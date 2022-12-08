In the digital-first age, it is important to protect your privacy, especially when it comes to social media. With numerous people and companies tracking our online activities, it is understandable why some people may want to hide their last names on Facebook. Unfortunately, Facebook’s policy insists on using the real name and hence mandates users to share their last name.

Hiding last name can be a useful way to protect one’s identity online and prevent unwanted contact or attention. Whether you are concerned about data collection or just want a bit of anonymity, this article will explain the steps needed to conceal your last name from public view on the popular social media platform.

How to Hide Last Name on Facebook?

When you create your Facebook profile, you need to give your first and last name so that Facebook can recognize you. However, many people are not comfortable with their last name being visible on their Facebook profile due to privacy issues.

Although Facebook has excellent privacy measures in place, some people still do not feel comfortable having their last names visible on their profiles. If you are one of those people and want to know how to hide your last name on Facebook, you can easily remove your last name from your Facebook profile by following the steps below.

Earlier, there was a trick that involved changing the language settings in Facebook to Tamil and then deleting your last name. But that doesn’t work anymore in 2022.

How Can I Remove My Last Name from Facebook?

When I tried to remove my last name from my Facebook profile, I found that it was impossible to remove my last name from Facebook (from my location – India). This is because Facebook has a very strict privacy policy that does not allow people to remove their last name from their Facebook profile. I got an error message given when I tried to remove my last name.

After some research, I found out that Facebook’s algorithm, when used in the US or India and the rest of the world, is different from that used in Indonesia. And why? Because many Indonesians have only one name, so the Facebook algorithm in Indonesia allows people to remove their last name from their profile.

So we can use this loophole to our advantage. We can connect to a VPN (Indonesian server) and log in to our Facebook account. Once logged in, we can go to our profile and remove our last name. And voila! Our last name is no longer visible in our profile.

Steps to Remove Your Last Name from Facebook in Facebook Mobile App

1. Connect To Indonesia Server

There are many free VPN applications available on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. I recommend VPN.lat, it’s free and really easy to use.

To install the VPN.lat application, go to the Google Play Store or the Apple Store and search for VPN.lat. Once you find it, install the application and open it.

As mentioned earlier, VPN.lat is really easy to navigate, and you will find the server list on the main screen. Scroll down and select Indonesia as your server. In the server list, click Jakarta and then Connect.

2. Remove Your Last Name From Facebook App

Once you are connected to the VPN server in Indonesia, open the Facebook app and log in to your Facebook account.

Now follow the given below steps to change your name on Facebook.

Step 1. Click on the three-lines icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2. Click Settings.

Step 3. Click on Personal Information (under the Account section).

Step 4. Click on Name.

Step 5. In the Last name section, backspace your current last name and put a space after it. By space, I simply mean tapping on the space bar on your keyboard for once.

Step 6. Next, tap on Review Change. And Enter your Facebook Password to confirm the change.

Important: Once you have changed (removed) your last name from Facebook, you will not be able to change your Facebook name within the next 60 days.

Step 7. Now head back to your Facebook profile and you will see your last name is removed from your profile.

Steps to Remove Your Last Name From Facebook Profile on Facebook Website

Removing your last name from your Facebook profile is as easy on the Facebook website as it is on the Facebook app.

1. Connect To Indonesia Server Using VPN

You may already have a VPN application installed on your PC; if not, I recommend downloading one. If you use the Google Chrome browser, you can also install a VPN extension. I use the Urban VPN extension for Chrome.

Urban VPN is a free and easy-to-use VPN extension (HolaVPN alternative). Simply install the extension and search for the Indonesia server in the extension’s main window. Then click on Connect (play) button.

2. Remove Your Last name From Facebook Website

Step 1. Go to facebook.com and log in with your credentials.

Step 2. Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Then click on Settings & Privacy.

Step 3. Now click on Settings.

Step 4. In the Settings page, under General Profile Settings, you will see your Facebook name. Click the Edit button next to your name.

Step 5. Now in the last name section, backspace your last name and add a space after it. By space, I simply mean tapping on the space bar on your keyboard once.

Step 6. Next, tap Review Change. And Enter your Facebook Password to confirm the change.

Step 7. Now click on the Save Changes button. Then, head back to your Facebook profile page, and you will now see your last name is removed from your profile.

Remove Your Last Name Now!

Now that you know how to hide your last name on Facebook, you can protect your identity and stay safe online. This is a great way to keep your personal information private and prevent people from finding you on Facebook. If you have any questions about this process, feel free to leave a comment below.

If you want to hide your last name on Facebook, there is an official way to do it. First, you need to request a mononym account from Facebook by filling up this form . It’s your prerogative to convince Facebook that you don’t have a surname, and then you will be able to use your first name as your last name as well.

FAQs About Using Single Name on Facebook Profile

Further Reading: