately, Facebook’s policy insists on using the real name and hence mandates users to share their last name.
Hiding last name can be a useful way to protect one’s identity online and prevent unwanted contact or attention. Whether you are concerned about data collection or just want a bit of anonymity, this article will explain the steps needed to conceal your last name from public view on the popular social media platform.
How to Hide Last Name on Facebook?
When you create your Facebook profile, you need to give your first and last name so that Facebook can recognize you. However, many people are not comfortable with their last name being visible on their Facebook profile due to privacy issues.
Although Facebook has excellent privacy measures in place, some people still do not feel comfortable having their last names visible on their profiles. If you are one of those people and want to know how to hide your last name on Facebook, you can easily remove your last name from your Facebook profile by following the steps below.
How Can I Remove My Last Name from Facebook?
When I tried to remove my last name from my Facebook profile, I found that it was impossible to remove my last name from Facebook (from my location – India). This is because Facebook has a very strict privacy policy that does not allow people to remove their last name from their Facebook profile. I got an error message given when I tried to remove my last name.
After some research, I found out that Facebook’s algorithm, when used in the US or India and the rest of the world, is different from that used in Indonesia. And why? Because many Indonesians have only one name, so the Facebook algorithm in Indonesia allows people to remove their last name from their profile.
So we can use this loophole to our advantage. We can connect to a VPN (Indonesian server) and log in to our Facebook account. Once logged in, we can go to our profile and remove our last name. And voila! Our last name is no longer visible in our profile.
Steps to Remove Your Last Name from Facebook in Facebook Mobile App
1. Connect To Indonesia Server
There are many free VPN applications available on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. I recommend VPN.lat, it’s free and really easy to use.
To install the VPN.lat application, go to the Google Play Store or the Apple Store and search for VPN.lat. Once you find it, install the application and open it.
As mentioned earlier, VPN.lat is really easy to navigate, and you will find the server list on the main screen. Scroll down and select Indonesia as your server. In the server list, click Jakarta and then Connect.
2. Remove Your Last Name From Facebook App
Once you are connected to the VPN server in Indonesia, open the Facebook app and log in to your Facebook account.
Now follow the given below steps to change your name on Facebook.
Step 1. Click on the three-lines icon in the top-right corner of the screen.
Step 2. Click Settings.
Step 3. Click on Personal Information (under the Account section).
Step 4. Click on Name.
Step 5. In the Last name section, backspace your current last name and put a space after it. By space, I simply mean tapping on the space bar on your keyboard for once.
Step 6. Next, tap on Review Change. And Enter your Facebook Password to confirm the change.
Step 7. Now head back to your Facebook profile and you will see your last name is removed from your profile.
Steps to Remove Your Last Name From Facebook Profile on Facebook Website
Removing your last name from your Facebook profile is as easy on the Facebook website as it is on the Facebook app.
1. Connect To Indonesia Server Using VPN
You may already have a VPN application installed on your PC; if not, I recommend downloading one. If you use the Google Chrome browser, you can also install a VPN extension. I use the Urban VPN extension for Chrome.
Urban VPN is a free and easy-to-use VPN extension (HolaVPN alternative). Simply install the extension and search for the Indonesia server in the extension’s main window. Then click on Connect (play) button.
2. Remove Your Last name From Facebook Website
Step 1. Go to facebook.com and log in with your credentials.
Step 2. Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Then click on Settings & Privacy.
Step 3. Now click on Settings.
Step 4. In the Settings page, under General Profile Settings, you will see your Facebook name. Click the Edit button next to your name.
Step 5. Now in the last name section, backspace your last name and add a space after it. By space, I simply mean tapping on the space bar on your keyboard once.
Step 6. Next, tap Review Change. And Enter your Facebook Password to confirm the change.
Step 7. Now click on the Save Changes button. Then, head back to your Facebook profile page, and you will now see your last name is removed from your profile.
Remove Your Last Name Now!
Now that you know how to hide your last name on Facebook, you can protect your identity and stay safe online. This is a great way to keep your personal information private and prevent people from finding you on Facebook. If you have any questions about this process, feel free to leave a comment below.
FAQs About Using Single Name on Facebook Profile
How do I hide my last name on Facebook 2023?
You can remove your last name from your Facebook profile by connecting to Indonesia Server using a VPN and then removing the last name from settings. While removing your last name, make sure to put a space in the last name section.
How do I leave my last name blank in my Facebook profile when creating a new account?
To keep your last name blank in your Facebook profile, you can put a Japanese symbol in place of your last name. This way, you can keep your last name blank while signing up for an account. It is important to note that putting an apostrophe (') in place of the last name will not work since Facebook will consider it as a part of your name. If it doesn't work for you, try connecting to the Japan server using a VPN and create the account, and put a Japanese symbol in place of your last name. You can use symbols like - ッ, ツ, ヅ, ゝ, or any other symbol of your choice.
Are there people without last names on Facebook?
People from Indonesia mostly don't have last names and often use a single name. There are many people on Facebook who don't have last names. In many cases, these people have used a variation of their first name, such as a nickname, or have opted to use a symbol. Others have simply left the last name field blank by using tricks outlined in this guide.
Can my Facebook last name be a single letter?
Yes. Your Facebook last name can be a single letter. You can use a single letter from the English alphabet or a single number to fill up the last name field on Facebook. However, Facebook may ask for verification if you use a single letter or a number in your last name field.
Can you only show your first name on Facebook?
Yes, you can choose to show only your first name on Facebook, but for that, you need to connect to an Indonesian VPN server using VPN apps like ExpressVPN and then go to Facebook Settings and change your last name by adding just a space.
How to create single name on Facebook without proxy or vpn?
If you are not keen on using a VPN or a proxy, you can try this way to create single name on Facebook.
- Open the mobile version of Facebook by going to https://mbasic.facebook.com/
- Login to your Facebook account and visit the language page - https://mbasic.facebook.com/language.php
- In the list of languages, select Tamil.
- After selecting Tamil, visit the account setting page - https://mbasic.facebook.com/settings/account
- Remove your last name and click on the Blue button. We suggest you use Google Translate if you have trouble understanding Tamil.
- You will be asked to enter your password again. Do that and click on the blue button again to save settings.
